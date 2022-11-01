ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POLITICO

IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments

The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Daily Mail

Biden now considers telling American businesses to stop investing and expanding in Saudi Arabia after failing to get Kingdom to delay the OPEC production cut - and as Republicans demand he tap into domestic sources

One of the potential 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia backing an oil production cut is coming into focus, with a report the Biden administration may urge U.S. businesses not to invest in Saudi Arabia. The move, while voluntary in nature, could chip away at longstanding U.S.-Saudi business ties, at a time...
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
TaxBuzz

Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.

