Dallas, TX

Eater

STK Opens First Texas Restaurant in Dallas and Yes, Steak Is the Menu

The steakhouse is king in Dallas, and there’s a new competitor for a throne. STK Steakhouse has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The press release highlights its so-called “vibe dining” experience, leaning into some everything is bigger in Texas messaging. The popular steakhouse chain has locations all over the U.S., from Atlanta to New York City (where there are three locations).
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

Central Market marks 20-year anniversary on Lovers Lane

Central Market opened an East Dallas store in June 2002. It came just four months after the grocery store chain opened its Plano store. Since then, Central Market has expanded to two other Dallas locations — one at W. Northwest Highway and Midway and one at Preston-Royal. The first Central Market opened in Austin in 1994.
DALLAS, TX
maharaniweddings.com

Dallas Oasis, the Best Wedding Venue in Dallas

Are you looking for a place to host your wedding? Or simply the best non-hotel venue in Dallas for your ceremony or reception? If so, you've come to the right place — because we've found the answer! The Dallas Oasis is one of the most beautiful wedding venues in Dallas, and it also happens to be one of the top choices for couples getting married in this great city.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Where to Eat or Pick Up Thanksgiving Meals in Dallas

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you have to do all the cooking this year. But here’s something to keep in mind: the avian flu has caused a turkey shortage, so some menus won’t be offering turkey. We have a section for those alternative meals if, you’re into that. If you want turkey on the table, it’s best to get your orders in earlier than you normally would.
DALLAS, TX
secretdallas.com

Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins

Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

Today I Learned This Iconic 90’s Music Video Was Filmed in Dallas

I feel so stupid for not knowing this. Allow me to feel like a real moron if this is common knowledge, but I legit blew my mind when I figured this out today. So the Dallas Observer did an article on Vanilla Ice and how everyone is buying up the mustangs that were so prominent in the 'Ice Ice Baby' music video. Now I knew Vanilla Ice grew up in the Dallas area, but the article said the music video was shot there. What?! That's not Dallas, I swear to god that was Miami.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

225 BBQ Finds New Digs at Maverick's in Arlington

225 BBQ has found a new home. After years of serving brisket tacos and cherry bombs from a food trailer, the business now has a full commercial kitchen and has even pulled out the nice dishware. Last year 225 BBQ, which made its home adjacent to Divison Brewing in Arlington,...
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33

Hungry? These restaurants in Dallas have the best calzones around

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves pizza, there’s truly no questioning that fact, but there’s a close relative that pizza lovers might be sleeping on, the robust calzone. The temperatures are dropping and that means carbs are going to be consumed more than ever during the late fall and into the winter months. The first day of November has arrived and Tuesday, Nov. 1 is National Calzone Day!
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Retro Advocate: The history behind The Pittman Hotel and bluesman Robert Johnson

Editor’s note: This content originally appeared in a 2020 e-newsletter. Contrary to popular sentiment, Dallas doesn’t tear down all of its most important historic buildings. Take the Knights of Pythias Temple at Elm and Good Latimer, built in 1916 for the Grand Lodge of the Colored Knights of Pythias. It was the first major building in Dallas financed by Black-owned banks and designed by a Black architect. The architect, William Sydney Pittman, was a Tuskegee Institute graduate and happened to be married to Booker T. Washington’s daughter Portia. The building held three stories of office space for Black-owned businesses, including our city’s first Black surgeon and dentist. The City of Dallas granted it landmark status in 1989. It sat vacant for years after a bank tenant moved out in the mid-1990s. But now the temple is back to its original Dallas-glam glory as The Pittman Hotel, whose name pays tribute to the architect. It’s a preservation achievement to be proud of. (AIA Dallas)
DALLAS, TX

