Koreatown’s 3500 Wilshire Sells for $22.5 Million

By Lisa Hay
What Now Los Angeles
 3 days ago

3500 Wilshire, a two-story, approximately 20,800 SF structure that sits on a prime site at the corner of Wilshire Blvd and Normandie, recently sold for $22.5 million. The seller was KTown Metro Plaza LLC, an entity owned by Sean Hashem, principal of Greenbridge Investment Partners. The buyer was undisclosed.

“This site has already been designated as a Transit Oriented Communities (TOC) affordable housing site, and has the rights to build between 170-329 units making it a prime development opportunity given our city’s housing needs,” said Hashem in making the announcement in a statement.

The highly-trafficked building boasted multiple second-generation restaurant spaces and one fully built-out bar. The property also has excellent visibility on the corner of Wilshire Blvd. and Normandie, near the Purple Metro Line. The former food hall also sits adjacent to The Line Hotel.

“Our focus is identifying underachieving properties and transforming them into best-in class assets. I look forward to working on more commercial value-add projects with development potential, similar to this property in Koreatown,” adds Hashem.



LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Los Angeles

