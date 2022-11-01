Read full article on original website
Football: Hammonton Blue Devils exercise demons, defeat Shawnee in SJG4 semifinals
Top-seeded Hammonton was able to survive an early barrage from fourth-seeded Shawnee and defeat its playoff nemesis 27-16 in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Hammonton. Prior to the win, Hammonton was 0-3 against Shawnee in the postseason since 2017. Shawnee (6-5) was able...
Football: Ground game leads No. 20 Mainland past Long Branch in CJG4 semifinals
Stephen Ordille ran for three touchdowns to power third-seeded Mainland, No 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 34-20 win against seventh-seeded Long Branch in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Linwood. Mainland (9-1) will play top-seeded Middletown South for the championship next...
Football: Blocked punt leads Gloucester to victory over Haddonfield in CJG2 semifinals
A blocked punt made all the difference as third-seeded Gloucester upended second-seeded Haddonfield 14-13 in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Haddonfield. Trailing 13-7 going into the fourth, Gloucester (8-2) came up with the big-time block and returned it for a touchdown to take...
Football: No. 18 Midd. South returns to sectional finals with CJ4 semis win over Winslow
Donovan Summey scored a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown as top-seeded and No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 Middletown South took a 24-10 victory over fifth-seeded Winslow in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 4 playoffs, in Middletown. With the win, the Eagles (8-1) will...
Kingsway’s big play offense outguns Cherokee in S.J. Group 5 football semifinal
Matching Kingsway big play for big play is a losing strategy. The Dragons can put a playmaker in almost every spot on a football field. Cherokee found that out the hard way as Kingsway won its NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 semifinal 41-14 on Friday. The No. 2 seed, Kingsway will make a return trip to top-seed Toms River North for the sectional final. Last year, the Dragons won 21-14.
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Football: No. 16 Union City defeats Westfield in the North 1, Group 5 semifinals
Mark Boyd ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns to lead second-seeded Union City, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 20-14 over third-seeded Westfield in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 tournament, in Union City. After a scoreless first quarter Boyd...
Football: Dugan delivers 5 TDs in Westwood over Jefferson in North 1, Group 2 semis
Jack Dugan ran in five touchdowns in the second half as second-seeded Westwood downed sixth-seeded Jefferson, 40-3, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 state playoffs in Washington Township. Westwood (10-0) will play at top-seeded Rutherford in the final round next Friday at...
Football: Mountain Lakes moves on, tops Waldwick in N1G1 semis
Second-seeded Mountain Lakes edged third-seeded Waldwick/Midland Park, 27-21, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 playoffs in Mountain Lakes. The Lakers (9-1) will host fourth-seeded Brearley in the sectional final next week. To get to the championship, Mountain Lakes also beat seventh-seeded Boonton, 35-10....
Football: Millville overcomes rough start to down Jackson Memorial in SJG4 semis
Three players accounted for three touchdowns each as second-seeded Millville defeated third-seeded Jackson Memorial, 34-16, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Millville. Millville (8-2) advances to play top-seeded Hammonton for the sectional champion next week. Lotzeir Brooks caught two scores from Jacob Zamot...
HS Football: Adair, No. 7 Delsea never take foot off pedal in SJ3 semifinal win
There have been times this season when the Delsea football team hasn’t practiced up to its standards, yet simply proved to be more talented than the opposition and came away with victorious on game day. Leading into their NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 3 semifinal, the Crusaders were laser-focused...
No. 15 Caldwell keeps streak going and moves to finals with N2G2 semis win over Ramsey
Harry Boland scored rushing, receiving and defensive touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Caldwell took a 42-7 win over fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 playoffs, in West Caldwell. The Chiefs (10-0) will be making its...
Girls Soccer: 2022 North 1, Group 1 final preview - Glen Rock vs. Waldwick
Football: Rutherford’s offense dominates early in North 1, Group 2 semis win over Dumont
Van Weber threw three touchdown passes as top-seeded Rutherford rolled to a 39-13 victory over fourth-seeded Dumont in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoffs in Rutherford. Rutherford (10-0) entered the game with one of the most potent offenses in North Jersey (averaging 38.7...
Backup QB leads Seneca football into 2nd sectional final in school history
When Seneca High School starting QB Brayden Davis suffered an injury on an unsuccesful fourth-down run in the third quarter of Friday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 semifinal against Highland, Golden Eagle running back Zac Fearon gave backup QB Colin Walsh a message. “I told him don’t be...
After injury-crushing year, Rider wrestling back with 5 NCAA qualifiers, 2x N.J. champ
Rider wrestling coach John Hangey wasn’t necessarily ready for the 2021-2022 wrestling season to end as much as he was prepared for the 2022-2023 offseason to begin. The Broncs finished last season 4-10 - its first losing campaign since 2010-2011 - because of an unimaginable string of injuries. Seven wrestlers who were starters or replaced injured starters suffered injuries that were either season-ending or kept them out of the lineup for most of the year.
Football: No. 9 Camden defeats Cedar Creek in Central, Group 3 semifinals
Second-seeded Camden, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, opened up an 18-point lead at halftime on its way to a 25-0 win over sixth-seeded Cedar Creek in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Camden. Deante Ruffin opened the scoring with a touchdown run...
Girls volleyball: Three Tenafly players slam double-digit kills to advance to N1G3 finals
Too much was on the line for Tenafly to fall flat. The top-seeded Tigers in the North 1 Group 3 tournament are familiar with the pressure and the potential glory of a postseason run, winning the section two seasons ago. A tight-knit group that wanted to squeeze out another victory,...
Another shocker from Devils, who rally in 3rd period to beat Oilers
Mackenzie Blackwood crouched in a butterfly position, then extended his leg to the left. Four seconds later, the Devils’ injury-riddled goaltender rolled to his chest, before slowly skating off the ice.
Pennington girls soccer caps off perfect season, wins Prep A title
A few days removed from being named an All-American, senior defender Ava Brass laced up her cleats, joined her teammates in pre-game warmups and prepared herself for the end of her career at Pennington. One last game at home to cap off a perfect season. Last fall, Pennington’s season ended...
