oswegocountynewsnow.com
Transfer Rowback simply wants to win with Lakers
OSWEGO — Over the summer, the Oswego State men’s basketball team added transfer forward Joey Rowback from Fulton-Montgomery Community College to the team’s arsenal. Rowback made the move after an incredibly impressive season as a Raider, where he averaged just over 24 points per game on 57% shooting and 44% from 3-point range.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Laker icemen to host Plattsburgh, Potsdam in league games
OSWEGO — For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the first league game for the Oswego State men’s hockey team will be against rival Plattsburgh State. Over the past few seasons, it’s typically been SUNY Cortland, the Lakers’ “travel partner” for SUNYAC matchups.
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with Orange in top 6 eyes national-title run
Multiple top-flight prospects who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers are suiting up in the 2022-23 season for high schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around the country that will contend for a national championship as well as state titles. Several analysts, journalists and other observers have recently published their...
Our Syracuse basketball predictions: Will Orange return to NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022-23 Syracuse basketball season is scheduled to get underway Monday night vs. Lehigh. That means it’s time for our staff predictions.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Raiders sweep Oswego in Class A volleyball semifinal
FULTON — After another dominating performance, the Fulton varsity girls volleyball team is heading back to the Section III Class A championship match. The top-seeded Red Raiders (16-0) defeated fourth-seeded Oswego 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 on Wednesday in a semifinal match at G. Ray Bodley High School. They will face Jamesville-DeWitt in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Chittenango High School.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Late TD gives Fulton the Independent football crown
FULTON — On a chilly night at G. Ray Bodley High School, the Fulton Red Raiders defeated the Central Square Redhawks 13-12 to secure the Independent League Division 1 football championship. A tense scrap the whole way, Fulton squeezed out a victory in the last minute with a go-ahead...
Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment
Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
Where to Watch: SU vs. Pitt
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange football team travels south to Pittsburgh for their latest game. The Orange will take on the Pitt Panthers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State women’s hockey team set for trip to face North Country opponents
OSWEGO — It’s not the nearly eight-hour road trip from Oswego to Adrian, Michigan, but it’s a road trip nonetheless. The Oswego State women’s hockey team has its first pair of away games this weekend with a game at Potsdam on Friday followed by a contest at SUNY Canton on Saturday.
How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Matchup: #20 Syracuse (6-2, 3-1) at Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3) Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA) Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 5th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
Fulton comes from behind to edge Central Square for Independent football DI title (photos)
Top-seeded Fulton trailed second-seeded Central Square 12-6 with just under two minutes to go in Wednesday’s Independent football Division I championship game at Fulton High School. “I told them that the one thing that I want (them) to take with (them) is life is not always gonna be easy,”...
Golf tournament supports local food pantries
Each year the Monsignor Meaney, Knights of Columbus 9042 in Elbridge conducts a golf tournament at the Pearl Lakes Golf Course in Skaneateles to benefit the Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantries. This year’s men’s winners included Dean Bigness, Mo Bigness, Kevin Simmons and Matt Bigness and the mixed winners...
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Couple wed at Butterfly Gardens
Robin Rachel DeVine and Jason David Rose of Liverpool were married Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Butterfly Gardens in Liverpool. Kurt Herzog officiated the ceremony. The couple were attended by […]
Enjoying the warmth? 60 years ago this week, Syracuse was digging out from a freak snow storm
Central and Upstate New York continues to bask in the warmest early November weather seen in the region’s recorded history. Average high temperatures through this weekend will continue to be in the 60s, maybe over 70 on Saturday, more than 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
6 Time CMA Nominee Adds Upstate NY Concert To Winter Tour
One Country artist is set to make a huge splash at next week's CMA Awards and you can see what the buzz is all about this winter. As our 2022 Concert year comes to a close, the 2023 schedule is starting to come together nicely. We already have some big shows on the books including a Luke Combs stadium tour that will stop at Gillette Stadium andOld Dominion will be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, April 14th.
We beat a CNY’s pub inferno wing challenge ... well, sort of
Syracuse, N.Y. — Food challenges are pointless. To compete, you either must eat or drink way too much in too little time, or you try to consume something obnoxiously distasteful. And what do you get out of it if you “win” other than bad case of indigestion? A T-shirt?...
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
iheartoswego.com
Lucille L. Upcraft – November 1, 2022
Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of Scriba, Karen (Douglas) McIntyre of Oswego, Lori (Jeff)...
localsyr.com
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded...
