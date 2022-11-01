ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsway’s big play offense outguns Cherokee in S.J. Group 5 football semifinal

Matching Kingsway big play for big play is a losing strategy. The Dragons can put a playmaker in almost every spot on a football field. Cherokee found that out the hard way as Kingsway won its NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 semifinal 41-14 on Friday. The No. 2 seed, Kingsway will make a return trip to top-seed Toms River North for the sectional final. Last year, the Dragons won 21-14.
Football: Mountain Lakes moves on, tops Waldwick in N1G1 semis

Second-seeded Mountain Lakes edged third-seeded Waldwick/Midland Park, 27-21, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 playoffs in Mountain Lakes. The Lakers (9-1) will host fourth-seeded Brearley in the sectional final next week. To get to the championship, Mountain Lakes also beat seventh-seeded Boonton, 35-10....
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
After injury-crushing year, Rider wrestling back with 5 NCAA qualifiers, 2x N.J. champ

Rider wrestling coach John Hangey wasn’t necessarily ready for the 2021-2022 wrestling season to end as much as he was prepared for the 2022-2023 offseason to begin. The Broncs finished last season 4-10 - its first losing campaign since 2010-2011 - because of an unimaginable string of injuries. Seven wrestlers who were starters or replaced injured starters suffered injuries that were either season-ending or kept them out of the lineup for most of the year.
