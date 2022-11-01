Read full article on original website
Three Storylines to Follow as Mississippi State Football Faces Auburn on Saturday
After a much-needed open date, Mississippi State will return to the football field as it takes on Auburn on Saturday evening in Starkville. The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3) took down the Tigers (3-5, 1-4) last season in a remarkable comeback on the Plains after being down by a score of 28-3 midway through the second quarter. Both programs have had a busy week of preparation, with off-the-field news shaking up the SEC and creating many questions heading into the big game.
Alabama Fans Getting Rare Break With Small Dip in LSU Ticket Prices
Here's something you don't often see for an Alabama Crimson Tide football game, especially when visiting an SEC West rival like LSU:. Ticket prices for Saturday's game at Tiger Stadium between the No. 6 Crimson Tide and No. 10 Tigers have actually dropped a bit, depending on the location. Because...
Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Game Against Auburn, John Cohen, Basketweaving and More
Mississippi State football (5-3) is looking to get back to the win column after dropping its past two games to Kentucky and Alabama on the road. Now, the team returns home to face the Auburn Tigers (3-5) in Davis Wade Stadium. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media...
