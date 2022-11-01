ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Schoen discussed wide receivers, but comfortable with group Giants currently have

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Giants GM Joe Schoen said that “price points didn’t match up” for the team to make any deals before Tuesday’s NFL Trade Deadline, so for now, the Giants move forward with what they have.

Wide receiver was “part of the conversation” of those deadline talks, but Schoen was looking everywhere.

“We were just trying to add good players, whether they be front-line or depth players, but the problem is that there are a lot of teams who are still in it where we are in the season,” Schoen said. “Not a lot of teams were sellers, so there wasn’t a surplus of players available, and it only takes one team to outbid you or go higher.”

Schoen also admitted he got a trade inquiry for one of his "good players" Monday and the answer was " a hard no," although he declined to delve into any further specifics.

Despite Schoen saying the Giants were in everywhere, it was clear that receiver was a need, even before Kadarius Toney was dealt to Kansas City - a move the GM said “was in the best interest of the organization and the player" and that Toney was healthy and expected to practice the day he was traded.

Still, the Giants sat idle as Pittsburgh sent Chase Claypool to Chicago and Brandin Cooks, considered the biggest target available, stayed in Houston – with reports that a deal with Dallas fell through at the last minute when the teams couldn’t come to terms on compensation and how to deal with Cooks’ $18 million salary for 2023.

And so, a receiving corps that is banged up and has no actual receivers with more than 20 catches, 232 yards, or one touchdown stays intact for now – but Schoen is confident in that group.

“Where we are, receiver-wise, the guys have had good games and bad games,” Schoen said, “and we’d like to have some things back, but Kenny (Golladay) is hopefully coming back soon; fingers are crossed he’ll be back for Houston, and it will be good to get a look at him again.”

Schoen also said that the team would consider signing Odell Beckham Jr. if he’s healthy, but they don’t know where he is physically after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February.

WFAN Sports Radio

