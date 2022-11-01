England will contest Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide after a nervy four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their final game of the Super 12s saw them pip Australia to second place in their group, but they may have to do so without Dawid Malan, whose future in the competition is in peril after he sustained a groin injury while fielding. The 35-year-old did not bat as England scored 144 for six, reaching their target with two balls remaining.

16 MINUTES AGO