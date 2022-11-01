ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
IGN

A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer

From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
thezoereport.com

Lupita Nyong’o Wears One Stunning Hairstyle After Another On Her ‘Black Panther’ Press Tour

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lupita Nyong’o has shown up to each and every stop on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour looking like a goddess. In addition to her usual glamorous, show-stopping gowns, the actor has worn a variety of chic, sculptural hairstyles that are straight-up works of art. The majority of her looks can be attributed to celebrity hairstylist Vernon François, who has been accompanying the star during the film’s promotional engagements tour. Most recently, François created Lupita Nyong’o’s star-shaped locs updo that will surely go down as one of her most stunning appearances ever — and that’s saying something considering Nyong’o’s status as an all-time beauty icon.
Collider

Sam Heughan & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rom-Com 'Love Again' Sets New Release Date

A new release date is in order for the upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, a Screen Gems film that was formerly known as It’s All Coming Back to Me. Along with the announcement of the release date change, a new image from the film was also released. The film's release was moved from February 10, 2023 to May 12, 2023.
CBS Chicago

What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now

In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, "From Scratch,"  topped the English television list with 72 million hours viewed on Netflix.Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story about an artist finding romance with a chef in Italy, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries.TOP TV LIST -- UNITED STATES Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" -- No. 1 in the United States -- continued to thrill viewers with 67 million hours viewed. "From Scratch" was No. 2.Based on true events, "The Good Nurse" debuted atop the Netflix English films list with 68 million hours viewed. TOP MOVIE LIST -- UNITED STATES Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries, including No. 1 in the United States. "The School for Good and Evil"  landed in the No.2  spot with nearly 42 million hours viewed 
Collider

Vince Vaughn's 'Christmas With the Campbells' Sets Holiday Release Date

Vince Vaughn's upcoming Christmas romantic comedy, Christmas With the Campbells officially has a release date. The new holiday film will be released in theaters and on streaming on AMC+ beginning on December 2, 2022, right at the start of the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas With the Campbells...
Variety

Netflix Orders Six New Natural History Documentary Shows, Including Morgan Freeman-Narrated ‘Our Universe’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has announced six upcoming natural history documentary series, starting with “Our Universe,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, on November 22. The shows all focus on different aspects of the natural world, from an expansive look into the universe’s origins, to life on planet Earth and how its oceans operate and exist. Additional new series include a continuation of 2019’s “Our Planet” with “Our Planet II,” and natural historian David Attenborough is once again slated to narrate the new series. Netflix said that more than 100 million households have watched the original “Our Planet” since it was released in April 2019. The six...
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022

As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
Variety

‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Jumps 63% From Series Debut

Raise a glass! The Season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus” drew in 1.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max after premiering with one episode on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes those who watched the episode during its airings on HBO’s cable channel, as well as streams on HBO Max through the night. This tally marks a 63% increase from the show’s Season 1 finale, which was viewed by 944,000 when it premiered in 2021, though the series’ record — 1.9 million viewers for the Season 1 finale — has yet to be broken. Created by Mike White,...
Collider

From 'Black Panther' to '42', These Are Chadwick Boseman's Best Movies

Chadwick Boseman only began appearing in movies in 2008. We only got 12 years of him lighting up the silver screen, and technically even less since there was a four-year gap between his first and second feature film roles. But in that time, Boseman excelled as a performer, garnering a reputation for playing figures that would be instantly at home in any history book without forgetting to remind audiences that these men were still fallible human beings. He was an unforgettable figure with charisma to spare and his absence from movies will never feel "normal.” Much like with Heath Ledger or Phillip Seymour Hoffman, there will always feel like there's a hole there in cinema where this artist should be.

