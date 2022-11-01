ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim

LONGVIEW, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired in Dec. 2021. An underpass on Green Street in Longview destroyed the top off a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon that was too tall to pass through it. Longview police were at the scene at about 3 p.m. as the truck remained under...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves during a fight. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the fight happened at the Lone Star Inn in the 3200 block of W. Gentry Pkwy. Police were called at approximately 7:42 a.m.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Arkansas police arrest man accused of kidnapping children in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Arkansas State Police have arrested a man who is reported to have taken his child and the child’s sibling from their mother in Tyler. Servando Vazquez, 38, was driving a 2000 maroon Dodge dually pickup with TX license plate number RLB3483 and was believed to be driving to Tennessee, according to police.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Winnsboro Police Department in early morning drug bust

TYLER, Texas — Early this morning Winnsboro Police Department along with Franklin County Sheriffs executed a search and arrest warrant. An adult male and adult female were arrested at the scene and transported to Franklin County Sheriffs Office. According to the Winnsboro Police Department, illegal guns and narcotics were...
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash

High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A highway chase ended in a...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Car crashes into ditch after wreck with semi on Tyler Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday morning. The truck tractor was in the left lane but merged right to avoid striking another truck in the center turn lane; it then collided with a car driven by a mother with two children in the right lane according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man shot after gun goes off during fight at Tyler motel

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after accidentally shooting himself during a fight at a Tyler motel, according to Tyler Police. According to police, two people had gotten into a fight at the Lone Star Inn on Gentry Parkway in Tyler when one of them pulled out a […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash

LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead In Four-Vehicle Crash

State Troopers have identified the man killed in a four-vehicle crash on Hwy 271 about four miles north of Gilmer. Reportedly, 85-year-old James R. Flanagan had stopped on the highway shoulder attempting to make an illegal U-turn when a Tyler motorist collided with Flanagan’s vehicle. Flanagan then hit a tractor trailer driven by an El Paso man legally parked. A Justice of the Peace pronounced Flanagan at the scene.
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was flown to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. The wreck happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant. A witness at the scene saw the wreck happen, and said that a small SUV and a heavy-duty truck collided. Drivers stopped and began checking on the drivers. The driver of the SUV was conscious and speaking to them but was injured.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm

The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge

Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. School districts of East Texas, Dallas, Houston at SFA teacher career fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. The districts are offering internships and jobs for education students. Athens Steel...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Animal Care Tech Killed

High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A highway chase ended in a...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy