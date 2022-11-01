JERSEY CITY, NJ – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Jersey City. Police reported that at around 9:00 pm, officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of Dales Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found Jovahn Horne with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:41 pm. At this time, police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing. The post Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday appeared first on Shore News Network.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO