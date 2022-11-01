Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Reno
Police identify woman found dead in north Reno hills, detectives ask for public's help
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have identified the woman found dead in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood earlier this week. The body of 48-year-old Carol Herrera was found by a hiker in the evening hours of Oct. 31 in a dirt area east of Lower Evans Canyon.
FOX Reno
Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
Three-vehicle Truckee I-80 collision cleared
Latest Update Nov. 11 @ 12:18 p.m. The traffic collision has been cleared, according to CHP. Original story below. TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash that involved three vehicles on Eastbound 80 near SR-267 left a horse trapped under a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Truckee office. At 9:45 a.m., reports came in […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe Police seeks public assistance in locating robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for public assistance in finding a suspect accused of holding a convenience store employee at gunpoint. South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to the 7-11 on the 800 block of Emerald Bay Road at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning. The employee reported the suspect had fled on foot.
mynews4.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating runaway teen
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Investigations Division is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old runaway last seen the night of October 31 in Carson City. According to CCSO, Kaci Furtado was last seen in the area of Sherman and Bel Aire...
Suspect sought after South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven armed robbery
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The search is on for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery at a South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven, authorities said Thursday.The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said a suspect entered the store on Emerald Bay Road at approximately 1:20 a.m., pointing a gun at a cashier and demanding cash.The suspect was only described as a White man, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. Surveillance images show the suspect wearing all-black clothing, a black beanie, a black face covering and a hood over his head.South Lake Tahoe police said officers responded to the store at 1:22 a.m. but the suspect had already left before their arrival.Anyone who may have information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts should contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD says human remains found near Lower Evans Canyon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says human remains were found in the area of Lower Evans Canyon Monday night. They say around 5:00 p.m., someone called in and said they had found human remains in the dirt area east of there. Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit are investigating.
KOLO TV Reno
Habitual offender and Reno man given life in prison
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man and habitual offender has been given life in prison with a possibility of parole after 10 years for felony eluding. 60-year-old Everett Wayne Kendall had racked up more than 40 years of criminal behavior, including 12 felony convictions, according to Washoe County. The...
mynews4.com
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
KOLO TV Reno
Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
2news.com
Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno
Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Its recommended drivers go 25 miles around this curve along Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane. Most cars abide by the one sign. The other caution signs have been destroyed by cars where drivers have been under the influence, or they just took the road too fast.
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
FOX Reno
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in a ditch Wednesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) firefighters and the Sparks Fire Department responded to single vehicle rollover crash at La Posada Dr near Cordoba Blvd. on Nov. 2.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow
From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
KOLO TV Reno
Two hurt in Lyon County plane crash
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured when a plane crashed in Lyon County Monday. It happened near the Silver Springs airport along U.S. 50. Investigators say the plane was damaged, but the the people on board suffered only minor injuries. No further details about the crash, including...
FOX Reno
Northern Nevada law enforcement to host symposium on community policing Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The public is encouraged to attend a symposium about community policing held by law enforcement agencies across the Reno-Sparks area. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the new Hug High School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
FOX Reno
Space heater sparks RV fire in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An unattended to space heater is to blame for an RV fire at a Wadsworth mobile home park on Thursday morning. Captain Don Pelt with Pyramid Lake Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out at around 9 a.m. at the Smokeshop RV Park on Nov. 3.
Comments / 1