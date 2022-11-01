Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
MCC’s Nursing Program Receives Full Accreditation with Strength
Middlesex Community College’s Nursing program received full accreditation with three areas of strength for faculty mentorship opportunities, student support services, and preparation to pass the NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination). The program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission of Education and Nursing (ACEN) every eight years. “ACEN was complimentary...
Veterans Day Speakers Will Include High-Ranking BHS Graduate
A 1991 Bedford High School graduate who has advanced to the highest Army enlisted rank will be a featured speaker at Bedford’s annual Veterans Day ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 11. Command Sgt. Major Philip Blaisdell is senior enlisted advisor to the Army’s deputy chief of staff for operations, plans,...
Superintendent’s Update ~ November 4
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 4, 2022, focuses on a Daylights Savings Time; Special Education Director’s Update; Marching Band; Shawsheen Tech Open House; Election Day; MSPA Bake Sale on Election Day; Veteran’s Day; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays; Message from Health Department; and Impact Aid Forms.
Bedford Football Bests South High Community 36-6
Bedford Bucs Football moves on to the next round of MIAA playoffs after a 36-6 victory over South High Community on Friday night.
huntnewsnu.com
Op-ed: Northeastern transfer students aren’t treated like other students
Transferring colleges is a stressful process as it is — students have to deal with transferring credits, making new friends and being in a new environment — but it is an adjustment that is only made harder with a lack of resources offered to newcomers at Northeastern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students that transfer to Northeastern do not receive the same experiences and opportunities as those who started as first-years do. Once the acceptance letter excitement wears off, transfers are hit with the harsh reality of finding housing, independently navigating campus and simply meeting friends.
whdh.com
Multiple students sickened after eating undercooked food at middle school in Pepperell
PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a dozen kids were reportedly fed undercooked chicken at a school in Pepperell over the past week, sparking an outcry from parents as the school district investigates. The students at the Nissitissit Middle School reportedly felt sick after eating what appeared to be undercooked chicken...
After More than a Year, Racial Equity Plan Team Identifies Vision, Scope
For more than a year, an 11-member team of town government professionals, staff, and volunteer leaders has been meeting monthly to scrutinize the policies and practices of town government that may contribute to, and reverse, racial inequities. Last week, members updated the Select Board on REMAP, the acronym for Racial...
Fashionable & Sustainable: Bedford High School Prom Dress Pop-Up Events
Prom and semi-formal events are coming up soon at Bedford High School. Last year, BHS teacher Sandra Arena organized “Prom Dress Pop-Up” events for students. Students can try on and choose from 200 pieces including dresses, suits, and accessories displayed and ready to be borrowed on racks in the High School locker room. The efforts are continuing into this year.
Three BHS Teams Hosting Fall Tournament Games
Three Bedford High School fall varsity teams will compete at home as the MIAA fall tournament gets underway. The action begins Thursday at 5 p.m. in the BHS gymnasium when the 12th-seeded Division 3 girls’ volleyball squad hosts the team from Robert Putnam Vocational-Technical Academy of Springfield. Then at...
Moderator’s Message for Special Town Meeting, November 2022 (Part 1)
On Nov. 14, 2022, we will gather for a Special Town meeting in the Bedford High School gymnasium. This will be the first time Bedford has held a Town Meeting in this location. We are meeting there to make it possible for all attendees to be in the same room together as we consider the Town’s business.
From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach
Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he’s come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball team, which won a state championship last season.
NewsMatch is Underway
At The Bedford Citizen, we take a lot of joy and commitment in presenting public service journalism that you can trust. We exist because you deserve to have a go-to source for the news that matters the most to you. Our staff and many volunteers work hard to serve all...
Town Health Department Holds Moderna Bivalent Vaccination Clinic for Bedford Residents ages 6-11 Years old
The Bedford Health Department is pleased to announce a FREE Moderna COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccination clinic for Bedford residents ages 6 – 11 years old on Monday, November 7, 2022. Please be advised that limited doses are available for this age group. Clinic Details. When: Monday, 11/7/22. Time: 4...
Shawsheen Tech Open House – All are Welcome
Prospective students, their families, and Bedford residents interested in learning more about the school are invited to Shawsheen Tech’s annual community open house on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. The open house will showcase Shawsheen’s academic, career, and its 20 vocational-technical programs as well as all athletic teams, extracurricular clubs, and activities.
Letter to the Editor: Preserve the Reformatory Branch Trail
For those of us who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Reformatory Branch Trail, the November Town Meeting vote is not about changes to a recreational space. Paving this Trail will have a permanent and negative impact on the environment in which we live. We write this letter in the hope that it will help voters understand how paving the Trail will impact those of us who live nearby.
Celebrating the Life and Work of Judge Robert Barton
Stephen Barton recalled one of his first trials as a defense attorney. He spotted his father, Superior Court Judge Robert A. Barton, in the rear of the courtroom. As he interrogated a witness, a court clerk handed him a note. He paused to read it: “Your mother’s birthday is Tuesday. Be sure to get her a card.”
Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Green Space
The reality about green space is once it’s gone, we’ve lost it forever. In Bedford, we must stay vigilant to protect what remains. We voted down a paved, widened, and plowed Reformatory Branch Trail in March and must do it again at town meeting on November 14/15. As...
Letter to the Editor: Supporting a “Yes” vote on Ballot Question #2 about Dental Insurance
I am a practicing pediatric dentist and resident of Bedford for over 15 years. For the first time, we have a ballot question that will benefit you and your families dental care in the future. Question 2 is simple – it requires dental insurance companies to spend at least 83%...
