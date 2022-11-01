ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

fox13news.com

Tampa police: Pedestrian struck, killed by HART bus in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash in Seminole Heights after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) bus Friday afternoon. Investigators said the crash happened near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and East Fern Street. The Hillsborough County...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

One person found dead following Riverview mobile home fire

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County firefighters say one person was found dead, and a dog is missing following a mobile home fire in Riverview. The fire started after 3 a.m. in the Pleasant Living Mobile Home Community, located off U.S. Highway 301. There were no internal hydrants within the community,...
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland dads carry tradition of entertaining parents in car lines as another faces battle against cancer

LAKELAND, Fla. - The car line at South McKeel Elementary in Lakeland – like all school car lines – is a crazy time for parents. "Just getting up in the morning and getting your kids ready – which is a struggle some mornings – and having to come out here and deal with all the traffic. You got to get through the car line to get to work and sometimes it goes a little slower than you want. It's a stressful time," said Shawn Slade, a parent.
LAKELAND, FL
stpeterising.com

50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete

Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Food assistance registration for those impacted by Hurricane Ian opens at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There is a new way to get financial help if you were affected by Hurricane Ian. To sign up, you just have to head out to Tropicana Field. Starting today, people in Pinellas County affected by the major storm can sign up for food assistance. Registration screenings are happening at the Trop starting at 7 a.m. Thursday. However, as of 1 p.m., no one showed up to register.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Fire Rescue on a mission to improve response times across city

TAMPA, Fla. - Keeping response times low is a big focus for Tampa Fire Rescue. It’s a problem that the city has tried to address in the past. At Thursday’s city council meeting, members will hear from TFR Chief Barbara Tripp as she shares whether any of the solutions they’ve implemented to help keep response times low are paying off.
TAMPA, FL

