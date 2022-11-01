After a much-needed open date, Mississippi State will return to the football field as it takes on Auburn on Saturday evening in Starkville. The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3) took down the Tigers (3-5, 1-4) last season in a remarkable comeback on the Plains after being down by a score of 28-3 midway through the second quarter. Both programs have had a busy week of preparation, with off-the-field news shaking up the SEC and creating many questions heading into the big game.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO