Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Two shot in Jersey City and four arrested, including a 16-year-old, police say

Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Thursday night after two people were shot in a Jersey City area known for violent crime, authorities said. JCPD officers assigned to a fixed post on Martin Luther King Drive heard gunshots just after 9 p.m. coming from the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue and immediately located two men with gunshot wounds, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2019 Jersey City fatal shooting

The man who gunned down a Jersey City father of five in front of his home three years ago will spend most of the remainder of his life in prison, authorities said. Darius Bolden, 36, was sentenced Thursday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez to 45 years in prison for the murder of 35-year-old Jason Dunbar Aug. 27, 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard

BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
BOHEMIA, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYPD monitoring video on Amazon Ring’s ‘Neighbors’

NYPD will now take a peek and listen in on your Ring camera (if you share it), according to a statement put out Wednesday that explained the new collaboration between the NYPD and Ring’s community app, Neighbors, that facilitates interaction between law enforcement and the public. The cops explained...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Jersey City. Police reported that at around 9:00 pm, officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of Dales Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found Jovahn Horne with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:41 pm. At this time, police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing. The post Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
