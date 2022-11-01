ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Agriculture Online

99 counties in 9 months with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig completed his annual 99 county tour in September with a stop at The Flying Elbow in Marshall County to meet with local cattlemen and taste Iowa’s Best Burger for 2022. “Every year I have the privilege to travel to each of Iowa’s 99...
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

No surplus moisture in drought plagued Iowa, USDA says

Drought in northwest Iowa has intensified, according to the drought monitor released Thursday. D3 extreme drought has expanded in Sioux, O’Brien, Clay, Ida, Sac, Calhoun, Woodbury, Monona, and Osceola counties. Matt Welte raises dryland corn and soybeans in Woodbury County. He says, “Yields were terrific around home. As good,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

