Related
Cult of Mac
Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows for only $40
Microsoft Office and its components are a mainstay for millions of digital workers. Capable of providing an educational or professional boost, a lifetime license to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows is currently available at a reduced price. Usually sold for $349, you can get the entire suite on either platform for just $39.99 throughout November.
CNET
Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free, No Subscription Required
Microsoft 365 is the latest iteration of the Microsoft Office suite, featuring familiar apps that you might use for work, school or your personal life. The most common way to access those apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could get in the way of you using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
Android Headlines
Microsoft accidentally showcased the "Moment 2” Windows 11 update
A YouTube video published by the Windows Insider team, accidentally showcased the next update coming to Windows 11, called “Moment 2”. Microsoft has been planning a new update, which will add new features to Windows 11 version 22H2. The rumoured update will provide a better Taskbar for tablet devices.
Chrome will finally force you to upgrade from Windows 7 in 2023
Anyone with even a passing interest in information security knows that being as safe as possible means keeping your devices updated. When a major new operating system comes out, though, sometimes users end up dragging their feet before upgrading, whether they're concerned that a new OS might introduce software incompatibilities, or just slow them down as they re-learn workflows. Chrome has been threatening to leave old Windows users behind for a while now, and we've been wondering when Google would drop Windows 7 compatibility ever since Microsoft ended mainstream support back in 2020. This week we finally start learning how things are going to end, with next year's release of Chrome 110.
The Verge
Microsoft makes it easier to use pictures from your Android phone in Word or PowerPoint
Microsoft’s rolling out a feature to Office Insiders that lets you insert images from your Android smartphones directly into a web-based Word or PowerPoint file. While Microsoft already offers ways to transfer content between Windows PCs and Android devices via the Phone Link app Microsoft revamped back in March, this marks the first time it’s building the functionality into one of its apps.
Gamespot
Get 2 Microsoft Office 2021 Keys For $80
Gaining access to Microsoft Office isn’t cheap. A personal Microsoft 365 account runs $70/year, and it only gets more expensive if you want a family plan ($100) or decide to pay monthly. If you’re tired of watching those subscriptions add up, consider checking out this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 bundle, which offers two lifetime codes for just $80.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
PC Magazine
Grab 2 Copies of Microsoft Office 2021 for Less Than $75
If you've been holding off getting a copy of Office for your own household, now's the time to act: Get two lifetime licenses for Microsoft Office Home & Business for less than $75. This offer is for the latest version of Microsoft Office, which PCMag called "the best set of...
knowtechie.com
PSA: Update Chrome, iOS, Windows, and Zoom ASAP
October was a busy month for bug fixes at all the major software companies. You should update some programs ASAP, including Google Chrome, Zoom, and VMWare, so you’re no longer vulnerable. The most important update for Chrome includes an emergency bug fix that could give an attacker full control...
The Verge
Google Play Android games now available on PC in beta
Google Play Games is launching in open beta in the US today, allowing anyone to try out a selection of Android games on PC. Google launched an initial beta of the software on Windows PCs earlier this year, but it was limited to Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Today’s launch sees the beta service expand to the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.
Ars Technica
Google Play Games beta now on Windows desktops, if that’s your thing
First Microsoft and Amazon conspired to make Android on Windows happen, and now Google's staking its own claim. Starting today, some US Windows users can try a beta of Google Play Games on their desktop. As of this writing, there were just over 60 games available to me in the...
Phone Arena
You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US
Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
The best free apps for video calling in 2022
Although in-person interactions remain superior to virtual ones, it's not always feasible. Most users prefer video calling apps on their top Android phones to stay in touch with long-distance relatives and friends. It's also a practical solution for managing and communicating with team members from several regions worldwide. While the...
knowtechie.com
New Windows computer? Here’s the software you need
When you buy a brand new Windows PC, it comes loaded with software that Microsoft wants you to use. The company either created the software or partnered with a company that wanted to market its product to Windows users. Some of this is excellent software, and you can find ratings...
Twitter Rolling Out Major New Feature
"Twitter Logo" by Paul Snelling is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. One of the most requested features in Twitter’s history is finally coming, as the edit button is being added to Twitter on Thursday, according to Verge.
Android Headlines
Google Play Console app update brings Pixel 7 support
The Google Play Console app is picking up its first update in more than three years. The latest version adds support for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The new Pixels are 64-bit-only Android phones and can’t run 32-bit apps. Google last updated the Play Console app...
The Windows Club
How to pin File Explorer to Taskbar in Windows 11
The File Explorer on Windows is, undoubtedly, one of the most valuable features on a PC and it gets better with every new version of the Windows OS. A drawback, however, with Windows 11, was the omission of Toolbar and as a result of that, pinning files and folders to the Taskbar isn’t as easy as it used to be. In this article, we will show you how you can pin File Explorer to the Taskbar in Windows 11.
Android Authority
How to restore an Android phone from a Google backup
Set up your new phone with a tap. Setting up a new phone from scratch is a tedious process, especially when you have to download and sign in to many apps, set up the phone’s settings, and arrange everything the way you like it. Luckily, Google has made things much easier when you switch from one Android phone to another, at least regarding Google apps and settings. Here’s how to restore an Android phone from a Google backup.
Phone Arena
It's now easier to update your apps in the Google Play Store
The guys over at Mountain View are tinkerers by nature. How else can you explain why there are so many small changes made to the Android UI or the UI on Android apps? These changes are usually made to improve the user experience. And Google has done it again, this time making a small but subtle change to the Google Play Store via a server-side update.
How To Use Incognito Mode In Google Chrome On Android
Google implemented Incognito mode on Chrome for whenever the need arises to do some "private" browsing, and it's pretty easy to get started on Android.
