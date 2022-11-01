Read full article on original website
Nominations open for 2023 NSU Centurions
TAHLEQUAH – Nominations are now open for individuals to be considered for the next cohort of Northeastern State University Centurions. The deadline to nominate someone to be a 2023 NSU Centurion is Nov. 30. Established in 2009, the annual award is presented to members of the NSU family—alumni, faculty,...
Cherokee Nation Angel Project, Elder Angel Project accepting applications
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is now accepting applications for its annual Elder Angel Project, which provides Christmas gifts to Cherokee elders. Applications for the Elder Angel Project will be taken until Nov. 18. “As a nation, we want to help provide for our most vulnerable people –...
Threads through time: twined bags
TAHLEQUAH – Twining is a centuries old technique that was used to make utilitarian bags for hunting and gathering, shoes and clothing for southeast Indigenous tribes, including the Cherokee. Today, twining is used to revive a lost art to create contemporary pieces. Her story: Cherokee artist Betty Frogg, of...
