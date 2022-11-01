ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Transfer Rowback simply wants to win with Lakers

OSWEGO — Over the summer, the Oswego State men’s basketball team added transfer forward Joey Rowback from Fulton-Montgomery Community College to the team’s arsenal. Rowback made the move after an incredibly impressive season as a Raider, where he averaged just over 24 points per game on 57% shooting and 44% from 3-point range.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Laker icemen to host Plattsburgh, Potsdam in league games

OSWEGO — For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the first league game for the Oswego State men’s hockey team will be against rival Plattsburgh State. Over the past few seasons, it’s typically been SUNY Cortland, the Lakers’ “travel partner” for SUNYAC matchups.
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with Orange in top 6 eyes national-title run

Multiple top-flight prospects who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers are suiting up in the 2022-23 season for high schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around the country that will contend for a national championship as well as state titles. Several analysts, journalists and other observers have recently published their...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Raiders sweep Oswego in Class A volleyball semifinal

FULTON — After another dominating performance, the Fulton varsity girls volleyball team is heading back to the Section III Class A championship match. The top-seeded Red Raiders (16-0) defeated fourth-seeded Oswego 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 on Wednesday in a semifinal match at G. Ray Bodley High School. They will face Jamesville-DeWitt in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Chittenango High School.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Late TD gives Fulton the Independent football crown

FULTON — On a chilly night at G. Ray Bodley High School, the Fulton Red Raiders defeated the Central Square Redhawks 13-12 to secure the Independent League Division 1 football championship. A tense scrap the whole way, Fulton squeezed out a victory in the last minute with a go-ahead...
The Spun

Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment

Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: SU vs. Pitt

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange football team travels south to Pittsburgh for their latest game. The Orange will take on the Pitt Panthers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Matchup: #20 Syracuse (6-2, 3-1) at Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3) Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA) Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 5th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
Eagle Newspapers

Golf tournament supports local food pantries

Each year the Monsignor Meaney, Knights of Columbus 9042 in Elbridge conducts a golf tournament at the Pearl Lakes Golf Course in Skaneateles to benefit the Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantries. This year’s men’s winners included Dean Bigness, Mo Bigness, Kevin Simmons and Matt Bigness and the mixed winners...
104.5 The Team

6 Time CMA Nominee Adds Upstate NY Concert To Winter Tour

One Country artist is set to make a huge splash at next week's CMA Awards and you can see what the buzz is all about this winter. As our 2022 Concert year comes to a close, the 2023 schedule is starting to come together nicely. We already have some big shows on the books including a Luke Combs stadium tour that will stop at Gillette Stadium andOld Dominion will be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, April 14th.
iheartoswego.com

Lucille L. Upcraft – November 1, 2022

Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of Scriba, Karen (Douglas) McIntyre of Oswego, Lori (Jeff)...
localsyr.com

Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded...
