59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
Tampa police: Pedestrian struck, killed by HART bus in Seminole Heights
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash in Seminole Heights after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) bus Friday afternoon. Investigators said the crash happened near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and East Fern Street. The Hillsborough County...
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
Cancer diagnosis impacts longtime host of Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball
After years of hosting the Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball at his ranch, this weekend’s event impacts David Bunch differently.
‘God was on my side today’: Program helps resolve court fees, fines for veterans
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of veterans went to court on Friday with old fees and fines and walked out with more financial freedom. For 12 long years, John Toborg has had an old traffic ticket that had weighed on his mind and wallet but, not anymore. He recently went before...
Missing Hillsborough County teen dies after being found in pond
A missing 17-year-old died Friday night after being found in a pond, according to Hillsborough County deputies.
Tampa dad who kidnapped son, fled to Lebanon learns sentence
A father who abducted his then 3-year-old son and took him to Lebanon was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison.
One person found dead following Riverview mobile home fire
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County firefighters say one person was found dead, and a dog is missing following a mobile home fire in Riverview. The fire started after 3 a.m. in the Pleasant Living Mobile Home Community, located off U.S. Highway 301. There were no internal hydrants within the community,...
'Night of Reflection' in St. Pete helps those grieving loved ones, friends
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Everyone has felt grief before whether from losing a loved one or a friend, and community members in St. Petersburg came together to talk about that collective loss Friday. Counselors led the Night of Reflection event with support and affirmations to shine a light that grief...
Video shows suspects damage multiple cars before murdering Jeffrey Chapman
The two suspects recorded themselves and even texted each other about the crime spree that ended in a random murder
INSIDE LOOK: The NEW Florida Children’s Museum in Lakeland
The Florida Children’s Museum’s grand opening is this weekend (Friday, November 4-Sunday, November 6) and it is a MUST-SEE! We recently got a sneak peek before opening day to learn more about the museum and its exhibits to help you map out your best day ever! There are a lot of pictures in this post because […]
WATCH: I-4 blocked as motorists wrangle loose dog
Traffic on I-4 came to a halt Friday morning after a dog caused chaos on the interstate.
Second Pasco Man Charged In Brutal Clearwater Beach Murder
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police announced Thursday they arrested a second person in the Clearwater Beach murder of Jeffrey Chapman. 18-year-old Savonne Morrison of Pasco County has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of Chapman on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Morrison
4 people found dead inside Orlando home after woman runs to neighbor for help, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office will give an update at 2 p.m. Friday. You can watch it in the live player above. Deputies say around 4 a.m., the sheriff's...
Murder suspects from Virgin Islands arrested in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested two murder suspects from the U.S. Virgin Islands Thursday evening, according to a release.
Hillsborough County courthouse program helps non-profits raise more money
TAMPA, Fla. - A new Hillsborough County program is helping non-profits raise more money, and it starts at the courthouse with people summoned for jury duty. The Spring of Tampa Bay's Donation Center in Tampa has a steady flow of donations coming in. "Just to help these people who really...
Lakeland dads carry tradition of entertaining parents in car lines as another faces battle against cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. - The car line at South McKeel Elementary in Lakeland – like all school car lines – is a crazy time for parents. "Just getting up in the morning and getting your kids ready – which is a struggle some mornings – and having to come out here and deal with all the traffic. You got to get through the car line to get to work and sometimes it goes a little slower than you want. It's a stressful time," said Shawn Slade, a parent.
50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete
Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
Food assistance registration for those impacted by Hurricane Ian opens at Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There is a new way to get financial help if you were affected by Hurricane Ian. To sign up, you just have to head out to Tropicana Field. Starting today, people in Pinellas County affected by the major storm can sign up for food assistance. Registration screenings are happening at the Trop starting at 7 a.m. Thursday. However, as of 1 p.m., no one showed up to register.
Tampa Fire Rescue on a mission to improve response times across city
TAMPA, Fla. - Keeping response times low is a big focus for Tampa Fire Rescue. It’s a problem that the city has tried to address in the past. At Thursday’s city council meeting, members will hear from TFR Chief Barbara Tripp as she shares whether any of the solutions they’ve implemented to help keep response times low are paying off.
