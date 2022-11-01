Read full article on original website
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
Why Shopify Surged 27.1% in October
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 27.1% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite this surge, shares of the e-commerce company have still lost three-quarters of their value year to date. So what. During the month, Shopify delivered another pleasing set of earnings for its...
Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?
Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported third-quarter results that revealed millions in new user growth. That relieved investors concerned its blundered user agreement changes would cause a mass exodus. In this video, I will discuss whether Paypal stock is a buy after the announcement. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of...
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High
It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With
We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
Royal Caribbean Returns to Profitability. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) returned to profitability in the third quarter for the first time since the pandemic, but after forecasting that its fourth quarter will likely show a much larger than anticipated loss, the cruise ship operator is seeing its stock sink. The results, though, show that there...
Looking for the Next Bitcoin? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
About 10 years ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had a total market cap of just $111 million. There has been plenty of ups and down since then, but the general trend kept pointing upward. These days, the oldest cryptocurrency is worth approximately $392 billion -- with a B. If you had invested just $1,000 in Bitcoin a decade ago, it would be worth a life-changing $3.5 million today.
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. ACI WORLDWIDE INC (ACIW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services...
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
MercadoLibre (MELI) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. Further, the figure rose 5.3% sequentially and 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues surged 44.8% on a year-over-year basis (60.6% on an FX-neutral basis) to $2.690 billion. Further, the...
