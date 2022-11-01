BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts” and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine. Scholz and the European Union’s top officials on Thursday joined leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania for a meeting. They are expected to sign agreements on easing regional travel arrangements and mutual recognition of academic qualifications. They are also expected to discuss energy issues. Scholz highlighted the need to deliver on the countries’ longstanding desire to join the EU which he said “is in our interest.”

3 DAYS AGO