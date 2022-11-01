ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US employers are hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. Friday’s report from the government showed that hiring was brisk across industries last month, though the...
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement

Top aides to former President Donald Trump have been eyeing the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. One of those sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November 14 as an announcement date, which would...
Germany urges western Balkan leaders to resolve conflicts

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts” and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine. Scholz and the European Union’s top officials on Thursday joined leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania for a meeting. They are expected to sign agreements on easing regional travel arrangements and mutual recognition of academic qualifications. They are also expected to discuss energy issues. Scholz highlighted the need to deliver on the countries’ longstanding desire to join the EU which he said “is in our interest.”

