El Paso County, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso school districts discuss safety during voting for Election Day

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Reports of voter intimidation have been circulating across different cities in the U.S. According to the ACLU, voter intimidation is rare and unlikely. But if someone is attempting to interfere with your right to vote, it may be voter intimidation and a violation of federal law.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

25th annual Bi-National Border Mass to be held in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso will host its 25th annual Bi-National Border Mass on Saturday. The mass will be held at noon on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. Established in 1997, the annual bi-national mass on the border brings...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

American, Venezuelan arrested after clash at Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection to an illegal protest involving migrants and Border Patrol agents along the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas. One of the individuals arrested was identified as an American. The second person arrested was a Venezuelan. The incident happened Oct....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Beto O'Rourke cast vote in El Paso during early voting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoan Beto O'Rourke voted with his wife and mother at the University of Texas at El Paso on Thursday. Early voting is underway for the General Election. O’Rourke is challenging Republican Governor Greg Abbott. O'Rourke is a former El Paso congressman and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Where do drugs seized in El Paso go?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the past two years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reported an increase in fentanyl in cities across the country, including El Paso. KFOX14 Investigates traveled to the DEA lab in Dallas, Texas, where evidence from across the state, New Mexico, and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire department and police responded to a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. KFOX14/CBS4 received reports of a vehicle crash before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash happened on Railroad Drive at Waycross Avenue, leaving south and northbound lanes closed, according to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man sentenced to 7 years for vehicular homicide

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to nine years on Thursday for vehicular homicide. A judge gave the sentence to 30-year-old Sammy Christopher Flores. Flores was sentenced to nine years and was given a two-year credit for time served in the Doña Ana County...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Canutillo ISD ballot question raises confusion for some voters

Canutillo, Texas (KFOX14) — Election Day is just around the corner and one ballot question from the Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) has some people confused. CSID placed a $264 million bond referendum on this year's ballot. The bond is split into two different propositions. Proposition A focuses on...
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
EL PASO, TX

