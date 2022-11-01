Florida Elections Supervisors Concerned About Low Early Voting Turnout

An early voting rally of sorts was held Tuesday by elections supervisors across Central Florida where early voting numbers are way down from the 2018 mid term election. Seminole County elections supervisor Chris Anderson says, 'why wait?'

"You should get out and cast your ballot," Anderson said. "I mean, who wants to wait, right? That's why you have a Fast Pass at Disney. Right? You have Fast Passes at Universal so you can get in line. Well, there are no 'wait times' right now at early voting locations."

Early voting is down 8,000 in Seminole County votes from where it was at this time in 2018. In Orange County early voting is down 23,000. Osceola County elections supervisor Mary Jane Arrington says, 'early voting, try it- you'll like it.'

"Early voting is safe, secure, but most of all it's convenient," Arrington said. "You can vote at any early voting site in your county no matter where you live."

She says that's unlike on election day where you have to vote at your assigned precinct.

Image courtesy Getty