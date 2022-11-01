Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Illinois witness reports unusual light and circle emitting vaporRoger MarshStreator, IL
Related
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
kanelandkrier.com
Corner Grind officially bought by Illinois Crafted
At the end of July 2022, Illinois Crafted bought Corner Grind. The official announcement was made on Oct. 2, 2022, on multiple social media platforms. Corner Grind, located on Main St. in Elburn, has been a local meeting spot for friends and family since 2014. They have a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, along with a wide range of iced and hot coffees, teas and smoothies. Many customers make this a stop in their everyday routines and even have an order set in stone for their next visit, and developing this family feel is what attracts the majority of their business. Illinois Crafted, the group that bought Corner Grind, is best known for its diverse establishments such as Obscurity Brewing, Lodi Tap House and Soul Loco.
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
ngtnews.com
Lion Produces First American-Made Electric School Bus in Illinois Factory
The Lion Electric Co., a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has produced its first zero-emission LionC school bus in its U.S. factory, located in Joliet, Ill. “This is a significant milestone for Lion. On behalf of the entire management team, I want to extend my appreciation to all...
6 of the Worst Serial Killers in Illinois History
Unfortunately, Illinois has dealt with its fair share of serial killer terror throughout history, but did you know that two of the world's most famous serial killers used to call Illinois home?. Serial Killer Obsession. Everyone seems to be talking about Jeffrey Dahmer these days, (thanks to the new Dahmer...
Magic 95.1
Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois
Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
starvedrock.media
Raisinets maker plans $214 million dollar expansion in Bloomington
You may know Bloomington is where Raisinets and 100 Grand candy are made. But, Ferrero Chocolate North America is sweetening their presence with a $214 million dollar expansion. Governor J.B. Pritzker joined Ferrero and local officials Wednesday in Bloomington for the groundbreaking of a 169,000 square foot facility. This expansion...
starvedrock.media
Electric Bike Rider Injured In Ottawa
An electric bike rider was shaken up in a collision with a car in Ottawa. Police and paramedics were called to Boyce Memorial Drive and West Lafayette Street Wednesday afternoon after an electric bike clipped the rear of a Chevy Cruze. The cyclist, 59-year-old Michelle Cavanaugh of Ottawa was taken to OSF in Ottawa. The driver of the car, 25-year-old Nichole Warren of Ottawa was okay.
Chicago area election judges prepare for midterms as FBI warns of nationwide threats
"I think in this area people are cognizant that everyone should have their own opinion and have their right to vote in a safe, secure place," Bonnie Masterman from Northbrook told the I-Team.
smilepolitely.com
Have you received your copy of the Chambana Sun
If you found a copy of this fake newspaper tucked into your mailbox this week, you are not alone. These "publications" have been filling up mailboxes throughout this election cycle. It's right wing propaganda, which is clear from just one glance at the headlines and images, disguised as a "newspaper",...
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
No cell service, people temporarily unable to call 911
WATSEKA, Ill., (WCIA) — For nine hours Monday night and into Tuesday in Iroquois County, it felt like you took a step back in time after a car crash knocked out cell service. It meant you couldn’t call 911 if there was an emergency, and Watseka’s Fire Department said people had to physically find a […]
Biden and Harris to visit Illinois before midterm elections
CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area. […]
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview man threatened to skin Republican gubernatorial candidate alive, prosecutors say: ‘I literally made it so he and his entire family is on lockdown. I love it.’
Outraged by campaign ads for Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, a Chicago man left a threatening voicemail at the politician’s office and then bragged to his friends on Snapchat about what he had done, prosecutors said Wednesday. Scott Lennox, 21, of the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive,...
President Biden in Illinois Friday ahead of midterms
CHICAGO — President Joe Biden will head to Chicago Friday to participate in a political reception ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. The president is heading to the Democratic stronghold amid signs that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive than expected reelection battles. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action […]
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are back
(CHICAGO) It's the time of year where Chicagoans begin to see the orange and black woolly bear caterpillars racing across roadways and paths. I spotted my first one this season, rushing to get across a bike path in the southwest Chicago suburbs.
Comments / 0