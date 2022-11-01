Read full article on original website
KVIA
US employers are hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. Friday’s report from the government showed that hiring was brisk across industries last month, though the...
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
A bill that would keep daylight saving time permanent for the entire nation is now stalled in Congress.
Business Insider
Hate in America is on the rise. It's making it more dangerous for everyone from politicians to librarians to do their jobs.
Poll workers, politicians, librarians, and other professionals are facing harassment, aggression, and even assault.
KVIA
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
Top aides to former President Donald Trump have been eyeing the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. One of those sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November 14 as an announcement date, which would...
KVIA
Germany urges western Balkan leaders to resolve conflicts
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts” and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine. Scholz and the European Union’s top officials on Thursday joined leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania for a meeting. They are expected to sign agreements on easing regional travel arrangements and mutual recognition of academic qualifications. They are also expected to discuss energy issues. Scholz highlighted the need to deliver on the countries’ longstanding desire to join the EU which he said “is in our interest.”
KVIA
What are ’emissions?’ What is ‘net zero?’ Here are the climate change terms you should know
The whole world seems to be talking about the climate crisis, thanks to months of wild weather and new science showing that we need to act quicker than we previously thought to avoid the worst consequences. As global leaders meet in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh for annual...
