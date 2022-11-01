ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 suspects rob ATM service technician in SW Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for three people who robbed an ATM service technician in Southwest Austin. APD officers responded to the robbery at the Wells Fargo ATM at 3949 South Lamar around 4:18 p.m. Nov. 1, where they spoke with the victim who had been repairing the machine.
Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
Man arrested after woman’s body found under burn pit

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Officers called to investigate a tip found a body buried beneath a burn pit at a Texas home. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies received a tip that a homicide may have occurred at a home on Windy Valley Drive. The person who contacted deputies said the victim was female and her body might be kept on the property.
APD searching for kidnapping suspect from UT West Campus incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a West Campus neighborhood kidnapping. According to APD, the kidnapping occurred in the 2700 block of Nueces Street. The University of Texas at Austin Police Department said an attacker grabbed a female student walking in the area and tried to hold her in his vehicle before she escaped.
Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
