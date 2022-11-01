ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ever Wanted To Join The Pegasus Parade? Applications Open Tomorrow.

Derby season may be months away, but the Kentucky Derby Festival is just about ready to start taking applications for next year’s Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade. This Friday, Nov. 4, members of the public can apply to march in the 2023 parade, which will return to downtown Louisville for its 68th year on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m.
Squallis Puppeteers Celebrating 25th Anniversary With Portland Museum Exhibit

Squallis Puppeteers, whose larger-than-life and distinctive puppets you may recognize from festivals like Forecastle and Bourbon & Beyond, will celebrate their 25th anniversary this year. In honor of the occasion, Portland Museum is hosting a commemorative exhibit about the group, which will have its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5-9 p.m.
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/4)

No cover | 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. This Mexican restaurant, whose venue is a former church, will celebrate its third year open at a Día de Los Muertos-themed party where guests can learn to salsa dance and enjoy drink specials. FRIDAY, NOV. 4-5 Go vote (early!) Locations...
Louisville Pizza Week Will Return This Month

Louisville Pizza Week is (almost) here again. During Pizza Week, more than two dozen restaurants in Louisville will offer select pizzas for $9 each. The event will return this year from Monday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 20. Participating locations include: 8th Street Pizza, Angio’s, BoomBozz Elizabethtown, BoomBozz Highlands, BoomBozz...
