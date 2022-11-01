Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
99 counties in 9 months with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig completed his annual 99 county tour in September with a stop at The Flying Elbow in Marshall County to meet with local cattlemen and taste Iowa’s Best Burger for 2022. “Every year I have the privilege to travel to each of Iowa’s 99...
Agriculture Online
No surplus moisture in drought plagued Iowa, USDA says
Drought in northwest Iowa has intensified, according to the drought monitor released Thursday. D3 extreme drought has expanded in Sioux, O’Brien, Clay, Ida, Sac, Calhoun, Woodbury, Monona, and Osceola counties. Matt Welte raises dryland corn and soybeans in Woodbury County. He says, “Yields were terrific around home. As good,...
Comments / 0