Jury trial date set in case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14 — A jury trial date in the case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from her position was set Wednesday. The court set the trial date as March 13, 2023, according to an order signed by Judge Tyron D. Lewis. A scheduling hearing...
El Paso Assistant DA withdraws from Walmart shooting case amid DA office crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Assistant District Attorney, Curtis Cox, sent a letter to the judge presiding over the Walmart case saying he is withdrawing from the Walmart shooting case. Cox sent the letter to Judge Sam Medrano on Thursday. In his letter he said:. While it...
El Paso school districts discuss safety during voting for Election Day
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Reports of voter intimidation have been circulating across different cities in the U.S. According to the ACLU, voter intimidation is rare and unlikely. But if someone is attempting to interfere with your right to vote, it may be voter intimidation and a violation of federal law.
Last day of early voting in Texas, El Paso County sees low voter turnout
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Friday is the last day of early voting in Texas. The first ten days of early voting in El Paso County showed that only about 15% of registered voters participated. The El Paso County Elections department reported that nearly 76,000 people have voted early...
Confrontation reported between citizen, county election employee at polling location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A confrontation between a citizen and an El Paso County Election Department employee was reported Friday at a polling location. Officials said the incident happened around 4 p.m. at an early voting polling location at Marty Robbins Recreation Center. Deputies said an employee with...
Man sentenced for 2019 deadly drunk driving wreck in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for a wrong-way crash that left one person dead in south-central El Paso in Nov. 2019, according to court records. Esteban Israel Lopez was driving a Ford Expedition the wrong way on the westbound lanes of...
25th annual Bi-National Border Mass to be held in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso will host its 25th annual Bi-National Border Mass on Saturday. The mass will be held at noon on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. Established in 1997, the annual bi-national mass on the border brings...
American, Venezuelan arrested after clash at Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas
EL PASO, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection to an illegal protest involving migrants and Border Patrol agents along the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas. One of the individuals arrested was identified as an American. The second person arrested was a Venezuelan. The incident happened Oct....
Beto O'Rourke cast vote in El Paso during early voting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoan Beto O'Rourke voted with his wife and mother at the University of Texas at El Paso on Thursday. Early voting is underway for the General Election. O’Rourke is challenging Republican Governor Greg Abbott. O'Rourke is a former El Paso congressman and...
Where do drugs seized in El Paso go?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the past two years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reported an increase in fentanyl in cities across the country, including El Paso. KFOX14 Investigates traveled to the DEA lab in Dallas, Texas, where evidence from across the state, New Mexico, and...
Trail of blood leads El Paso police to body of 75-year-old grandfather hidden in basement
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A trail of blood is what led to a gruesome discovery in the basement of a house in south-central El Paso. Rodolfo Murphy Sr. was found stabbed to death at 5622 Webster Avenue Saturday night. Murphy's grandson, Paul Jeremy Martinez, was booked into the...
Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
Rollover crash reported in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire department and police responded to a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. KFOX14/CBS4 received reports of a vehicle crash before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash happened on Railroad Drive at Waycross Avenue, leaving south and northbound lanes closed, according to...
Las Cruces man sentenced to 7 years for vehicular homicide
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to nine years on Thursday for vehicular homicide. A judge gave the sentence to 30-year-old Sammy Christopher Flores. Flores was sentenced to nine years and was given a two-year credit for time served in the Doña Ana County...
Canutillo ISD ballot question raises confusion for some voters
Canutillo, Texas (KFOX14) — Election Day is just around the corner and one ballot question from the Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) has some people confused. CSID placed a $264 million bond referendum on this year's ballot. The bond is split into two different propositions. Proposition A focuses on...
Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
49-year-old pedestrian killed along Mesa Street in west El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian killed crossing Mesa Street in west El Paso was identified. Gabriel Terrazas, 49, of El Paso died in a pedestrian crash Friday night. El Paso police said Terrazas was struck by a KIA Forte as he ran across Mesa Street. Terrazas was...
El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
EPISD celebrates completion of Navarrete Middle School on Fort Bliss grounds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District celebrated the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school opened its doors to more than 900 students in Aug. The school comes together as a consolidation of the former Armendariz...
El Paso looks to motivate home buyers to purchase in downtown, westside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The city of El Paso is working to find ways to revitalize downtown. The project, currently in the works, is called the Downtown Uptown project. The goal is to revamp the area by making it a place where people can live, but also play.
