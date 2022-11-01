Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Fashionable & Sustainable: Bedford High School Prom Dress Pop-Up Events
Prom and semi-formal events are coming up soon at Bedford High School. Last year, BHS teacher Sandra Arena organized “Prom Dress Pop-Up” events for students. Students can try on and choose from 200 pieces including dresses, suits, and accessories displayed and ready to be borrowed on racks in the High School locker room. The efforts are continuing into this year.
Bedford Performers in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” ~ Nov 4 -13
Vivienne LaBranche and Steven Sandler of Bedford are among the many young performers starring in the Concord Youth Theatre’s Mainstage Company production of “You’re a Good Man, Charles Brown.”. Meet Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang as they explore life’s great questions while they play baseball, struggle...
The 37th Annual John Dodge Coat Drive Returns on November 12
The Bedford tradition of the John Dodge Coat Drive to “Help the Homeless” is back on Nov. 12 for the 37th year. Collect your clean, gently used men and women’s cold weather outerwear (coats, hats, scarves, and gloves) and drop them off at 167 Great Rd from 8 a.m. until dusk.
Just in time for Halloween Stories from the Bedford Historical Society
Everybody loves a good ghost story around Halloween. We found, not a ghost story per se, but a story that seems to fit the Halloween theme. This story originally appeared in the Bedford Historical Society’s Preservationist Newsletter – November 2011. By: Bob Slechta – The Preservationist – November...
Halloween in Bedford – 2022: Part 2
Some more pictures from around town. We wish everyone a safe evening!
WCVB
Hotel offers to reinstate wedding room block canceled after Taylor Swift concert announcement
WALPOLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts hotel is offering to reinstate a room block for a couple's wedding after the bride-to-be said the hotel derailed the deal followingTaylor Swift's announcement of nearby concerts scheduled for the same May weekend. Christina Leonard and her fiancé are planning their wedding at a...
Tired of raking and bagging leaves? Be eco-friendly instead and don't.
WORCESTER - Autumn is in full swing and leaves are on every homeowner’s mind and yard. Raking and bagging piles of rotting leaves is not a chore that anyone relishes ‒ but there are alternatives that are both easier and more environmentally friendly. “We’ve got a bunch of trees in our yard,” said Worcester resident James Kobialka. “We just mulch it with our lawn mower near the end of the season and let it sit to compost...
hot969boston.com
Revere Woman Kicked Out of Foxboro Hotel Because of Taylor Swift Concert, Talks to Getup Crew
“She has a whole tour, I have ONE day!” Christina Leonard called into the Getup Crew this morning to voice her frustration about what happened to her at the hands of Home2 Suites by Hilton. Christina and her fiancee Carmine are getting married in May of 2023 and have 10 rooms booked at the Home2 Suites by Hilton for that night. Sounds like a great night. Only problem is, Taylor Swift just announced her tour at Gillette Stadium for the same weekend. Because of that, Christina was contacted by an employee of the hotel that her block of 10 rooms were canceled. Christina was blindsided by the phone call seeing as she has a written and signed contract from the hotel. She said the employee told her on the phone they were going to be getting $1,000 a night for the rooms, much higher than the $169 a night her guests were being charged. The hotel’s suggested solution: offering her rooms at another hotel 18 miles away from the venue. Obviously that is not sufficient for Christina and her guests, some which are coming in from as far away as Italy.
mainebiz.biz
Holiday shopping doorbusters: Two retailers pop-up at Kittery Outlet Center
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Waterstone Properties Group has landed two pop-up retail store tenants at the Kittery Outlet Center, with another on the way later this month. Regatta Great Outdoors Factory Store, a British clothing brand, opened at the mall in October and plans to remain...
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one."
Sullivan’s Castle Island offering half-priced hot dogs through end of season
BOSTON — Sullivan’s Castle Island announced it will be closing its doors for the season on Sunday, November 20. As a thank you to their customers, they will be offering half-priced hot dogs through their last day of the 2022 season. Sullivan’s will reopen its doors for the...
WCVB
Winter gloves made by Boston designer land on Oprah's Favorite Things list
BOSTON — A Boston-based designer's winter gloves have made Oprah's Favorite Things list for the 2022 holiday season. The Dawn Glove made by Top It Off Accessories in West Roxbury is one of 104 items that made this year's edition of the annual gift list curated by Oprah Winfrey.
NewsMatch is Underway
At The Bedford Citizen, we take a lot of joy and commitment in presenting public service journalism that you can trust. We exist because you deserve to have a go-to source for the news that matters the most to you. Our staff and many volunteers work hard to serve all...
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
WCVB
Country Living's list of prettiest towns to visit this winter includes 7 in New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Seven of Country Living magazine's 40 prettiest American towns to visit this winter are located here in New England. The magazine, owned by our parent company Hearst, curated a list of communities that combine the best winter activities with picture-perfect postcard architecture and snowy landscapes. Here...
What’s Bedford Thinking: NEW HALLOWEEN POLL – Candy – How much makes it to the trick-or-treaters?
Ok, we’re stopping the current poll early. So far 96% of respondents to our poll said they are planning to hand out candy or treats to trick-or-treaters. Phew, the kids are all right. Now the question is do you have enough? Do you need more? The stores start selling...
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Green Space
The reality about green space is once it’s gone, we’ve lost it forever. In Bedford, we must stay vigilant to protect what remains. We voted down a paved, widened, and plowed Reformatory Branch Trail in March and must do it again at town meeting on November 14/15. As...
Newburyport company makes sweaters out of recycled bottles, shells
NEWBURYPORT - It's always sweater weather in New England and it's taking on a new twist in Newburyport at the Long Wharf Supply Co. It's an eco-friendly, coastal-inspired, lifestyle brand made out of recycled products."The ocean's always been something that my family's cared about," founder Mike Lamagna told WBZ-TV. "The reality is we try and spend as much time as we can there and we care about the water quality and we care about our experience on the water."Lamagna has been cruising on the water since he was in infant."I grew up here on the water, over the years, fishing,...
