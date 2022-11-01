Read full article on original website
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 2 p.m. Central TV: ESPN+ Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
Pregame P: Beets, smoke alarms and the Great Pie Debate
OUInsider’s Parker Thune gets you ready for the Sooners’ home game against Baylor with a comprehensive preview, complete with mailbag and betting lines.
Baylor's Richard Reese Can Run All Over Oklahoma
Baylor star running back Richard Reese is staring down a field day against the Sooners.
SI Tickets: Good Seats Available for Baylor-Oklahoma Showdown
The Bears and Sooners have plenty of championship DNA between them, including the last 10 Big 12 titles.
College football predictions, picks, odds: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma on upset alert in Week 10
The SEC takes center stage in Week 10 as a Game of the Century and another top-10 matchup highlight a pivotal week of college football. However, there's plenty of value left to find down the board as well when trying to find upsets that could shift the sport's balance of power.
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move
Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Dr. Paul Jacob becomes 1st in Oklahoma to earn joint replacement, robotic surgery
Paul Jacob, DO, is the first orthopedic surgeon in Oklahoma to earn accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation as a Master Surgeon in joint replacement and robotic joint replacement. Dr. Jacob, of Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, earned accreditation by meeting "internationally recognized standards of excellence," the practice...
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
2 Mid-Del Middle Schools remote on Friday
Del-City Middle School and Midwest City Middle School are shifting to remote learning on Friday, November 4.
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Oklahoma City
Even though no one has been able to claim the massive Powerball jackpot, one Oklahoma City man has struck it rich.
