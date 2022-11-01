REXBURG — The trafficking of children is a scourge that is becoming ever more prevalent in the age of the Internet. A free screening of “It’s Happening Right Here,” a new documentary film aiming to raise awareness and educate parents about what they can do to protect their kids, will be the focus of an event at Fats Cats in Rexburg this coming Thursday, Nov. 3.

