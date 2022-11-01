ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmanton, NH

WCAX

NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion

SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
SALISBURY, NH
WMUR.com

Two Concord nursing home officials suspended after patients reportedly left in poor condition

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The licenses of two employees at a nursing home in Concord have been temporarily suspended after multiple reports of patients left in poor condition. Officials with Pleasant View Center said they were stunned to hear of the investigation because they didn't find out that two of their high-ranking employees were suspended until days after it happened.
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

Worker burned by chemicals in Lawrence, forcing evacuation

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker has been burned at a Lawrence business, forcing an evacuation as a precaution, according to the city’s fire department. The fire chief said the worker has chemical burns to his hands and face. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

SALISBURY, NH
WMUR.com

Crossing guard hit by car in Hudson, treated for minor injuries

HUDSON, N.H. — Hudson police said a crossing guard was hit near Alvirne High School on Tuesday. They said Gary Rodgers, 65, was trying to stop traffic just after 7 a.m. on Route 102 when he was hit by a 36-year-old driver from Nashua. He was taken to the...
HUDSON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Body found in vehicle at Belknap Marketplace

BELMONT — The body of a deceased man was found in a car in the parking lot of the Belknap Marketplace, formerly known as the Belknap Mall, Tuesday morning. “It was an older gentleman,” said Capt. Stephen Akerstrom of the Belmont Police Department. Akerstrom also said there didn’t appear to be anything suspicious about the death.
BELMONT, NH
CBS Boston

Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car

SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss. 
SALEM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 108 service calls Monday through Thursday this week. Two people were arrested.
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Missing boy from Hudson found safe

HUDSON, N.H. — A 13-year-old Hudson boy who went missing Wednesday evening has been found safe. Police said the boy did not return home after he was spotted at about 4:45 p.m. riding an electric scooter in the area of Pinewood Road. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, police announced...
HUDSON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 87 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 135 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 24 until 11 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
BELMONT, NH
WMUR.com

SALEM, NH
WCAX

Lebanon welcomes new fire chief

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Lebanon, New Hampshire, has a new fire chief. Chief Jim Wheatley, who previously served as a captain, has been on the force for 15 years. He says the priority for the Lebanon Fire Department and public safety, in general, is to build on the community relationships the department currently has. He says the department is fully staffed but expanding the force is a possibility.
LEBANON, NH
WMTW

Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
weirs.com

Profile Falls on the Smith River in Bristol

PHOTO: Profile Falls, Smith River in Bristol. Charlie admires the loud cascading water near the big pool at its base. Franklin.org has a nice walking trail map that includes Profile Falls, item 10. We looked but we didn’t see a Profile. Does anyone know why it is called Profile Falls?
BRISTOL, NH
WMUR.com

14-year-old Concord girl last seen alive 33 years ago

CONCORD, N.H. — The case of a 14-year-old Concord teenager who has not been seen alive in 33 years was likely the victim of a homicide, and the case has not yet been solved. Sonya Moore was last seen on Nov. 2, 1989 when she left her home on Summer Street in Concord.
CONCORD, NH

