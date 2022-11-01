The theme of Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Theme this year was “Wish Upon A Pumpkin” and Accurate Towing decided to actually make a wish come true. They reached out to the “Make A Wish” foundation to see if they had any children they thought would like to ride on a float. They were introduced to Scottlyn and her mom, Mollie. Scottlyn loves Princess Elsa from “Frozen” so not only did she get to meet Elsa but, she got to spend a few hours with her. She got a makeover, got to take lots of photos, spend time with “Elsa,” and ride on a “Frozen” float made just for them! By the end of the day, they were best friends and Scottlyn’s wish came true.

SYCAMORE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO