“Get the fu*k out of my house“ – Ryan Reynolds Once Showcased an Ingenious Trick for Guests Who Overstay Their Welcome

Whether it was Will Smith’s Oscar slap gate or his decades-long brilliant acting career that outshone his contribution to the music industry is always up for debate. However, no 90s kid will deny the influence of Smith in the rapping industry. Straying away from the popular rapping styles, which normally indulged in a lot of cuss words, his rapping was popular for being clean, not just in his skills, but also in the content of his songs. Furthermore, the actor started his career with DJ Jazzy Jeff and made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 several times while he was a part of the duo.

2 DAYS AGO