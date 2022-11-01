ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Priest ‘to be taken off Masses’ after Kerry bishop’s rebuke of offending homily

By By Grinne N. Aodha
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIyUB_0iuvbOUX00

A priest who gave a widely condemned address in Co Kerry church over the weekend is to be prevented from saying Mass again after the Bishop of Kerry rebuked his comments as unchristian.

Retired priest Fr Sean Sheehy told worshippers at St Mary’s Church in Listowel that gay couples were sinful, and criticised free contraception being provided by the HSE as it was “promoting promiscuity”.

A video of Fr Sheehy’s comments, where he also criticised abortion and the trans community, has been shared widely online and has prompted condemnation of his views.

“What is so sad today is you rarely hear about sin but it’s rampant. It’s rampant,” Fr Sheehy said during his homily delivered over the weekend.

“We see it, for example, in the legislation of our governments.

“We see it in the promotion of abortion.

“We see it in the example of this lunatic approach of transgenderism.

“We see it, for example, in the promotion of sex between two men and two women.

“That is sinful, that is mortal sin.

“And people don’t seem to realise it, but it’s a fact, it’s a reality.”

Some people attending the Mass left the church as a result, to which the priest told them “ God help you… and God bless you who are here, who are worshipping God”.

In response to the comments, Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne apologised to those who were offended by Fr Sheehy’s “offending” homily and said his views do not represent “the Christian position”.

He said that to have “total respect for one another” was a “fundamental Christian teaching”, and for these issues to be spoken of “in such terms” a weekend parish Mass was not appropriate.

“I am aware of the deep upset and hurt caused by the contents of the homilies in question delivered over the weekend.

“I apologise to all who were offended.

“The views expressed do not represent the Christian position.”

“I regret that this has occurred while a parish pilgrimage to the Holy Land is taking place,” he added, in reference to parish priest Father Declan O’Connor, who is away.

Speaking to local radio station Radio Kerry on Tuesday afternoon, Fr Sheehy said the bishop had told him he was “to be taken off all Masses”.

“I know myself that what I said cannot be disproven by any honest-to-God Catholic, Christian or Catholic teaching, and that’s the bottom line.”

He added that he believed that the bishop was “muzzling the truth in order to appease people”.

Human rights advocate and former head of Amnesty International Ireland Colm O’Gorman said in response to the priest’s homily: “I can only hope that this man finds his way back to love.

“To genuine, open hearted, joyful love, love without judgment, love that expands rather than diminishes one’s connection with one’s own humanity. I am not lost. He is,” he said on Twitter.

Comments / 246

Nancy Barnett
3d ago

He spoke in total agreement with both scripture and catholic teaching. Such things are a mortal sin and is wrong. A pastor should never apologize for speaking the truth.

Reply(105)
103
vikki
3d ago

Blessed are they who are persecuted. Fr Sean Sheehy is trying to form moral consciences, and gets persecuted for it! Our world is destroying itself bc of sin! We need to form a conscious!

Reply(1)
73
Bernell’s Ghost
3d ago

So now preachers can’t even preach the basics of sin any more? Nothing he said was even remotely outside basic church tenets for the last 2000 years. Morality is the foundation for any civilization’s progress and survival. Only sinners and their accomplices are afraid to hear the truth.

Reply(5)
56
Related
The Independent

Irish priest's anti-trans homophobic sermon live-streamed to congregation

A priest in Kerry, Ireland, used a sermon to attack gay and transgender people, prompting an apology from the local bishop.At St Mary’s Church in Listowel, Father Sean Sheehy, spoke of “rampant” sin in relation to abortion, and gay and transgender people.“You rarely hear about sin, but it’s rampant. We see it, for example, in the legislation of our Governments, we see it in the promotion of abortion, we see it in the example of this lunatic approach of transgenderism,” he said.“The views expressed do not represent the Christian position,” Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Pope Francis urges priests and nuns to stop watching pornographyBP profits double as oil and gas prices soar amid cost of living crisisIndian prime minister visits site of deadly bridge collapse in Gujarat
The Independent

Priest banned from giving Mass after ‘shocking’ service criticising gay couples and abortion

A priest who said gay couples are ‘sinful’ and criticised free contraception has been banned from giving Mass again after his comments were rebuked as “unchristian”.Retired priest Fr Sean Sheehy told worshippers at St Mary’s Church in Listowel, County Kerry, over the weekend that sex between two men or two women was sinful, and said the handing out of free condoms was “promoting promiscuity”.A video of Fr Sheehy’s comments, in which he also hit out at abortion and the trans community, has been shared widely online and has prompted condemnation of his views.“What is so sad today is you...
Ingram Atkinson

The disturbing history of the Catholic Church

Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.
Daily Mail

'You are living in sin!' Mississippi Methodist reverend refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't wed and because grandma is also in unmarried relationship

A young couple in Mississippi wanted their new baby to be baptized at their church, but said the reverend sent them a letter refusing to perform the sacred ceremony because they were not married and 'living in sin.'. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, are...
SUMRALL, MS
Cheryl E Preston

Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real

For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.
The Conversation U.S.

What is the rosary? Why a set of beads and prayers are central to Catholic faith

It’s one of the most famous moments in modern Catholicism: the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima. The Virgin Mary allegedly appeared to three Portuguese children in 1917, when much of the world was engulfed in World War I. Over a series of six appearances, Mary emphasized to these young shepherds that to bring peace, they should pray the rosary every day. Devotion to the rosary already had a centuries-old history, and the Marian apparition at Fatima only deepened it. So what is a rosary, and why is it so important to many Catholics? Centuries of meaning As an archivist and associate professor...
LOUISIANA STATE
Yana Bostongirl

Women and Children Were Deliberately Thrown Into the Middle of a Horrific Shark Feeding Frenzy in the Cheribon Atrocity

The Cheribon Atrocity which occurred during World War II is named after Cheribon, a port city in Northern Java. In July 1945, 90 European civilians consisting of me, women, and children were loaded onboard a Japanese naval submarine heading out to sea from Cheribon. According to reports, none of the civilians were allowed inside the boat and had to stand on the deck: "As dusk fell on that day in late July, the submarine set sail. It traveled on the surface, the ninety prisoners standing outside on deck. From the top of the conning tower two machine guns, aimed fore, and aft, could be plainly seen. Fearing the worst, many of the women started crying but were helpless to do anything."
TheDailyBeast

‘Vatican Girl’ Investigates Whether the Pope Disappeared 15-Year-Old Emanuela Orlandi

ROME—There are few conspiracy theories that captivate conspiratorial Italians as much as the disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee who vanished outside an Opus Dei church in 1983. Prime suspects? The KGB, the Italian mafia, the Russian mafia, Turkish terrorists, to name a few. But as Vatican Girl, a new Netflix docuseries on the case points out, “There are grains of truth in each theory, but all the roads lead to the Vatican.”The Daily Beast previewed—OK, binged—the four-part series ahead of its release Thursday, and no documentary to date cuts as close to the bone...
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'

A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
MICHIGAN STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Where Is the Spear That Killed Jesus?

Fresco by Fra Angelico, Dominican monastery at San Marco, Florence, showing the lance piercing the side of Jesus on the cross (c. 1440)Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. In religion, everyone uses their own intuition to make decisions. This also applies to the death of Jesus. Some say that he was killed from the loss of blood due to the crucifixion. Others have come to the conclusion that the spear which killed Jesus Christ has been kept hidden from the public because those who think it delivered the fatal blow view the relic as being full of evil. Jesus had been speared by a Roman soldier, according to John 19:34.
The Independent

The Independent

907K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy