Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

MCC’s Nursing Program Receives Full Accreditation with Strength

Middlesex Community College’s Nursing program received full accreditation with three areas of strength for faculty mentorship opportunities, student support services, and preparation to pass the NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination). The program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission of Education and Nursing (ACEN) every eight years. “ACEN was complimentary...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update ~ November 4

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 4, 2022, focuses on a Daylights Savings Time; Special Education Director’s Update; Marching Band; Shawsheen Tech Open House; Election Day; MSPA Bake Sale on Election Day; Veteran’s Day; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays; Message from Health Department; and Impact Aid Forms.
BEDFORD, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Op-ed: Northeastern transfer students aren’t treated like other students

Transferring colleges is a stressful process as it is — students have to deal with transferring credits, making new friends and being in a new environment — but it is an adjustment that is only made harder with a lack of resources offered to newcomers at Northeastern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students that transfer to Northeastern do not receive the same experiences and opportunities as those who started as first-years do. Once the acceptance letter excitement wears off, transfers are hit with the harsh reality of finding housing, independently navigating campus and simply meeting friends.
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Three BHS Teams Hosting Fall Tournament Games

Three Bedford High School fall varsity teams will compete at home as the MIAA fall tournament gets underway. The action begins Thursday at 5 p.m. in the BHS gymnasium when the 12th-seeded Division 3 girls’ volleyball squad hosts the team from Robert Putnam Vocational-Technical Academy of Springfield. Then at...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

NewsMatch is Underway

At The Bedford Citizen, we take a lot of joy and commitment in presenting public service journalism that you can trust. We exist because you deserve to have a go-to source for the news that matters the most to you. Our staff and many volunteers work hard to serve all...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Shawsheen Tech Open House – All are Welcome

Prospective students, their families, and Bedford residents interested in learning more about the school are invited to Shawsheen Tech’s annual community open house on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. The open house will showcase Shawsheen’s academic, career, and its 20 vocational-technical programs as well as all athletic teams, extracurricular clubs, and activities.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Preserve the Reformatory Branch Trail

For those of us who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Reformatory Branch Trail, the November Town Meeting vote is not about changes to a recreational space. Paving this Trail will have a permanent and negative impact on the environment in which we live. We write this letter in the hope that it will help voters understand how paving the Trail will impact those of us who live nearby.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Celebrating the Life and Work of Judge Robert Barton

Stephen Barton recalled one of his first trials as a defense attorney. He spotted his father, Superior Court Judge Robert A. Barton, in the rear of the courtroom. As he interrogated a witness, a court clerk handed him a note. He paused to read it: “Your mother’s birthday is Tuesday. Be sure to get her a card.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Green Space

The reality about green space is once it’s gone, we’ve lost it forever. In Bedford, we must stay vigilant to protect what remains. We voted down a paved, widened, and plowed Reformatory Branch Trail in March and must do it again at town meeting on November 14/15. As...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
