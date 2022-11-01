Rider wrestling coach John Hangey wasn’t necessarily ready for the 2021-2022 wrestling season to end as much as he was prepared for the 2022-2023 offseason to begin. The Broncs finished last season 4-10 - its first losing campaign since 2010-2011 - because of an unimaginable string of injuries. Seven wrestlers who were starters or replaced injured starters suffered injuries that were either season-ending or kept them out of the lineup for most of the year.

1 HOUR AGO