NYC Winter Lantern Festival 2022: Here are 5 dazzling displays that are new this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This year’s NYC Winter Lantern Festival, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, features over 10,000 handmade Chinese lanterns created by over 100 artists -- and there are some new displays this year that you’ll want to be sure to see.
The Sundae Palace: Chocolate molds and edible crafts at a New Hyde Park family business
New Hyde Park, N.Y. - When an occasion calls for a football, a flower, or a high-heeled shoe made entirely of chocolate, the Sundae Palace gets to work.Sisters and co-owners Maria Masi, Gina Masi, and Aurora Hirschfeld oversee the shop's stacks of chocolate molds plus melting chips and edible decorations."You can come in and ask us to make orders for a birthday, a wedding," Gina said.Some shoppers bring in a photo to be printed in edible ink on edible paper for a special event. "We open up the box to give them their order, and their face just shines," she said.Others...
tinybeans.com
The 12 NYC Toy Stores That Beat Online Shopping, Hands Down
These are the best NYC toy stores to find unique gifts for the kiddos in your life. Looking for a way to make a kid smile while also supporting a local New York City business? Get some toys from your neighborhood NYC toy store. Whether the kids could use some upgraded gear in the playroom, there’s a big birthday coming up, or you need a LEGO kit delivered, stat, we found several NYC toy stores (and some in the Hamptons) that are just adorable.
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor
While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
Thanksgiving Day Feasts You Don’t Have to Cook: NYC’s Top Turkey Day Spots
Want a hassle-free Thanksgiving meal? Check out the top spots in NYC to order out and dine in for a terrific turkey, steak, or even a vegan meal—or skip straight to dessert. Thanksgiving is a time to be with family and celebrate all the things for which we’re thankful. And if you want to be thankful for not having to cook for all that family, then you’ve come to the right place. The spots below will help you get a full course meal on the table with little to no prep on your part (don’t worry, we won’t tell!). You can even skip the post-feast dishes and dine-in for an extra-special Thanksgiving dinner. And don’t forget to leave room for dessert! Whatever you decide—take out or dine in—New York City has the best places to serve you up something divine on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.
Staten Island Mall shortened its hours after reopening amid pandemic. Will the retail site ever return to 9 p.m. closure?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When the Staten Island Mall reopened in September 2020 after a six-month state-mandated coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic closure, several changes had been made to the New Springville shopping center. There were hand-sanitizing stations, social distancing floor markers and a strict mask requirement. Store hours were shortened, sitting areas were removed and shoppers were counted to make sure a 50% capacity was not being exceeded.
NYC brings back safety campaign as Daylight Saving Time ends
NEW YORK -- With Daylight Saving Time ending on Sunday, New York City is bringing back its "Dusk and Darkness" campaign.The initiative is aimed at keeping everyone on the road safe during fall and winter evenings, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.Thursday, officials highlighted the dangers that come with less daylight."Historical data trends indicate that motorists more frequently strike pedestrians and cyclists in the early evening hours during months with fewer daylight hours," NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Royster said."We ask drivers to please slow down," said New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.As part of the campaign, the NYPD will expand traffic enforcement during evening and overnight hours.
The Verge
500 drones will form a giant Candy Crush ad above NYC tonight
Five hundred light-equipped drones are being launched into the sky above New York City this evening to form a giant flying advertisement for the Candy Crush mobile game. (via Gothamist). The 10-minute-long choreographed performance has been organized for the game’s 10th anniversary and will “turn the sky into the largest...
bkreader.com
Marathon Sunday Street Closures: Here’s What Brooklyn Drivers Need to Know
The 2022 TCS NYC Marathon will weave through all five boroughs of New York City and that means streets across the city will be closed Sunday. […] Click here to view original web page at abc7ny.com.
queenoftheclick.com
Cute Puppy For Adoption in Staten Island
Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis met this pup. He’s up for adoption through Victory for the Voiceless if you are interested. (Go here)
This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC
New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
chainstoreage.com
Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn
Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
momtrends.com
Best Neighborhoods to See Holiday Lights
With the holidays comes the spectacle and wonder of seeing holiday lights. To learn more about the best places to see the lights, we enlisted the help of Redfin. Having agents know their neighborhoods like the back of their hand, thanks to all the home tours and open houses that they attend each week, they were able to identify the best neighborhoods to see holiday lights in 23 metropolitan areas, and the top five neighborhoods in the nation. The homeowners in these areas see Christmas as a frame of mind, with lights, inflatable characters, statues and music that will make your heart grow three sizes just looking at the display.
stupiddope.com
NYC Weed Guide: Where To Find The Cities Best Weed
With the current weed laws in NYC, it is imperative to know how to buy the highest quality weed in the safest way possible. Simply put, if you choose a delivery option, you will be able to get some of the best weed in NYC by following these two simple steps in order to get your hands on it.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
Time Is Not Real In New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. Time is such an abstract thing in New York. It makes absolutely no effing sense; people run their lives by a clock. Which to me is particularly insane, people talk fast, move like the world is about to end, and want to jump to the next thing as soon as possible. Call me crazy?! But, I would love to take a minute, capture a photo, and soak in the moment. Another thing I have realized moving here is that no one in New York has an active Instagram unless you’re in Soho or Noho with the trust fund babies who make their living off of Social Media. I figured out why no one has Social Media here, it’s because everyone moves in a hurry, and no one takes time to capture the city they are in. I get that everyone in New York has an active job but life should not be made based on time because once that happens you then wonder, “where did all that time go?” You look back on the life of the time when you lived in the greatest city in the world and all you can remember is working. How does it feel? Not great I am guessing, but we should all enjoy life because at least we are living it. At least we are healthy and you can read this off your phone!
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
Behind-the-scenes look at New York hospital battling RSV surge
The demand for pediatric beds is increasing as children have been battling respiratory infections across the country -- including in the Tri-State.
idesignarch.com
Efficient Design of a Tiny Apartment Loft in NYC
New York City, NY – A tiny 240 square foot brownstone studio apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side was renovated to maximize the functionality of its tiny space. Architect Tim Seggerman was responsible for the renovation project. Inspired by mid-century furniture designer George Nakashima, a variety of woods...
