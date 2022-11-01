Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Lost jobs & education, Ohio school transportation failures cause dire effects on families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As of this week, the Ohio Department of Education received 166 complaints this school year regarding public school districts not meeting their requirements to take kids to and from school. The top offender is Columbus City Schools which is the focus of 115 of those...
WSYX ABC6
Pickerington puts $90 million bond on November ballot, passing would resolve overcrowding
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — "The community is growing so, so fast and we are proud of that," Pickerington parent and community advocate Courtney Green said. "We are happy people want to be here." A growing Pickerington community means more students attending the schools. That's an issue if there is...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County deputy cleared for full duty after more than yearlong battle with COVID
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after becoming gravely ill from COVID-19, a Franklin County deputy has been cleared to return to full duty. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Corbin Wood became gravely ill in September 2021. In October 2021, the Ohio Going Blue Facebook...
WSYX ABC6
Early voting ending soon as Election Day approaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early voting in Franklin County is coming to an end as Election Day approaches. Monday, Nov. 7 is the final day to vote early in person. Polls close at 2 p.m. This is also the deadline to get an absentee postmarked if you're planning to vote by mail.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio voters to decide if non-citizens should vote in local elections
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WSYX) — They are taxpayers. They are homeowners. They have kids in the local school district. The only thing they are not is American citizens. Should they be allowed to vote?. Voters deciding on Ohio Issue 2 will get the final say. In 2019, voters in...
WSYX ABC6
Troy Faulkner: Jan. 6 rioter who wore jacket promoting his Columbus business sentenced
A Whitehall man will spend five months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Troy Faulkner originally faced a long list of charges following his arrest several weeks after the riot. He was indicted on Feb. 17, 2021, then pleaded not guilty to all counts at his arraignment nine days later.
WSYX ABC6
Child Abduction Response Team receives certification
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Missing child" are two words no one ever wants to hear. Law enforcement in Delaware County is highly prepared to respond when someone's worst nightmare unfolds. The Multi-Agency Child Abduction Response Team (CART) in Delaware County is the first and only certified team in Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Public Safety Committee hears community input on downtown noise, violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Noise and violence were top of mind for Columbus' Public Safety Committee Wednesday night. Council members Rob Dorans and Emmanuel Remy heard from people living and working downtown and in the Short North. Some said the bars are too loud for too long. Other said...
WSYX ABC6
Delaware developments not in the works yet, despite planned demolition at taxpayer expense
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is allocating more than $20 million for demolition around the state, including four sites in Delaware County. It’s supposed to promote economic development but plans either have not been set or are planned for three of the four projects around the county.
WSYX ABC6
Health crisis vs. loss of business: city holds meeting on flavored tobacco ban in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "We have a public health crisis on our hands and it’s directly connected to our youth," Columbus City Council member Shayla Favor said as she talked about the use of flavored and menthol tobacco products. On Wednesday, Favor and other city council members along...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center saves abandoned puppies found in box
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bunch of newborn puppies were abandoned in a box, staff and volunteers from the Franklin County Dog Shelter quickly jumped in to help!. The Adoption Center shared a photo of all the pups, just days old, smushed together in a box. All the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
WSYX ABC6
Save the Music Foundation putting instruments in the hands of CCS students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new partnership with Columbus City Schools seems to be hitting all of the right notes with its students. The Save the Music Foundation is giving four Columbus City Schools a big boost to their music program. A brand-new partnership giving out 'strings grants.' Now...
WSYX ABC6
Officers involved in deadly shooting of man who shot U.S. Marshal in Columbus not indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted not to indict law enforcement officers who were involved in the 2021 shooting death of a man who shot a U.S. Marshal. On Dec. 8, 2021, members of the U.S. Marshal's S.O.F.A.S.T. task force were serving an arrest warrant...
WSYX ABC6
Little Turtle residents join forces to submit claims to the city after flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in the Little Turtle community are calling on the City of Columbus to take responsibility for a flood that happened in September. According to people who live in the community, the Little Turtle Way construction project caused severe flooding on Sept. 4, damaging their homes and cars.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus community group focused on building up young women
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Educating, inspiring, and developing young women. A renewed focus across Central Ohio in light of recent high-profile crimes involving young girls. The latest, a serious crash just this week. Deputies told ABC 6 that 12 and 13-year-old girls wrecked a stolen car. “I think that...
WSYX ABC6
Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council to host town hall over banning flavored tobacco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Small business owners are coming to the table to debate a possible city-wide ban over flavored tobacco. Last week, a large crowd showed up for a town hall discussion on the proposed legislation. The crowd was so large that many people were turned away. City...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
WSYX ABC6
Investigators share update on deadly Sheetz shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators provided an update regarding the deadly shooting that happened at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday morning. Columbus police have released photos of 12 persons of interest in connection to the deadly shooting. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was shot outside the Sheetz gas station...
