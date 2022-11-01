Read full article on original website
Related
IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments
The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
Millions of PPP Loans Were Flagged as Potentially Fraudulent. Many Were Never Investigated.
If the protesters who clashed with police and smashed their way through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, truly wanted to "stop the steal," perhaps their ire should have been directed a few blocks south. While the chaos was unfolding at the Capitol, bureaucrats at the Small Business Administration...
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Biden now considers telling American businesses to stop investing and expanding in Saudi Arabia after failing to get Kingdom to delay the OPEC production cut - and as Republicans demand he tap into domestic sources
One of the potential 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia backing an oil production cut is coming into focus, with a report the Biden administration may urge U.S. businesses not to invest in Saudi Arabia. The move, while voluntary in nature, could chip away at longstanding U.S.-Saudi business ties, at a time...
mailplus.co.uk
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Fact Check: Did Trump Admin Sell Largest U.S. Oil Refinery to Saudi Arabia?
As the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia comes under scrutiny, some have accused Donald Trump of handing strategic assets to the Middle Eastern energy giant.
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?
Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments...
CNBC
Biden administration to provide over $13 billion in aid to help American families lower energy bills
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to announce the new initiative while visiting a sheet metal workers' training facility and union hall in Boston later Wednesday. HHS will release $4.5 billion in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding, which helps pay energy bills and energy related home repairs for families.
IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted millions of low-income American families that they are owed COVID-19-era payments. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) On Thursday, October 13, the tax agency announced that it will send letters to approximately nine million people who seem to be eligible for relief checks but never claimed them.
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
The US housing market is cratering, as the Fed's rapid interest rate hikes send mortgage costs soaring. Home sales have fallen for 8 months, and prices are dropping. But economists say worse is to come. Here's what Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 other top experts say about how painful...
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper
You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
China is facing a full-blown debt crisis with $8 trillion at risk as Xi Jinping eyes an unprecedented 3rd term
China's mounting local government debt is already a crisis, experts say, with nearly $8 trillion at risk. Bonds issued by local government financing vehicles are on the verge of default amid a broader property market crash. The grim financial picture comes as Xi Jinping seeks an unprecedented third term as...
The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is getting ready to export electric vehicles, in line with the country’s “Vision 2030”. According to Abdullah al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology, the country will produce and export more than 150,000 electric vehicles by 2026.
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Stimulus checks worth $3,600 coming as a lump sum in mail to 9 million Americans – & there’s still a chance to get cash
MILLIONS of Americans are in line to receive a direct payment worth up to $3,600 after being urged to file their tax returns. IRS bosses sent out letters warning families that they were at risk of missing out on relief checks. It’s thought that around nine million people had not...
Comments / 0