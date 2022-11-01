Read full article on original website
Woman was walking dog when 2 men attacked her, stole bulldog in New Jersey, victim tells police
The woman told police a car pulled up next to her, and two men got out, attacked her, and stole her dog.
Cops search for man who shoved woman, 66, face first into pavement at Brooklyn subway station
Police are searching for a man who shoved a 66-year-old woman as she was entering a Brooklyn subway station elevator, causing her to fall face first into the pavement on Tuesday.
Man is stabbed in face and neck on Jersey City street; 1 arrested
A Jersey City man was stabbed in the face and neck Wednesday night on a Jersey City street and his attacker was arrested a short time later, Jersey City officials said. The bloody, violent incident occurred in the area of Winfield and Ocean avenues at 9:48 p.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
$15K In Drugs, $20K In Cash, Magazines Seized From Cousins During Jersey City Raid
A pair of alleged drug dealers were busted with high capacity magazines,, a handgun and more than $15,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana and other drugs in Hudson County, authorities said. Talha Khan, 27, of Jersey City, and Hameem Khan, 21, of Rosendale, NY, were charged with 26 related offenses...
Two shot in Jersey City and four arrested, including a 16-year-old, police say
Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Thursday night after two people were shot in a Jersey City area known for violent crime, authorities said. JCPD officers assigned to a fixed post on Martin Luther King Drive heard gunshots just after 9 p.m. coming from the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue and immediately located two men with gunshot wounds, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
‘I just put him first.’ Good Samaritan praised for helping Newark police officers who were shot
The shooting happened in the back parking lot of 25 Van Velsor Place near Chancellor Avenue on Nov. 1.
NYPD searching for man caught on video approaching woman from behind, groping her before fleeing
Police in New York City are asking for the public's help identifying a man spotted on video following a woman into a building and groping her before fleeing on foot.
15 arrested in ring that cops say ‘flooded’ N.J. city’s streets with illegal guns
State and federal authorities say they’ve dismantled a South Carolina-to-Paterson gun-trafficking ring in which firearms were bought cheaply down South and then sold at big markups on city streets. NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin came to St. Luke Baptist Church in Paterson Thursday to announce the indictment of...
‘Professional’ shoplifters busted at N.J. outlets after stealing $60K in goods, cops say
Four members of what police described as a “professional shoplifting” ring from Baltimore were arrested last weekend at Jackson Premium Outlets after authorities were tipped off to their presence ahead of time. The quartet, who police say had stolen nearly $60,000 in merchandise at the shopping center in...
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2019 Jersey City fatal shooting
The man who gunned down a Jersey City father of five in front of his home three years ago will spend most of the remainder of his life in prison, authorities said. Darius Bolden, 36, was sentenced Thursday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez to 45 years in prison for the murder of 35-year-old Jason Dunbar Aug. 27, 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Man, 29, found fatally shot in torso inside building lobby in Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man Thursday night in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Paterson Gangsters Acted As Middlemen In Gun Trafficking Ring That Brought Firearms To NJ: AG
Nine members of a Paterson gun trafficking ring were among 15 people indicted on various charges for their roles in bringing more than 120 firearms from South Carolina to New Jersey, state officials announced. The investigation dismantled the criminal enterprise, took 12 guns off the street — including an assault...
Stabbing Victim Was Defending Jersey City Pizzeria Worker From Abusive Customer: Police
A man defending Jersey City pizzeria employees from an abusive customer was hospitalized with a life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen, authorities said. The 25-year-old man got into an argument with 47-year-old Savark Dicupe at Stella’s on Grove Street over how Dicupe was treating employees around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, city police said.
Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard
BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYPD monitoring video on Amazon Ring’s ‘Neighbors’
NYPD will now take a peek and listen in on your Ring camera (if you share it), according to a statement put out Wednesday that explained the new collaboration between the NYPD and Ring’s community app, Neighbors, that facilitates interaction between law enforcement and the public. The cops explained...
Police: Man arrested for chasing kids with real knife on Halloween
Police say 30-year-old Thomas Dailey was arrested Halloween night for menacing several children with a knife after authorities were called to a report of an altercation on River Street.
Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Jersey City. Police reported that at around 9:00 pm, officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of Dales Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found Jovahn Horne with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:41 pm. At this time, police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing. The post Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Questions remain as to how man accused of shooting 2 officers was able to evade police for nearly a day
That shooting shut down a residential neighborhood in the Weequahic section of Newark.
