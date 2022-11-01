Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Related
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Washington Examiner
'Very disturbing to watch': Former RNC chairman blasts Lindsey Graham for Herschel Walker support
Former Republican National Chairman Michael Steele does not believe Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is qualified to be a senator, calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) specifically for his support of Walker. During a rally for Walker, Graham said Walker, if elected, will change the entire narrative of the Republican...
Nailed It: Pastor Jamal Bryant Curtly Crucifies Herschel Walker While Second Woman Accusing Candidate Of Abortion Payment Speaks Out
Amen, hallelujah, and take your time, Pastor—but you ain’t have to go in on Herschel Walker like this, did you?. Pastor Jamal Bryant (yes, that Jamal Bryant) of metro Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church let it be known that while he loves all of God’s children, not all of them need to be representing the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
Martin Luther King’s daughter hits back at Kari Lake for saying he would have been a Maga Republican
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, hit back at Kari Lake for suggesting that had the rights activist been alive today, he would have been a Maga Republican.Ms Lake, the Republican governor hopeful for Arizona, said at a campaign event on Wednesday that Martin Luther King Jr would have been a so-called “America First Republican”, or a Maga acolyte, were he alive today.After Ms Lake's bizarre comments drew people's ire on social media, Martin Luther King Jr's daughter tore into her for being dismissive of her father's "seminal work and beliefs", such as ending voter suppression...
‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
The drama surrounding Herschel Walker took a new turn this weekend as texts emerged showing the Republican’s wife reache...
Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues. Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate...
Barack Obama Mercilessly Mocks Herschel Walker With A 'Thought Experiment'
The former president also torched the Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate with a reworked version of his iconic slogan.
Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations
Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
Truth Social's CEO said he and Donald Trump 'like the fact' that Kanye West is buying Parler because free speech is 'absolutely necessary'
Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said Trump and him "like the fact" Kanye West is buying Parler. Nunes told Fox Business only Truth Social and Rumble act as a fail-safe for American free speech. "We are basically building an entire parallel ecosystem that cannot be canceled," Nunes said. Donald Trump...
Former police officer and Senate candidate Val Demings teases Herschel Walker with her badge: ‘This one’s real’
Former Orlando Police Department Chief and current US Senate candidate Val Demings needled Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker after he flaunted an honorary sheriff’s star by showing off her real police badge.Ms Demings is currently a Congresswoman representing Florida’s 10th district.On Tuesday, Ms Demings posted a photo of herself holding her Orlando Police Department badge along with the caption "This one’s real."Ms Demings spent nearly 30 years working for the Orlando Police Department and served as its chief for five years.This one’s real. pic.twitter.com/LvXg8yNeun— Val Demings (@valdemings) October 18, 2022The gibe was aimed at Mr Walker, who produced...
Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child
The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
New Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Steps Forward
Another woman has come forward to accuse Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of coercing her to have an abortion years ago, calling him a “hypocrite” for his anti-abortion stance. The woman made her claims at a press conference on Wednesday (Oct. 26) held in Los Angeles, California....
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’
Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election
Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
