Colorado State

Whiskey Riff

Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video

A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
ALBION, ID
Newsweek

Australian Shepherd 'Herds' Giant Moose in Wild Video

A Utah man went viral after sharing footage of his Australian Shepherd herding a large moose onto a hiking trail. The viral footage was posted to TikTok by user @mike_somtimes_hikes where it received more than 4.4 million views and 1,600 comments. The video can be found here. Moose Encounters. Utah...
MILLCREEK, UT
Rooted Expeditions

Man claims to have shot this monster breaking into his home.

Henry McDaniel, claimed to have shot and wounded monster breaking into his home in 1973.Rooted Expeditons. Today's story might sound fake, but is 100% true. While horror movies can surely keep us on our toes or even terrify us. It’s the true scary stories from history that really digs down deep within us and just seem to stay there. Whether it's true crime, paranormal or just something so strange and unexplainable.
ENFIELD, IL
People

Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'

"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend.   Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds.   "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager Chloe Campbell found alive in Colorado, police say

Missing teenager Chloe Campbell has been found alive in Colorado after disappearing 10 days ago, police say.The 14-year-old was discovered at a home 26 miles away from her home, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced on Monday evening.The teenager was last seen on 30 September near Boulder High School where she attended a football game with two older men who her family have described as “sketchy.”Officials say that she was found at a home in Thornton, Colorado, at around 5pm, and she was taken to hospital for evaluation, police told reporters.Her family had warned that she was a “high...
BOULDER, CO
Newsweek

Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'

A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
iheart.com

Parents Of Missing 14-Year-OId Receive Photo Showing Her Injured And Unwell

The search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Colorado took a disturbing turn after her parents received a photograph of their daughter. Chloe Campbell was last seen on September 30 at a high school football game. When she never returned home, her parents contacted the police, but they suggested she wasn't kidnapped. Instead, they told the Campbells that their daughter likely ran away.
COLORADO STATE
