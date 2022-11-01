ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Early voting ending soon as Election Day approaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early voting in Franklin County is coming to an end as Election Day approaches. Monday, Nov. 7 is the final day to vote early in person. Polls close at 2 p.m. This is also the deadline to get an absentee postmarked if you're planning to vote by mail.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Child Abduction Response Team receives certification

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Missing child" are two words no one ever wants to hear. Law enforcement in Delaware County is highly prepared to respond when someone's worst nightmare unfolds. The Multi-Agency Child Abduction Response Team (CART) in Delaware County is the first and only certified team in Ohio.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus community group focused on building up young women

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Educating, inspiring, and developing young women. A renewed focus across Central Ohio in light of recent high-profile crimes involving young girls. The latest, a serious crash just this week. Deputies told ABC 6 that 12 and 13-year-old girls wrecked a stolen car. “I think that...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus City Council to host town hall over banning flavored tobacco

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Small business owners are coming to the table to debate a possible city-wide ban over flavored tobacco. Last week, a large crowd showed up for a town hall discussion on the proposed legislation. The crowd was so large that many people were turned away. City...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
COLUMBUS, OH
Investigators share update on deadly Sheetz shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators provided an update regarding the deadly shooting that happened at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday morning. Columbus police have released photos of 12 persons of interest in connection to the deadly shooting. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was shot outside the Sheetz gas station...
COLUMBUS, OH

