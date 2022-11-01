Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Massachusetts Allocates $50M in ARPA Funding to Expand Internet
(TNS) — Not having access to Internet service impacts people’s ability to get jobs, develop skills and participate in remote learning. To help address digital inequity, the state earmarked $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to boost access to broadband. Using that funding, the Massachusetts’ Executive...
New “Stimulus” Check 2022: Massachusetts Tax Refund Money is Being Sent Now
Massachusetts will return nearly $3 billion to eligible taxpayers beginning in November—500,000 tax refunds will be sent the first week.
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
Boston Globe
Quiz: Who should be the next Massachusetts governor?
Take our 11-question quiz to see if you align more with Maura Healey or Geoff Diehl. The race for the next governor of Massachusetts is coming to a close with Election Day just days away on Nov. 8. Bay Staters have a choice between Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey for the leadership they think is best for our state.
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police
Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
Government Technology
Panych Offers Insider’s View on Cybersecurity, Mentoring
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As cyber attacks increasingly target government and education institutions, California’s chief information security officer, Vitaliy Panych, has four...
country1025.com
If You Want to Win the Powerball Buy Your Ticket In This State – Definitely NOT Massachusetts!
So we’re heading toward $1.5 Billion this Saturday – the third largest jackpot in US history. Will someone in Massachusetts win the big one? I mean, everyone has equal odds – BUT – when we look state-by-state the chances of a Massachusetts resident winning look pretty bleak. The last time someone from Mass won the Powerball jackpot was on August 23, 2017 when Mavis Wanczyk won the $133.2 million big prize. Before that you’d have to go back to December 11, 2013 when Maureen & Stephen Hinckley split the jackpot with another winner from Nebraska.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time tax rebate checks being sent out now in Massachusetts from $3 billion pot
Around 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth hundreds or thousands of dollars each. Approximately 500,000 payments are expected to go out this week, according to WBUR, with another 1 million set to go out next week. Most payments will reach those eligible by the end of the month. The rebates will be sent directly to taxpayers' bank accounts via direct deposit or via a check in the mail for those who don't have it set up. Those eligible will receive roughly 14% back of what they paid in state income taxes.
Government Technology
All Aboard: Hundreds of School Districts Funded for E-Buses
School districts across the nation will soon begin transitioning at least part of their bus fleets toward electrification and other forms of cleaner energy. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the recipients of its Clean School Bus program last week, awarding 389 school districts some $965 million toward the purchase of more than 2,400 school buses.
Government Technology
Texas Law Might Require Panic Buttons, Locked Doors for K-12
(TNS) — Texas schools would need silent panic buttons in classrooms and two-way emergency radios on campus under a new proposed state rule. The proposed school safety standards rule would also require that all doors and windows that lead into school buildings are locked and monitored. The Texas Education...
It’s Illegal to Throw Out That Used Halloween Costume in Massachusetts
Well, Halloween's over! That costume you spent so much time getting ready, maybe even spent some money on is used, it probably smells and you no longer have use for it. It's time to throw it away. But wait, you can't! As of November 1st in Massachusetts, that would be illegal!
When is the deadline to have a Real ID license in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts residents must get a Real ID driver’s license from the Registry of Motors Vehicles by May 3, 2023, when standard driver’s licenses will no longer be accepted as valid for flying domestically and entering certain federal buildings. A Real ID driver’s license is a valid form of...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Record $16.35 Million Megabucks Doubler Jackpot Ticket Sold In Ware
The largest lottery prize in Massachusetts this year has officially been claimed, officials said. NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield took home the record $16.35 million jackpot prize on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports. The prize was claimed two months after the Megabucks Doubler drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Massachusetts expands list of items that are banned from going out in the trash
BOSTON, Mass. — The start of November brings a number of new waste disposal bans in the Bay State. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has added an array of new items to its list of materials that residents are not allowed to throw out for trash collection each week.
Government Technology
Georgia Lands EV Plant After Awarding Company $178M Grant
(TNS) — A Belgian company is expanding its operations in Augusta by building a new electric vehicle battery component factory. Solvay Specialty Polymers announced Thursday it will build a plant next to its existing Augusta factory to manufacture EV-grade binders and separator coatings, Sen Raphael Warnock announced in a press release. The parts the factory will produce are critical components within the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.
Former Governor of Massachusetts, Mitt Romney, Lists His Luxurious Utah Cabin for Sale for Almost $12M
Mitt Romney has served as a Junior Senator for Utah since 2019; however, he is most known in New England for his time as Governor of Massachusetts from 2003-2007. Similar to his time in Massachusetts, his time in Utah is coming to an end. With that, the former governor is selling his nearly 12 million dollar estate.
