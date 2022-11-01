Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Popular Steakhouse Opens First Texas Location
"They say everything is bigger in Texas and we cannot wait to make STK's signature vibe dining experience larger than life for residents and visitors alike in Dallas."
Eater
STK Opens First Texas Restaurant in Dallas and Yes, Steak Is the Menu
The steakhouse is king in Dallas, and there’s a new competitor for a throne. STK Steakhouse has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The press release highlights its so-called “vibe dining” experience, leaning into some everything is bigger in Texas messaging. The popular steakhouse chain has locations all over the U.S., from Atlanta to New York City (where there are three locations).
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
advocatemag.com
Central Market marks 20-year anniversary on Lovers Lane
Central Market opened an East Dallas store in June 2002. It came just four months after the grocery store chain opened its Plano store. Since then, Central Market has expanded to two other Dallas locations — one at W. Northwest Highway and Midway and one at Preston-Royal. The first Central Market opened in Austin in 1994.
These restaurants serve the best Sunday roast in Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to stop counting those calories folks as November is here and Thanksgiving is swiftly coming up on the calendar, but before we think of the mashed potatoes and roasted turkeys, we need to think about roasts. Friday, November 4 is Roast Dinner Day...
FIRST LOOK: Awesome Times owners credit Highland Village community for their restaurant
Tamara, (from left), Fawn, Fox and Jerry Lisby opened Awesome Times in June in Highland Village. (Courtesy Awesome Times) Jerry and Tamara Lisby credit their success opening Awesome Times in Highland Village not to themselves, but to their workers and their community. Opening his own restaurant has been a longtime...
maharaniweddings.com
Dallas Oasis, the Best Wedding Venue in Dallas
Are you looking for a place to host your wedding? Or simply the best non-hotel venue in Dallas for your ceremony or reception? If so, you've come to the right place — because we've found the answer! The Dallas Oasis is one of the most beautiful wedding venues in Dallas, and it also happens to be one of the top choices for couples getting married in this great city.
This rooftop bar gives you a beautiful view of the Dallas skyline
When it comes down to it, we're all looking for that post-work happy hour spot with beautiful views.
Where To Find Texas' Love Lock Bridge From 'Love Is Blind'
Many have been searching online to find the bridge's location.
dmagazine.com
Where to Eat or Pick Up Thanksgiving Meals in Dallas
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you have to do all the cooking this year. But here’s something to keep in mind: the avian flu has caused a turkey shortage, so some menus won’t be offering turkey. We have a section for those alternative meals if, you’re into that. If you want turkey on the table, it’s best to get your orders in earlier than you normally would.
secretdallas.com
Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins
Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
Today I Learned This Iconic 90’s Music Video Was Filmed in Dallas
I feel so stupid for not knowing this. Allow me to feel like a real moron if this is common knowledge, but I legit blew my mind when I figured this out today. So the Dallas Observer did an article on Vanilla Ice and how everyone is buying up the mustangs that were so prominent in the 'Ice Ice Baby' music video. Now I knew Vanilla Ice grew up in the Dallas area, but the article said the music video was shot there. What?! That's not Dallas, I swear to god that was Miami.
Dallas Observer
225 BBQ Finds New Digs at Maverick's in Arlington
225 BBQ has found a new home. After years of serving brisket tacos and cherry bombs from a food trailer, the business now has a full commercial kitchen and has even pulled out the nice dishware. Last year 225 BBQ, which made its home adjacent to Divison Brewing in Arlington,...
Check out the 10 best sandwich shops in Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no better sidekick to a sandwich than a beverage and a bag of chips, but this story will be focused on the hero, who serves as no one’s sub, always on the grind. Punny, right?. Thursday is celebrating the GOAT of lunches, as...
Hungry? These restaurants in Dallas have the best calzones around
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves pizza, there’s truly no questioning that fact, but there’s a close relative that pizza lovers might be sleeping on, the robust calzone. The temperatures are dropping and that means carbs are going to be consumed more than ever during the late fall and into the winter months. The first day of November has arrived and Tuesday, Nov. 1 is National Calzone Day!
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
This Oak Cliff eatery serves classic Cajun dishes that will leave you stuffed
If you want the taste of Louisiana in North Texas, there is one spot making waves and great seafood in the heart of Oak Cliff.
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
advocatemag.com
Retro Advocate: The history behind The Pittman Hotel and bluesman Robert Johnson
Editor’s note: This content originally appeared in a 2020 e-newsletter. Contrary to popular sentiment, Dallas doesn’t tear down all of its most important historic buildings. Take the Knights of Pythias Temple at Elm and Good Latimer, built in 1916 for the Grand Lodge of the Colored Knights of Pythias. It was the first major building in Dallas financed by Black-owned banks and designed by a Black architect. The architect, William Sydney Pittman, was a Tuskegee Institute graduate and happened to be married to Booker T. Washington’s daughter Portia. The building held three stories of office space for Black-owned businesses, including our city’s first Black surgeon and dentist. The City of Dallas granted it landmark status in 1989. It sat vacant for years after a bank tenant moved out in the mid-1990s. But now the temple is back to its original Dallas-glam glory as The Pittman Hotel, whose name pays tribute to the architect. It’s a preservation achievement to be proud of. (AIA Dallas)
This Little Forest Hills Cottage Is Chic As, Well, You Get It
It’s not the first time I’ve talked to The Michael Group’s Kristen Martin — and no way it will be the last. She already has her next project all lined up. It’s a house on Swiss Avenue that’s completely original and she said it will be her best one yet.
Comments / 0