Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Juvenile dies after October shooting in southeast Austin; suspect still wanted
One juvenile male died after an October shooting in southeast Austin where police say the suspect shot at two occupied vehicles.
Men robbed ATM technician in south Austin, police say
Austin Police are searching for three men connected with a robbery at a south Austin ATM.
fox7austin.com
3 suspects rob ATM service technician in SW Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for three people who robbed an ATM service technician in Southwest Austin. APD officers responded to the robbery at the Wells Fargo ATM at 3949 South Lamar around 4:18 p.m. Nov. 1, where they spoke with the victim who had been repairing the machine.
Austin PD releases video of police shooting at North Lamar restaurant
The Austin Police Department on Friday released body-cam video and the 911 audio from an officer-involved shooting that took place at a North Lamar restaurant in October.
fox7austin.com
3 teens arrested, several weapons found in vehicle at Hutto HS parking lot
HUTTO, Texas - Three teens were arrested this week after weapons were found in a vehicle in the Hutto High School parking lot. The three teens, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, were detained by Hutto ISD police and Hutto police Nov. 3. The three are not associated with Hutto ISD.
fox7austin.com
Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
Man arrested after woman’s body found under burn pit
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Officers called to investigate a tip found a body buried beneath a burn pit at a Texas home. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies received a tip that a homicide may have occurred at a home on Windy Valley Drive. The person who contacted deputies said the victim was female and her body might be kept on the property.
Search warrant reveals new details after buried body found at Leander home
The warrant also described how a tip on Monday about a body at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Road led them to find the buried body with the help of a Texas Parks and Wildlife cadaver dog.
1 dead after rollover crash on East Riverside Drive
Austin-Travis County EMS said it was a rollover crash that involved one vehicle and three patients.
Man arrested in connection with deadly downtown Austin shooting
U.S. Marshals arrested a 21-year-old man connected to a deadly shooting near a downtown Austin hookah lounge over Halloween weekend.
CBS Austin
Police looking for driver who crashed onto steps of AT&T Center at UT campus, leaves truck
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the driver who crashed into the barriers and onto the steps of the AT&T Conference Center at the University of Texas at Austin and then abandoned the vehicle early Friday morning. The UT Police Department said officers responded around 1:18 a.m. to...
3 arrested after Hutto ISD police find guns in vehicle during football game
Hutto ISD and City of Hutto Police detained three people, ages 16 and 17, on weapons violations charges. The three were not associated with Hutto ISD.
TCSO finds woman’s body after credible tip, homicide investigation underway
On Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a man was in custody after officials found the body of a woman buried beneath a burn pit a residence in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Drive.
KSAT 12
Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.
KXAN
APD searching for kidnapping suspect from UT West Campus incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a West Campus neighborhood kidnapping. According to APD, the kidnapping occurred in the 2700 block of Nueces Street. The University of Texas at Austin Police Department said an attacker grabbed a female student walking in the area and tried to hold her in his vehicle before she escaped.
Young Texas Mom Found Dead In Office Building Bathroom — Who Was Her Killer?
The road to justice for Laurie Stout’s family was anything but easy. The devoted 22-year-old Texas mom was brutally murdered on Sept. 20, 1983 inside a bathroom stall at an Austin office building where she had worked cleaning, but it would take decades to bring her surprising killer to justice.
fox7austin.com
Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway
LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
fox7austin.com
2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
Click2Houston.com
Four Uvalde shooting victims left classrooms alive. Investigators are reviewing whether a faster response could have saved them.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Investigators conducting a criminal probe into the Uvalde school shooting and subsequent law enforcement response are trying to determine whether any victims who died may have survived if police had intervened sooner.
Man hit, killed by pickup truck on I-35 in central Austin identified
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in central Austin last month.
