Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter

The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Annual application for funding interest opened in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has opened up the application for funding interest for housing development project investments. Developers can ask for assistance on gap funding and also apply for low-income housing tax credit. Applicants are mainly nonprofit organizations or private developers working with the nonprofits. “This is a manual...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
crozetgazette.com

Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again

The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia patients impacted by nationwide Adderall shortage, doctors say

The Food and Drug Administration added Adderall to its drug shortage website last month, and doctors say Virginia patients being treated for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder are feeling the impact. The leading reasons for the shortage, which primarily affects immediate-release Adderall and similar generic versions, are manufacturing delays and insufficient supplies...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

