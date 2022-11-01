ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Enrollment for toll relief now open

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytcgg_0iuvfLzC00

Toll relief has officially expanded to benefit more Downtown and Midtown tunnel drivers.

Starting Tuesday, eligible residents can now enroll in the Toll Relief Program.

The program has expanded to benefit more drivers in the area. Previously, only Norfolk and Portsmouth residents could enroll. Now anyone in the Hampton Roads Planning District can enroll.

The annual individual income requirement has been raised from $30,000/year to $50,000/year.

There is also no longer a deadline to enroll. Residents can now enroll at any time.

Through the program, eligible drivers of passenger vehicles with an E-ZPass transponder will receive a 50% discount on up to 10 trips per week through the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels.

To enroll, residents should visit the E-ZPass Service Centers in Norfolk or Portsmouth, or the DriveERT Customer Care
Center in Portsmouth.

Proof of income and proof of residency is required. An E-ZPass transponder is required, which are available with an opening E-ZPass account balance of $20. Once the enrollment process is complete, participants will receive a unique Toll Relief code that must be applied to their E-ZPass account. Once the code is applied, the discounts will begin immediately.

For those who were previously enrolled in the 2022 program, must re-enroll by February 28, 2023.

“VDOT recognizes the value of partnerships in providing safe and efficient transportation for the traveling public,” says Chris Hall, VDOT District Engineer, “this collaboration will significantly increase the number of drivers who can move more effectively and economically through the region.”

To learn more, click here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Missing Norfolk woman found safe in Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Norfolk woman. 43-year-old Latoya R. Clinkscales was last seen on October 30 in Portsmouth, according to police. Clinkscales is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs 95 pounds. She has black hair and...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Sentara implementing new visitor badge system

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Anyone walking into a Sentara hospital will be greeted by a new policy. A new badge system is going in all Sentara hospitals, as well as all free standing emergency departments and the Sentara College in Chesapeake. Samantha Kern, director of patient care services at...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

More than 50 local businesses cater Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — There was entertainment. There were panel discussions. And there was food. Lots of it. Pharrell Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" aimed to uplift local businesses in more ways than one. Over three days in Norfolk's NEON District, the event hosted more than 50 local caterers, shining a light on restaurants across Hampton Roads.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Roast On The River

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy