ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 22

Michele Micklus
3d ago

We are living in such a sad America where we no longer believe that someone can do good but we automatically assume they have to be doing bad!! Saaaddd!!! To the guy/kid that did this I want you to know you are an awesome human being!!

Reply(8)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KTEN.com

Rabid skunk bite leads to death of Gainesville puppy

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A puppy in Gainesville who was bitten by a skunk last month has died from rabies. The Cooke County Sheriff's Office is spreading the word about the incident on its Facebook page after the positive rabies test came back on Wednesday. The sheriff's office encourages...
GAINESVILLE, TX
klif.com

Dallas Man Arrested for Murder in Road Rage Killing

(WBAP/KLIF) — A Dallas man charged with murder in a road rage killing. 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago was visiting North Texas from Venezuela when she was killed by gunfire, early Saturday morning, in a road rage attack. According to Carrollton Police, an argument erupted between the occupants of two vehicles...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?

It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Murder suspect in custody for road rage shooting in Carrollton

A 25-year-old Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman during a road rage incident in Carrollton on Saturday, Oct. 29. Shardrel Damon Webb is charged with firing the shots that killed 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago of Venezuela at approximately 12:15 a.m. Carrollton Police Officers responded...
CARROLLTON, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
49K+
Followers
394
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy