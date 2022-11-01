Read full article on original website
Shelley Raglin
3d ago
Explain to me how she coveted her tracks? After that explain why she received such a light sentence and how she's expected to pay 1.8 million dollars back to her employer.
GthatsMe
3d ago
she bought a lot more than furniture, shoes and vacations with 1.8 million. Where she hiding the rest of it?
Sesame Place Worked With Fairless Hills Nonprofit for Major School Supplies Drive, Receives 5,000 Items
The two organizations partnered to gather school supplies for local students.Image via Sesame Place/United Way of Bucks County. A popular amusement park in Bucks County recently worked with a local nonprofit to collect school supplies for nearby children.
phillyvoice.com
Ex-SEPTA manager took cash payments from vendor for inside information, prosecutors say
An ex-SEPTA manager accepted tens of thousands of dollars from a business owner in exchange for information that helped the company secure contracts with the transit authority, federal prosecutors said Friday. James Stevens, the former director of SEPTA's video evidence unit, and Robert Welsh, who owned Spector Logistics, Inc., were...
Holiday Engagements Mean Spring-Summer Weddings, A Montgomery County Specialty
13 Montgomery County sites make the WeddingWire list of top-rated venues; with holiday-related engagements soon to be unfolding, the timing for this information is apt. The 2022 Montgomery County holiday season will assuredly yield an engagement ring or two wrapped in red-green paper and presented to a loved one. After all the congratulations, the to-do list then kicks in, which means the hunt for a venue. Fortunately, WeddingWire has a list of top-rated places for perfect 2023 matrimonial events.
Montco 20-Year-Old Ran Illegal Gun Running Ring, Says DA
A 20-year-old Montgomery County man ran an underground gun-running business in greater Philadelphia for years, authorities believe — and dozens of those weapons may still be on the streets. Clayton Robinson of Glenside is accused of buying legally purchased guns, removing their serial numbers, and reselling them on the...
With Wawa Looking to Expand in Bucks County, One Township Has Decided the Fate of a Proposed Location
The proposed Wawa was disputed by the local township.Image via iStock. While Wawa has been expanding in the Bucks County area, one township recently made a decision on a proposed location in their area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Wawa’s fate in the Bucks County Courier Times.
N.J. man pleads guilty to stealing over $520K from bank customers
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to stealing more than $520,000 from bank customers in N.J. on Tuesday, according to U.S. prosecutors. Jamere Hill-Birdsong was charged with bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft in March 2021. The 33-year-old Burlington County man played a role in planning and executing a scheme to steal bank customer identities in order to steal money in Mount Holly, Philly Voice reported.
Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit
Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017.Image via Philadelphia Business Journal, Pottstown Hospital. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems (CHS) over the 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Famed Activist Investor Sets His Eye on Yardley Food, Beverage Manufacturer
The famed investor is looking to work with a Yardley company.Image via Carl Icahn. A well-known investor has been working with a Bucks County company, which saw major improvements to its revenue thereafter. Harold Brubaker wrote bath the investor for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth nearly $535,000 sold in Chester County
COATESVILLE, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Chester County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket, worth $534,999.50, was sold at the Golden Mart at 99 S. 1st Ave. in Coatesville. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Thursday. The...
Bucks County Smoke Shop Burglarized, Say Police
A smoke and vape shop in Bucks County was broken into early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to authorities. Police in Warrington were dispatched to Quick Puff smoke shop on Easton Road just before 3:30 a.m., officials said. There, officers found the store's front window shattered and several Pennsylvania skill...
Government Technology
Chester, Pa., Lost $400K to Phishing Scheme Over Summer
(TNS) — City Receiver Michael T. Doweary is pressing Chester City Council for answers on what he deemed an "extremely troubling" incident in which Councilman William Morgan allegedly sent an estimated $400,000 to an unknown scammer during a "phishing" incident in June. Doweary sent Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland and council...
1977 Porsche Supercharges a Father-Daughter-Granddaughter Bond in Bala Cynwyd
A 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo has been a mainstay in the lives of Paul Mudrick, a Bala Cynwyd investment banker, and his daughter, Lisa Cavanaugh, a software industry executive. They bonded over the car from the first moment it arrived in their garage over four decades ago, writes A.J. Baime for The Wall Street Journal.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Nation Folk-Style Farmhouse in New Hope
The New Hope home is full of history and wonderful interior design.Image via EveryHome.com. A Bucks County home, rich with local history and immaculate design, has recently gone up for sale in one of the area’s most beautiful towns.
DUI West Chester Mom Caught Driving Erratically, Speeding With Kids In Car: Police
A West Chester mom is charged with driving under the influence after police say she crashed with kids in her car on Halloween night. Westtown-East Goshen Reigonal police were dispatched to Ellis Lane and Paoli Pike at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 after a witness reported an "erratic driver" in the area, officials said.
Ardmore Heroes Recall a Decade Ago, Aiding Hurricane Sandy Victims at the Shore
Damage from Hurricane Sandy; it's been a decade since rescuers from Ardmore’s Merion Fire Company arrived onsite at night to help.Image via iStock. Ten years ago, Ardmore’s Merion Fire Company volunteers trekked to Toms River, N.J. to aid in recovery from Hurricane Sandy. Max Bennett carried the participants memories of the relief effort in the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.
Best Places in Montgomery County to Get a Farm-Fresh Thanksgiving Turkey
While it’s true that there’s currently still a lot of Halloween candy around and decorations up (that are likely to disappear this weekend), Thanksgiving is not that far off. If Montgomery County home chefs intend to use a farm-raised turkey rather than one frozen and wrapped in plastic, the window of time to order one will soon close. Jenn Ladd filed this Philadelphia Inquirer story on Oct. 20, 2021, earning a feather in her cap for her reporting.
phillyvoice.com
Mount Holly man pleads guilty to stealing more than $520K from bank customers in N.J., prosecutors say
A man in Burlington County pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal bank fraud charges as part of a conspiracy to steal more than $520,000 from multiple bank customers in Mount Holly, U.S. prosecutors said. Jamere Hill-Birdsong, 33, was first charged in March 2021 with one count of bank fraud conspiracy,...
southjerseyobserver.com
Burlington County Man Admits Role in Bank Fraud
On November 1, 2022, a Burlington County man admitted his role in a conspiracy to steal bank customer identities and then use that information to steal more than $520,000, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Jamere Hill-Birdsong, 33, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée...
Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals
Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Hats Off to a Hatfield Gem
414 Elizabeth Way, Hatfield.Image via Realtor.com. 414 Elizabeth Way, Hatfield, is a five-bedroom beauty whose elegance is balanced perfectly with practicality. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home was built in 2007.
