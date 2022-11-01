ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
beckersspine.com

Dr. Paul Jacob becomes 1st in Oklahoma to earn joint replacement, robotic surgery

Paul Jacob, DO, is the first orthopedic surgeon in Oklahoma to earn accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation as a Master Surgeon in joint replacement and robotic joint replacement. Dr. Jacob, of Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, earned accreditation by meeting "internationally recognized standards of excellence," the practice...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
EDMOND, OK
247Sports

247Sports

