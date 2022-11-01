Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Va. governor deactivates education tip line, offers sample of tips
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office has deactivated the email address associated with an education tip line he launched after taking office.
NBC 29 News
State Farm gives $20k to help build Southwood Homes with Habitat for Humanity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A grant from State Farm is helping Habitat for Humanity fund a big project. The money will go towards building more houses in the Southwood Community. “We’ve been raising funds for this development since I guess for the past three years, so it’s been great to...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter
The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
NBC 29 News
Annual application for funding interest opened in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has opened up the application for funding interest for housing development project investments. Developers can ask for assistance on gap funding and also apply for low-income housing tax credit. Applicants are mainly nonprofit organizations or private developers working with the nonprofits. “This is a manual...
NBC 29 News
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are partnering with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville to provide financial relief for community members who are still being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The impact is pretty tremendous. I think COVID impact is not just financial, but also emotional...
How to properly throw out unwanted medications at home, according to the Virginia Poison Center
If you missed National Drug Take Back Day, there are still ways to properly throw out expired or old medication.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through November
Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.
crozetgazette.com
Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again
The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 20 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 8.8%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia education tip line sees concerns from parents
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians have used an education tip line Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up to submit complaints about curriculum, remote learning, books, mask policies, teachers and other topics, according to a sampling of emails provided to news outlets as part of a settlement agreement. Some positive feedback...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville company creates early genetic test to predict heart disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s AMPEL BioSolutions has created a new blood test called Cardio Gene. It can predict who is at a higher risk for heart disease by looking at genes. “It’s a breakthrough discovery for the first-time identifying risk factors in inflammation and the immune system that...
'We are not going to lose a generation' | Governor Youngkin announces new tutoring program
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the "catastrophic learning loss" in Virginia by announcing a new tutoring partnership meant to bolster students' declining reading and math scores. "We cannot wait, not even a single minute," said Youngkin. "Our children cannot afford it anymore." This partnership falls on the...
Virginia student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
NBC12
Virginia patients impacted by nationwide Adderall shortage, doctors say
The Food and Drug Administration added Adderall to its drug shortage website last month, and doctors say Virginia patients being treated for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder are feeling the impact. The leading reasons for the shortage, which primarily affects immediate-release Adderall and similar generic versions, are manufacturing delays and insufficient supplies...
NBC 29 News
Wildlife Center of Virginia and Ohio Department of Natural Resources work to restore woodrat population
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - An Allegheny woodrat has made the trek from Virginia to Ohio to help population numbers there, where the species is endangered. The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro helped the little creature when it got stuck in a glue trap. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources...
cbs19news
Millions available for low-income households needing heating assistance
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Millions of dollars in federal funding are now available to help low-income Virginians facing high heating bills. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced on Wednesday that nearly $115.7 million in funding is available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. According to...
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
Report: 15 companies are driving Richmond’s eviction crisis
A new report from the RVA Eviction Lab found that just 15 companies are responsible for half of all evictions in Richmond as the end of state rent relief drives soaring eviction filings.
WSLS
Meet your two candidates for Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District
Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District could still be in Bob Good’s hands or it could have a new leader, Joshua Throneburg, after Decision 2022 on Nov. 8. Incumbent Congressman Rep. Bob Good is going head to head with newcomer Joshua Throneburg in next week’s election. Rep. Bob Good...
