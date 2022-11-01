Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
949wdkb.com
Accurate Towing Makes A Wish Come True At Pumpkin Fest Parade
The theme of Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Theme this year was “Wish Upon A Pumpkin” and Accurate Towing decided to actually make a wish come true. They reached out to the “Make A Wish” foundation to see if they had any children they thought would like to ride on a float. They were introduced to Scottlyn and her mom, Mollie. Scottlyn loves Princess Elsa from “Frozen” so not only did she get to meet Elsa but, she got to spend a few hours with her. She got a makeover, got to take lots of photos, spend time with “Elsa,” and ride on a “Frozen” float made just for them! By the end of the day, they were best friends and Scottlyn’s wish came true.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IL
Plainfield, IL has a lot of pubs – and delicious pub food. This list of the 15 best restaurants in Plainfield reflects that. From tacos and bingo at Backroads Burger & Bar to craft whiskey cocktails at Next Whiskey Bar, to private events hosted at Hopscotch & Vine to an authentic-feeling 1920s speakeasy at Opera House Steak and Seafood, Plainfield IL knows how to pub.
One Of Illinois’ Most Wonderful Events Of The Year Offering Free Admission
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way into Lincoln Park Zoo for their FREE admission nights this Holiday season!. "This festive, one-of-a-kind holiday experience offers a merry, family-oriented tradition in the heart of the city." - LPZ. Let me state the obvious: Christmas is the most wonderful time of...
kanelandkrier.com
Corner Grind officially bought by Illinois Crafted
At the end of July 2022, Illinois Crafted bought Corner Grind. The official announcement was made on Oct. 2, 2022, on multiple social media platforms. Corner Grind, located on Main St. in Elburn, has been a local meeting spot for friends and family since 2014. They have a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, along with a wide range of iced and hot coffees, teas and smoothies. Many customers make this a stop in their everyday routines and even have an order set in stone for their next visit, and developing this family feel is what attracts the majority of their business. Illinois Crafted, the group that bought Corner Grind, is best known for its diverse establishments such as Obscurity Brewing, Lodi Tap House and Soul Loco.
Here's What To Do With Your Old Halloween Pumpkins
Here is what to do with your old pumpkins.
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
Evening grosbeaks, scarcely seen in Chicago-area, spotted in Will County
Evening grosbeaks, spotted by Bob Bryerton of the Will County Forest Preserve District last weekend. Evening grosbeaks are rarely seen in the Chicago area, as they normally winter only as far south as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.
This Illinois City Was Just Named Most Family-Friendliest
A travel website just claimed the Most Family-Friendliest Town in the state of Illinois, and I have to admit I somewhat agree with their choice. Travel Pulse just named the 50 Most Family-Friendly Towns in each state and named Chicago for Illinois. Now, I do love Chicago don't get me wrong, but when I am there visiting there really is nothing nice about that city. I am sure residents of Chicago get sick of tourists, but you have to know that when leaving in a big city you are going to get millions of people each year visiting. According to Travel Pulse,
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL
I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
beautypackaging.com
Nobelus Opens Facility in Elgin, IL
Nobelus, a supplier of thermal laminates, unsupported films and laminating equipment, has opened a facility in Elgin, IL, to increase office, warehouse, and production capacity in the wake of extraordinary growth. The new building was selected due to its ability to meet the company's unique operational needs as it welcomes...
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Check your tickets, because a liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for Sunday's midday drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year. The...
Apartment complex opens in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
With giant retail malls struggling across the Chicago area, there may be a sign of the future in Aurora.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
Young brother, sister killed in Kane County bus crash remembered with fondness
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
walls102.com
Chicago pair facing forgery charges in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – Two individuals from Chicago are facing forgery charges after reportedly passing counterfeit currency in Ottawa on Wednesday. The Ottawa Police Department claim they stopped a vehicle carrying occupants matching a description given for two subjects allegedly passing counterfeit currency at several area businesses. Taken into custody was the driver, 28-year-old Felicia N. Smith and the passenger, 25-year-old Dwayne L. Anderson. Smith was charged with 3 counts of Forgery and Anderson was charged with 4 counts of Forgery. They were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and released with a notice to appear.
WGNtv.com
5 out-of-state women charged with burglarizing Kohl’s in Woodridge
WOODRIDGE, Ill. — DuPage County prosecutors say five out-of-state women face theft charges after burglarizing a Woodridge-area Kohl’s on Thursday. Around 3:50 p.m., Woodridge Police Department officers responded to Kohl’s in the 1000 block of 75th St. amid reports of a theft in progress. Arriving officers witnessed a vehicle suspected of being involved in the burglary run a stop light at 75th Street and Dunham Road. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the car sped up and tried to evade police.
