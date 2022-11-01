Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Related
HPD: 2 women, 2 small children and a baby hit by car that flipped onto sidewalk after crash
HOUSTON — Two adults and three small children were taken to area hospitals Friday morning after they were hit by a car in southwest Houston. The victims were standing on the corner of Beechnut near La Roche Lane when an out-of-control car flipped onto the sidewalk and hit them.
Have you seen her? Woman missing since Monday last seen in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since Monday. Her name is Hollie Bloemer. She is 31 years old. Police said she was last seen in southwest Houston on Regency Square Court near Harwin Drive. Hollie was last...
'I was scared, but I had to go' | Nurse who tried to help TakeOff after shooting says it was too late
HOUSTON, Texas — WARNING: Contains graphic content. A nurse who tried to come to Migos rapper TakeOff's aid after he was shot in downtown Houston said there was nothing she could do to save him. The infusion nurse, who wanted to remain anonymous, lives near the bowling alley where...
Man shot to death at Magnolia storage facility, sheriff says
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man was shot to death Monday at a storage facility in Magnolia. This happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Coleman Road near FM 1774. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the shooting seemed from an argument between the victim and another man. Deputies found the...
KHOU
HPD: Skeletal remains found by workers in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Skeletal remains were found by workers in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon, police said. Houston police said homicide detectives are investigating the scene at 6605 Calhoun Road, which is near Cullen Boulevard. The remains were found scattered around the area. Police said a walker was found nearby along...
KHOU
HPD: At least 3 men shot, 9 detained in reported human smuggling incident in W Houston
HOUSTON — At least three people were shot and several others were detained in a reported human smuggling incident in west Houston Wednesday morning, police said. Houston police said officers responded to an IHOP restaurant around 11:30 a.m. after two men showed up, one of them with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend
GALVESTON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend with the four-day motorcycle event kicking off on Thursday. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in historic downtown Galveston and along Seawall Boulevard, including concerts, exhibits, and vendors. More than 500,000 people are expected to...
Houston residents in 3 different zip codes report issues with power outages
CYPRESS, Texas — Cypress has been home for Brett and Joyce Basford for decades but recently they've noticed their power going on and off. “It’s just frustrating," said Joyce Basford, a CenterPoint Energy customer. Frustrating because the machine they use to sleep needs power. “I’ll tell you, the...
Former Houston Health Department administrator pleads guilty to bribery
HOUSTON — A former Houston Health Department administrator faces up to a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to bribery. Barry Barnes, 62, was part of a kickback scheme from March 2019 to March 2021, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said Thursday. He accepted bribes from three businesses applying for health department contracts, according to the feds.
KHOU
Houston residents dealing with repeat power outages
Brief power outages remain a headache for homeowners in the Cypress area. Some homeowners are losing sleep due to the issue.
Migos rapper TakeOff's cause of death ruled a homicide from gunshot wounds to head, stomach
HOUSTON — TakeOff's death has been ruled a homicide by a medical examiner after the Migos rapper was shot to death Tuesday outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences reported TakeOff suffered "gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm." TakeOff and...
KHOU
Houston 'Rex' goes viral after Halloween scare during trick-or-treating
HOUSTON, Texas — A little Houston boy has gone viral after he got more than he bargained for while trick-or-treating in Kingwood. Matthew Marinez, 6, was trick-or-treating at a home in Kingwood wearing his "Rex" costume when a trick made the treat worth running from. “A clown was behind...
International Quilt Festival underway in Houston
HOUSTON — The largest quilt show in the world is back in downtown Houston. The International Quilt Festival runs through Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center where 1,100 quilts will be on display. They are judged and prizes are awarded in several categories. Editor's note: The video...
Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
Mother considering legal action after alleging son with special needs was improperly restrained by HISD teacher
HOUSTON — A Houston ISD teacher is being investigated after a mother claims her son, who is special needs and nonverbal, was improperly restrained by his teacher. Moesha Baker said she received a letter from Ketelsen Elementary last week saying a teacher had wrapped her arms and legs around her 4-year-old son Eli after he refused to sit down.
Mayor Turner diagnosed with bone cancer over the summer
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday he was diagnosed with bone cancer over the summer. During the mayor's State of the City address, Turner mentioned he went through six weeks of radiation and nine hours of surgery for osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that was in his jaw.
HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston boat tour
HOUSTON — The Houston Ship Channel and Port of Houston are huge economic drivers for our area. If you want to see how it all works, you can and it’s free. Since 1958, the Port of Houston has offered a free boat trip along the Ship Channel, giving the public unique perspective into its impact on Houston.
Moody Center offers exploration of Urban Nights
HOUSTON — There is a lot going on in Houston this weekend, including a little thing called the World Series. But if you’re more of an arts person than a sports person, you might want to check out Urban Nights at Rice University. The idea started with the...
Philly pizzeria owner responds to viral video after he declined to cater for Astros
HOUSTON — "If you think that I've cooked for the Astros, you're outta your mind. We said no to them." That's the viral video circling social media that shows the owner of a famous Philadelphia pizzeria declining to serve the Houston Astros pizza while the team is in town for the World Series.
KHOU
United Way of Greater Houston wants to help people go from surviving to thriving
HOUSTON — If you need help, United Way's 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE is here 24/7/365. Just dial 211. If you want to help, donate now at unitedwayhouston.org. Connect with United Way on social @unitedwayhouston to find out about other events and how you can get involved. This content sponsored...
Comments / 0