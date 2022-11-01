Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSVN-TV
Boynton Beach apartment residents struggle through power outage weeks after electrical fire
(WSVN) - Some residents living in an apartment complex in Palm Beach County are feeling powerless. Their electricity went out 17 days ago and no one has come by to turn the lights or AC units back on. “This is hell,” said one mother with her child. “This is hell...
cw34.com
Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
cbs12.com
Man dead after pedestrian crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in West Palm Beach on Thursday just after 4 p.m. The incident happened on Skee Road just south of Imperial Drive when a 1994 Toyota Supra lost traction and began spinning out of control, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Person injured in construction accident in Wellington
One person was flown to a local hospital following a construction accident in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
cw34.com
Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
WPBF News 25
Shuttle bus carrying 26 students in Okeechobee hit by hit-and-run driver
The School Board of Okeechobee reported that a shuttle bus carrying 26 students from Okeechobee Freshman Campus to Okeechobee High School was hit by a hit-and-run driver Friday. Officials say it happened around 2 p.m. one block north of the intersection of Highway 441 and State Road 70. The bus...
Click10.com
51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
Homemade vehicle crashes at Lake Worth intersection, killing West Palm Beach man, 46
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 46-year-old West Palm Beach man died Sunday after his homemade vehicle and another car crashed at an intersection in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle that Samuel Newby Jr. was driving, described by investigators only as a Mini...
WPBF News 25
Dog found tied to fence on the side of the road in Stuart, muzzled and overheated
STUART, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man was arrested Friday, accused of leaving his dog, Maverick, tied to a barbed wire fence in Martin County. Yunio Lopez is charged with animal neglect. “When I first found Maverick, he could hardly breathe,” said Tabitha Queen with the Martin County...
hometownnewstc.com
Stuart paves way for northern Fire Station
STUART – The City Commission here voted unanimously Oct. 24 to change both the future land use and zoning on a 1.78-acre Green River Parkway parcel in order to build the city’s long-awaited fire station north of the Roosevelt Bridge. Contracted Land Planner Bonnie Landry began her brief...
cw34.com
Help is on the way for condo residents without power for 2 weeks
GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — People who are sweating it out at a condo building in Greenacres are getting some help. A 10- unit building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums, 600 Nottingham Circle, has been without power for about two weeks, after a fire in an electrical box. Some residents have...
cw34.com
Sheriff: German Shepherd found tied up, muzzled, and left to die
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found the person who they say is responsible for leaving a German Shepherd to die. When deputies found the dog, named Maverick, he couldn’t eat, drink, or bark and he was too weak to free himself from the fence he was tied to.
Early-morning shooting outside market leads to homicide charge for Belle Glade man, 26
BELLE GLADE — A 26-year-old Belle Glade man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges that Tony Huggins shot and killed a man outside a market along Southwest Sixth Street early on the morning of Oct. 22.
Riviera Beach moves forward with building subdivision on golf course
Riviera Beach's City Council is taking steps toward converting a public golf course into a subdivision that will have more than 250 homes.
WJCL
'I couldn’t believe we made it ': Florida firefighter rescues girlfriend from fiery interstate crash
A Florida firefighter and his girlfriend say they barely escaped a fiery crash on Interstate 95 a week ago. According to Local 10, the pair were in an Uber on I-95 in Delray Beach when troopers say a car cut off a fuel tanker that collided with the Uber. The...
Residents at Greenacres apartment complex without power for 16 days
Families inside a Greenacres apartment complex are finally getting some relief after being left without power for 16 days.
cw34.com
Man on railroad track hit and killed by Tri-Rail train, engineer describes what he saw
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who'd been walking on railroad tracks was killed when he was hit by a Tri-Rail train. It happened early Monday morning in Oakland Park. Broward Regional Communications said they got a call about a crash involving a Tri-Rail train and a man near W. Prospect Road and N.W. 9th Avenue at about 5 a.m.
WPBF News 25
City of Boynton Beach searching for resident whose gone 'the extra mile' to be holiday parade grand marshal
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Leaders in Boynton Beach are looking for someone who has made a positive impact and gone out of their way to make the city a better place. The person will fill the shoes of the grand marshal for the 51st annual holiday parade that will take place downtown from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3.
WPBF News 25
Connections Education Center in need of new school bus to help transport students to swimming lessons
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Connections Education Center is looking to purchase a new school bus to take students to swimming classes each week, and staff members are hoping the community can jump in to help. "This is absolutely necessary that they do it weekly and they continue and...
Toddler Found Wandering Alone In West Park
Broward Sheriff's Detectives say the boy told them his name is Jayden.
