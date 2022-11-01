ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD to add eSports in curriculum

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A school district in El Paso announced its adding eSports to its curriculum. Ysleta Independent School District stated the move comes from educators nationwide have praised gaming for its inclusiveness, diversity, and potential to serve as a gateway to college scholarships and high-paying STEM jobs.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso school districts discuss safety during voting for Election Day

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Reports of voter intimidation have been circulating across different cities in the U.S. According to the ACLU, voter intimidation is rare and unlikely. But if someone is attempting to interfere with your right to vote, it may be voter intimidation and a violation of federal law.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso student says lost SAT answers prevents him from applying to college early

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — United Parcel Service (UPS) apologized to El Paso High School and its students after a driver lost students' SAT answer sheets in transit. We have apologized to the school and extend our apologies to the students. Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation. The driver’s actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him. Safely meeting our service commitments is UPS’s first priority.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Project Bravo helps pay water bill amid funding distribution error by Project Amistad

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local organization has stepped in to help El Pasoans after a separate non-profit incorrectly distributed funds to renters and homeowners who needed utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Project Amistad, a non-profit organization, admitted last week they incorrectly distributed $400,000 to 933 homeowners...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

25th annual Bi-National Border Mass to be held in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso will host its 25th annual Bi-National Border Mass on Saturday. The mass will be held at noon on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. Established in 1997, the annual bi-national mass on the border brings...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso doctor offers health tips during National Diabetes Month

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — November is National Diabetes Month and a doctor is urging El Pasoans to stay on top of their health to prevent getting the disease. Dr. Minerva Medrano, a family medicine doctor for The Hospitals of Providence, said Diabetes is one of, if not the most, prevalent health issues in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Beto O'Rourke cast vote in El Paso during early voting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoan Beto O'Rourke voted with his wife and mother at the University of Texas at El Paso on Thursday. Early voting is underway for the General Election. O’Rourke is challenging Republican Governor Greg Abbott. O'Rourke is a former El Paso congressman and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3 new cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Health officials announced there were three new cases of the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus and West Nile Virus Fever reported in El Paso. A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying medical conditions, along with...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans test luck to win largest lottery prize in history

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Lines formed at gas stations all over El Paso Friday night, but it wasn't for fuel. Instead people were waiting to test their luck of picking the winning combination of Powerball numbers. The jackpot has grown to $1.60 billion, the largest lottery prize of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire department and police responded to a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. KFOX14/CBS4 received reports of a vehicle crash before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash happened on Railroad Drive at Waycross Avenue, leaving south and northbound lanes closed, according to...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy