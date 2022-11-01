Enrollment for toll relief now open

Toll relief has officially expanded to benefit more Downtown and Midtown tunnel drivers.

Starting Tuesday, eligible residents can now enroll in the Toll Relief Program.

The program has expanded to benefit more drivers in the area. Previously, only Norfolk and Portsmouth residents could enroll. Now anyone in the Hampton Roads Planning District can enroll.

The annual individual income requirement has been raised from $30,000/year to $50,000/year.

There is also no longer a deadline to enroll. Residents can now enroll at any time.

Through the program, eligible drivers of passenger vehicles with an E-ZPass transponder will receive a 50% discount on up to 10 trips per week through the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels.

To enroll, residents should visit the E-ZPass Service Centers in Norfolk or Portsmouth, or the DriveERT Customer Care

Center in Portsmouth.

Proof of income and proof of residency is required. An E-ZPass transponder is required, which are available with an opening E-ZPass account balance of $20. Once the enrollment process is complete, participants will receive a unique Toll Relief code that must be applied to their E-ZPass account. Once the code is applied, the discounts will begin immediately.

For those who were previously enrolled in the 2022 program, must re-enroll by February 28, 2023.

“VDOT recognizes the value of partnerships in providing safe and efficient transportation for the traveling public,” says Chris Hall, VDOT District Engineer, “this collaboration will significantly increase the number of drivers who can move more effectively and economically through the region.”

To learn more, click here.

