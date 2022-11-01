Read full article on original website
q973radio.com
Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate: Blake And Abigail
Weekday mornings at 6:30 and 8:30 Jay Michaels in the Morning tries to figure out what went wrong on dates in the Shreveport-Bossier area… and sometimes we get someone a second date.. and sometimes, well, we don’t!. Here’s what happened this morning on Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate with Blake and...
q973radio.com
Shreveport Group Therapy: Carrie’s Boss Is Asking Her To Take A Pay Cut
Weekday mornings at 7:20 everyone in the ArkLaTex is chiming in on Group Therapy on Q97.3 with Jay Michaels in the Morning, it’s quickly become one of the most popular radio segments in the Shreveport area!. This morning we read a note from Carrie. Her boss is asking her...
q973radio.com
Where Can You Find Christmas Music In Shreveport?
I know.. I know.. it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but, I think we can all agree — after the last 3 years.. we need some Christmas cheer. The Christmas tree is up at the Louisiana Boardwalk and other decorations are starting to appear across the Shreveport area’s… so where is the Christmas music on the radio? We found it!
KTBS
CANCELLED - Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76, also known as Ethel Pegues. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday near her daughter’s residence in the 3900 block of Lee Street in Shreveport.
q973radio.com
Honor A Special Veteran In Shreveport and They Could Win $1,000
This Veterans Day, join us in honoring those who have sacrificed, served and fought for our great country. We’re honoring veterans here in Shreveport, across the ArkLaTex and around our great country!. We want to give you the chance to gift your favorite veteran $1,000, as a small way...
KSLA
Man found guilty of killing in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner guilty of murdering Bruce Randle in downtown Shreveport. On Nov. 5, after less than an hour of deliberation, a Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner Jr., 30, guilty of shooting and killing Bruce Randall, 55, on April 8, 2019, on the 1200 block of Marshall Street.
ktalnews.com
Salute the Badge: Benefit for Bossier Firefighter’s wife battling cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Fire Department is hoping on Thursday, November 3, you can help them help one of their own whose wife is in the middle of another fight with cancer. The department will come together at a fish fry at the Fire Department...
ktalnews.com
Jury finds Shreveport man guilty of escaping during medical visit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who escaped custody while at Ochsner LSU Health for treatment was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Caddo Parish jury unanimously returned a guilty verdict for 23-year-old Cortez Jermaine Belion. Bellion was arrested...
q973radio.com
Women in the Shreveport Area Are Tired Of Being Judged For These Things
A Reddit thread recently went viral on Things Men Are Sick of Being Judged For, like having non-manly hobbies or ordering “girl drinks” at the bar. Now a similar discussion about WOMEN is trending . . . so ladies in Shreveport-Bossier.. I am talking to you right now… Do you feel like you’re being judged for things like this?
Shreveport Files Suit to Fight Adult Oriented Businesses
A Caddo District Court Judge has signed a temporary restraining order stopping the Hustler Hollywood retail store from opening on Financial Plaza in west Shreveport later this month. But this order also includes the 2 Cindies stores that operate in the city. One is on Shreveport Barksdale Highway and the...
KTBS
Escapee convicted in Caddo District Court
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man arrested in Bossier City on domestic violence charges and later escaped from custody at Ochsner LSU Health hospital was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday in Caddo District Court. The 12 jurors in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Cortez Jermaine...
caddoda.com
Larry Gardner guilty of Bruce Randle slaying
A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, November 4, 2022, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner, 30, in...
KSLA
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has signed a temporary restraining order that prohibits Hustler Hollywood from opening its doors this week and that immediately closes a Cindie’s and a Cindie’s lingerie store. The action comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Shreveport...
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Dustin Dennis, Plain Dealing SRO
PLAIN DEALING, La. - A school resource officer at one ArkLaTex school is making a real difference. He's more than just an officer. He's a friend to many of the students. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to Plain Dealing's Dustin Dennis. If you'd...
KTBS
Operation Green Light to help spark Veterans Week
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's a bright and shiny new way to honor our military members as Veterans Week kicks off. Operation Green Light begins Monday. The Veterans Celebration Committee is asking that all government buildings, businesses and homes light up in green. Chairman Ken Epperson says even the Bakowski Bridge of Lights will go green as part of the tribute. He wants it to last through Thanksgiving.
KTBS
Shreveport owes police and firefighter pensions millions of dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement. This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
Shreveport man dies in Madison Parish crash
MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 3, 2022, just after 9 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash involving one vehicle that occurred on Interstate 20 at Hwy 577. According to a release, the crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Frederick Russell. A preliminary investigation revealed that Russell was traveling east on Interstate 20 […]
Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard
Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
