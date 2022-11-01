Follow live coverage as Leeds United face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League today.Leeds: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo. Subs: Ayling, Firpo, Klaesson, Llorente, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich, Fernandez.AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Fredericks, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke, Moore. Subs: Stephens, Christie, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Pearson, Anthony, Zemura, Plain.Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland).We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

