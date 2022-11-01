ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Man shot to death at Magnolia storage facility, sheriff says

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man was shot to death Monday at a storage facility in Magnolia. This happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Coleman Road near FM 1774. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the shooting seemed from an argument between the victim and another man. Deputies found the...
MAGNOLIA, TX
KHOU

HPD: Skeletal remains found by workers in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Skeletal remains were found by workers in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon, police said. Houston police said homicide detectives are investigating the scene at 6605 Calhoun Road, which is near Cullen Boulevard. The remains were found scattered around the area. Police said a walker was found nearby along...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend with the four-day motorcycle event kicking off on Thursday. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in historic downtown Galveston and along Seawall Boulevard, including concerts, exhibits, and vendors. More than 500,000 people are expected to...
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Former Houston Health Department administrator pleads guilty to bribery

HOUSTON — A former Houston Health Department administrator faces up to a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to bribery. Barry Barnes, 62, was part of a kickback scheme from March 2019 to March 2021, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said Thursday. He accepted bribes from three businesses applying for health department contracts, according to the feds.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

International Quilt Festival underway in Houston

HOUSTON — The largest quilt show in the world is back in downtown Houston. The International Quilt Festival runs through Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center where 1,100 quilts will be on display. They are judged and prizes are awarded in several categories. Editor's note: The video...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Mayor Turner diagnosed with bone cancer over the summer

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday he was diagnosed with bone cancer over the summer. During the mayor's State of the City address, Turner mentioned he went through six weeks of radiation and nine hours of surgery for osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that was in his jaw.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston boat tour

HOUSTON — The Houston Ship Channel and Port of Houston are huge economic drivers for our area. If you want to see how it all works, you can and it’s free. Since 1958, the Port of Houston has offered a free boat trip along the Ship Channel, giving the public unique perspective into its impact on Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Moody Center offers exploration of Urban Nights

HOUSTON — There is a lot going on in Houston this weekend, including a little thing called the World Series. But if you’re more of an arts person than a sports person, you might want to check out Urban Nights at Rice University. The idea started with the...
HOUSTON, TX

