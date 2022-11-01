ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

q973radio.com

Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate: Blake And Abigail

Weekday mornings at 6:30 and 8:30 Jay Michaels in the Morning tries to figure out what went wrong on dates in the Shreveport-Bossier area… and sometimes we get someone a second date.. and sometimes, well, we don’t!. Here’s what happened this morning on Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate with Blake and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Where Can You Find Christmas Music In Shreveport?

I know.. I know.. it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but, I think we can all agree — after the last 3 years.. we need some Christmas cheer. The Christmas tree is up at the Louisiana Boardwalk and other decorations are starting to appear across the Shreveport area’s… so where is the Christmas music on the radio? We found it!
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Honor A Special Veteran In Shreveport and They Could Win $1,000

This Veterans Day, join us in honoring those who have sacrificed, served and fought for our great country. We’re honoring veterans here in Shreveport, across the ArkLaTex and around our great country!. We want to give you the chance to gift your favorite veteran $1,000, as a small way...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man found guilty of killing in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner guilty of murdering Bruce Randle in downtown Shreveport. On Nov. 5, after less than an hour of deliberation, a Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner Jr., 30, guilty of shooting and killing Bruce Randall, 55, on April 8, 2019, on the 1200 block of Marshall Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Jury finds Shreveport man guilty of escaping during medical visit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who escaped custody while at Ochsner LSU Health for treatment was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Caddo Parish jury unanimously returned a guilty verdict for 23-year-old Cortez Jermaine Belion. Bellion was arrested...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Women in the Shreveport Area Are Tired Of Being Judged For These Things

A Reddit thread recently went viral on Things Men Are Sick of Being Judged For, like having non-manly hobbies or ordering “girl drinks” at the bar. Now a similar discussion about WOMEN is trending . . . so ladies in Shreveport-Bossier.. I am talking to you right now… Do you feel like you’re being judged for things like this?
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Files Suit to Fight Adult Oriented Businesses

A Caddo District Court Judge has signed a temporary restraining order stopping the Hustler Hollywood retail store from opening on Financial Plaza in west Shreveport later this month. But this order also includes the 2 Cindies stores that operate in the city. One is on Shreveport Barksdale Highway and the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Escapee convicted in Caddo District Court

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man arrested in Bossier City on domestic violence charges and later escaped from custody at Ochsner LSU Health hospital was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday in Caddo District Court. The 12 jurors in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Cortez Jermaine...
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

Larry Gardner guilty of Bruce Randle slaying

A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, November 4, 2022, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner, 30, in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Dustin Dennis, Plain Dealing SRO

PLAIN DEALING, La. - A school resource officer at one ArkLaTex school is making a real difference. He's more than just an officer. He's a friend to many of the students. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to Plain Dealing's Dustin Dennis. If you'd...
PLAIN DEALING, LA
KTBS

Operation Green Light to help spark Veterans Week

SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's a bright and shiny new way to honor our military members as Veterans Week kicks off. Operation Green Light begins Monday. The Veterans Celebration Committee is asking that all government buildings, businesses and homes light up in green. Chairman Ken Epperson says even the Bakowski Bridge of Lights will go green as part of the tribute. He wants it to last through Thanksgiving.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport owes police and firefighter pensions millions of dollars

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement. This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Shreveport man dies in Madison Parish crash

MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 3, 2022, just after 9 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash involving one vehicle that occurred on Interstate 20 at Hwy 577. According to a release, the crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Frederick Russell. A preliminary investigation revealed that Russell was traveling east on Interstate 20 […]
MADISON PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard

Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
BLANCHARD, LA

