At the end of July 2022, Illinois Crafted bought Corner Grind. The official announcement was made on Oct. 2, 2022, on multiple social media platforms. Corner Grind, located on Main St. in Elburn, has been a local meeting spot for friends and family since 2014. They have a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, along with a wide range of iced and hot coffees, teas and smoothies. Many customers make this a stop in their everyday routines and even have an order set in stone for their next visit, and developing this family feel is what attracts the majority of their business. Illinois Crafted, the group that bought Corner Grind, is best known for its diverse establishments such as Obscurity Brewing, Lodi Tap House and Soul Loco.

