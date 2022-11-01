ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

kidnewsradio.com

Welding students make donation to American Legion for Veterans Day

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot High School welding students joined with apprentices from Premier Technology to build a Retired Flag Deposit Box which will be donated to the American Legion in Blackfoot, Idaho on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The students spent Nov. 1 and 2 learning from apprentices and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’

IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
REXBURG, ID
kidnewsradio.com

New platform encourages people to give City of Rexburg feedback

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – After being in development for a year, a new social platform that was developed by the city of Rexburg has been officially launched. The new platform is called Engage Rexburg. The platform is designed to bring the local city government to people living within city limits.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Soldiers return home to their families in Idaho after being away for a year

IDAHO FALLS — There was a great deal of happiness and joy near the Idaho Falls Airport Friday as military families were reunited with loved ones. On Friday afternoon, the Idaho Army National Guard brought home nearly 45 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team after a year-long deployment to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Bonneville High School evacuated due to defective melting battery

IDAHO FALLS – Students at Bonneville High School were evacuated on Friday afternoon after officials thought they smelled leaking gas. But it turns out it was actually just a faulty battery. “A faulty battery on one of the generators was melting down and releasing dangerous gasses,” Bonneville District 93...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls police investigate shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. Responding officers found an adult male with what...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Human trafficking documentary screening happening in Rexburg

REXBURG — The trafficking of children is a scourge that is becoming ever more prevalent in the age of the Internet. A free screening of “It’s Happening Right Here,” a new documentary film aiming to raise awareness and educate parents about what they can do to protect their kids, will be the focus of an event at Fats Cats in Rexburg this coming Thursday, Nov. 3.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

D91 launches anonymous reporting system for school safety concerns

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91. Idaho Falls School District 91 is launching STOPit!, a reporting system that will allow students, parents and patrons to anonymously report concerns about school safety. STOPit! is an important addition to D91’s safety systems. It provides an easy...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Alan Reed of Reed’s Dairy is answering 7 Questions with Emmy

7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – November 3, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. A former Soda Springs High School Girl’s Basketball coach , Wade Schvaneveldt, appeared in court on 20 counts of statutory rape. The magistrate judge ruled that the evidence was sufficient to move the case to district court. He will appear for his arraignment on Monday, November 7th.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman sentenced for running over stranger she thought was someone else

IDAHO FALLS – A local woman was sentenced Wednesday after running over a stranger she mistakenly thought was someone else. Brandi Snowflake Morgan, 39, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Pickett. Morgan was originally charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Deputies respond to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20

REXBURG — Two people have been transported to a local hospital after deputies responded to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday morning. Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com three separate crashes occurred at around the same time. The first accident happened near Rexburg...
REXBURG, ID

