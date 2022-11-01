Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Welding students make donation to American Legion for Veterans Day
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot High School welding students joined with apprentices from Premier Technology to build a Retired Flag Deposit Box which will be donated to the American Legion in Blackfoot, Idaho on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The students spent Nov. 1 and 2 learning from apprentices and...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls parents split over the idea of split sessions or year-round school
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Parents in the Idaho Falls School District 91 are split over the prospect of year-round school or split sessions if a record-breaking bond issue to build and upgrade schools fails Tuesday. Just over 51% of about 1,000 parents recently surveyed by the district said they’d...
eastidahonews.com
Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’
IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a father and son who fixed and painted over 250 cemetery marker posts
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently learned about a man named Ryen and his 5-year-old son Samuel. They spent several months this summer in the...
kidnewsradio.com
New platform encourages people to give City of Rexburg feedback
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – After being in development for a year, a new social platform that was developed by the city of Rexburg has been officially launched. The new platform is called Engage Rexburg. The platform is designed to bring the local city government to people living within city limits.
eastidahonews.com
Soldiers return home to their families in Idaho after being away for a year
IDAHO FALLS — There was a great deal of happiness and joy near the Idaho Falls Airport Friday as military families were reunited with loved ones. On Friday afternoon, the Idaho Army National Guard brought home nearly 45 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team after a year-long deployment to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Bonneville High School evacuated due to defective melting battery
IDAHO FALLS – Students at Bonneville High School were evacuated on Friday afternoon after officials thought they smelled leaking gas. But it turns out it was actually just a faulty battery. “A faulty battery on one of the generators was melting down and releasing dangerous gasses,” Bonneville District 93...
eastidahonews.com
Closing the loop: Idaho Falls man goes from retirement to graduation
Thomas Griggs started college in fall 1969. He left after one year at what was then Rick’s College, now Brigham Young University-Idaho, to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He got married. Had kids. Griggs returned and soon withdrew to focus on...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls police investigate shooting
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. Responding officers found an adult male with what...
eastidahonews.com
‘He was much more of a hero than we ever knew.’ Local man who died fighting in Ukraine brought back to Idaho
BLACKFOOT — A 34-year-old Rexburg man who died while fighting in Ukraine was honored in Idaho and laid to rest on Wednesday. Dane Partridge was married and had five children. He died on Oct. 11 after being critically injured fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. His mother, Terri Hepworth, said his...
eastidahonews.com
Human trafficking documentary screening happening in Rexburg
REXBURG — The trafficking of children is a scourge that is becoming ever more prevalent in the age of the Internet. A free screening of “It’s Happening Right Here,” a new documentary film aiming to raise awareness and educate parents about what they can do to protect their kids, will be the focus of an event at Fats Cats in Rexburg this coming Thursday, Nov. 3.
eastidahonews.com
D91 launches anonymous reporting system for school safety concerns
The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91. Idaho Falls School District 91 is launching STOPit!, a reporting system that will allow students, parents and patrons to anonymously report concerns about school safety. STOPit! is an important addition to D91’s safety systems. It provides an easy...
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
eastidahonews.com
Alan Reed of Reed’s Dairy is answering 7 Questions with Emmy
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – November 3, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. A former Soda Springs High School Girl’s Basketball coach , Wade Schvaneveldt, appeared in court on 20 counts of statutory rape. The magistrate judge ruled that the evidence was sufficient to move the case to district court. He will appear for his arraignment on Monday, November 7th.
Community rallies around young mom following husband's fatal crash with moose
REXBURG — A young mother has been the recipient of much goodwill and generosity following the death of her husband early Tuesday morning. Laura Garner, 26, wants to thank everyone for their kindness and the monetary donations they’ve made to help her and her sons. “I just want to say that it’s an unexpected and appreciated amount of love,” she said. ...
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The post Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Woman sentenced for running over stranger she thought was someone else
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman was sentenced Wednesday after running over a stranger she mistakenly thought was someone else. Brandi Snowflake Morgan, 39, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Pickett. Morgan was originally charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the...
eastidahonews.com
Deputies respond to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20
REXBURG — Two people have been transported to a local hospital after deputies responded to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday morning. Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com three separate crashes occurred at around the same time. The first accident happened near Rexburg...
