Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
NASDAQ
What's in the Cards for Expeditors (EXPD) in Q3 Earnings?
Expeditors International of Washington EXPD is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2.7% in the past 90 days to $1.92 per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 20.32%.
NASDAQ
GoDaddy (GDDY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
GoDaddy Inc.’s GDDY third-quarter 2022 earnings of 63 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line also jumped 12.5% sequentially and 8.6% year over year. GDDY generated revenues of $1.03 billion, which came slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. Revenues were...
NASDAQ
PPL Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat the Mark
PPL Corporation PPL reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also improved by 13.9% from the year-ago earnings of 36 cents per share. On a GAAP basis, PPL Corporation recorded an EPS of 24 cents compared...
NASDAQ
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
NASDAQ
Bill.com (BILL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Bill.com ( BILL ) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 14 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 7 cents. Revenues of $229.9 million increased 94% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark by...
NASDAQ
Liberty Media (FWONK) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Liberty Media (FWONK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 93.75%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Adtalem (ATGE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Enrollment Down
Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE reported impressive results for first-quarter fiscal 2023. Earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year on the back of the Walden acquisition and cost synergies. In this connection, Steve Beard, president and CEO of Adtalem, said, “Looking ahead to...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ares Capital (ARCC): Time to Buy?
Ares Capital (ARCC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this private equity firm reflects...
NASDAQ
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reports Strong Q3-2022 Results. Should You Buy?
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares closed more than 15% higher yesterday following better-than-expected Fiscal Q3-2022 results aided by robust demand and pricing for the company's drilling market globally. Despite the stock's rally recently, investors can consider buying the stock given its impressive backlog levels and huge demand for oil globally. Based in...
NASDAQ
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
Hanesbrands Inc. HBI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from the...
NASDAQ
MercadoLibre (MELI) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. Further, the figure rose 5.3% sequentially and 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues surged 44.8% on a year-over-year basis (60.6% on an FX-neutral basis) to $2.690 billion. Further, the...
NASDAQ
Can Schlumberger (SLB) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Schlumberger (SLB) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this world's largest oilfield services company...
NASDAQ
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
Starbucks Corporation SBUX reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the after-hour...
NASDAQ
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
DoorDash DASH reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 77 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents. In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of 30 cents. Revenues of $1.7 billion increased 33% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark...
NASDAQ
Evergy (EVRG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked
Evergy, Inc. EVRG has reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.01 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 by 6.3%. The earnings improved 1.5% year over year. Evergy’s year-over-year earnings growth was driven by higher weather-normalized demand, favorable weather and higher transmission margin, partially offset by higher...
Comments / 0