Fred Reveals He Knew About Casemiro To Manchester United For Months
Manchester United star Fred has revealed he knew that former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro was going to join for months before it happened.
Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League today.Leeds: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo. Subs: Ayling, Firpo, Klaesson, Llorente, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich, Fernandez.AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Fredericks, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke, Moore. Subs: Stephens, Christie, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Pearson, Anthony, Zemura, Plain.Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland).We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
