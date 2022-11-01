ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Tired of raking and bagging leaves? Be eco-friendly instead and don't.

WORCESTER - Autumn is in full swing and leaves are on every homeowner’s mind and yard. Raking and bagging piles of rotting leaves is not a chore that anyone relishes ‒ but there are alternatives that are both easier and more environmentally friendly. “We’ve got a bunch of trees in our yard,” said Worcester resident James Kobialka. “We just mulch it with our lawn mower near the end of the season and let it sit to compost...
WORCESTER, MA
hot969boston.com

Revere Woman Kicked Out of Foxboro Hotel Because of Taylor Swift Concert, Talks to Getup Crew

“She has a whole tour, I have ONE day!” Christina Leonard called into the Getup Crew this morning to voice her frustration about what happened to her at the hands of Home2 Suites by Hilton. Christina and her fiancee Carmine are getting married in May of 2023 and have 10 rooms booked at the Home2 Suites by Hilton for that night. Sounds like a great night. Only problem is, Taylor Swift just announced her tour at Gillette Stadium for the same weekend. Because of that, Christina was contacted by an employee of the hotel that her block of 10 rooms were canceled. Christina was blindsided by the phone call seeing as she has a written and signed contract from the hotel. She said the employee told her on the phone they were going to be getting $1,000 a night for the rooms, much higher than the $169 a night her guests were being charged. The hotel’s suggested solution: offering her rooms at another hotel 18 miles away from the venue. Obviously that is not sufficient for Christina and her guests, some which are coming in from as far away as Italy.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
mainebiz.biz

Holiday shopping doorbusters: Two retailers pop-up at Kittery Outlet Center

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Waterstone Properties Group has landed two pop-up retail store tenants at the Kittery Outlet Center, with another on the way later this month. Regatta Great Outdoors Factory Store, a British clothing brand, opened at the mall in October and plans to remain...
KITTERY, ME
Seacoast Current

New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one."
MAINE STATE
The Bedford Citizen

NewsMatch is Underway

At The Bedford Citizen, we take a lot of joy and commitment in presenting public service journalism that you can trust. We exist because you deserve to have a go-to source for the news that matters the most to you. Our staff and many volunteers work hard to serve all...
BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Green Space

The reality about green space is once it’s gone, we’ve lost it forever. In Bedford, we must stay vigilant to protect what remains. We voted down a paved, widened, and plowed Reformatory Branch Trail in March and must do it again at town meeting on November 14/15. As...
BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Newburyport company makes sweaters out of recycled bottles, shells

NEWBURYPORT - It's always sweater weather in New England and it's taking on a new twist in Newburyport at the Long Wharf Supply Co. It's an eco-friendly, coastal-inspired, lifestyle brand made out of recycled products."The ocean's always been something that my family's cared about," founder Mike Lamagna told WBZ-TV. "The reality is we try and spend as much time as we can there and we care about the water quality and we care about our experience on the water."Lamagna has been cruising on the water since he was in infant."I grew up here on the water, over the years, fishing,...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy