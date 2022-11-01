Read full article on original website
Related
Fred Reveals He Knew About Casemiro To Manchester United For Months
Manchester United star Fred has revealed he knew that former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro was going to join for months before it happened.
Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Fulham in the Premier League today.Erling Haaland starts on the bench for City as he continues to recover from a foot injury, while Fulham’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic misses out entirely.Man City: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Alvarez, Grealish.Subs: Dias, Haaland, Laporte, Ortega, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis.Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Vinicius. Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Cairney, James, Onomah, Mbabu, Harris.Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
‘Too early to tell’ if injury has ruled Dawid Malan out of England’s semi
England will contest Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide after a nervy four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their final game of the Super 12s saw them pip Australia to second place in their group, but they may have to do so without Dawid Malan, whose future in the competition is in peril after he sustained a groin injury while fielding. The 35-year-old did not bat as England scored 144 for six, reaching their target with two balls remaining.
Comments / 0