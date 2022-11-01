Read full article on original website
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim
LONGVIEW, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired in Dec. 2021. An underpass on Green Street in Longview destroyed the top off a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon that was too tall to pass through it. Longview police were at the scene at about 3 p.m. as the truck remained under...
Police search for vehicle that struck 2 people celebrating Halloween, walking to The Cascades in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Police are seeking the public’s help after two people were struck while celebrating Halloween and walking to The Cascades in Tyler early Monday morning. Around 1 a.m. Monday, 20-year old Noah Mireles, dressed in his dinosaur costume, was out celebrating Halloween with a friend. As they were walking to his car near The Cascades, they were hit.
KLTV
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves during a fight. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the fight happened at the Lone Star Inn in the 3200 block of W. Gentry Pkwy. Police were called at approximately 7:42 a.m.
KLTV
Arkansas police arrest man accused of kidnapping children in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Arkansas State Police have arrested a man who is reported to have taken his child and the child’s sibling from their mother in Tyler. Servando Vazquez, 38, was driving a 2000 maroon Dodge dually pickup with TX license plate number RLB3483 and was believed to be driving to Tennessee, according to police.
KLTV
Longview man gets 12 years for drunk driving wreck that killed 64-year-old woman
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man facing intoxication manslaughter charges following a 2017 crash that killed a 64-year-old woman will spend 12 years in jail, a judge decided Thursday. Corie Michael Murray, 32, of Longview, was traveling northbound in the 3000 block of South Eastman Road in Longview on Oct....
Winnsboro Police Department in early morning drug bust
TYLER, Texas — Early this morning Winnsboro Police Department along with Franklin County Sheriffs executed a search and arrest warrant. An adult male and adult female were arrested at the scene and transported to Franklin County Sheriffs Office. According to the Winnsboro Police Department, illegal guns and narcotics were...
KLTV
Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash
KLTV
Car crashes into ditch after wreck with semi on Tyler Loop 323
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday morning. The truck tractor was in the left lane but merged right to avoid striking another truck in the center turn lane; it then collided with a car driven by a mother with two children in the right lane according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
Man shot after gun goes off during fight at Tyler motel
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after accidentally shooting himself during a fight at a Tyler motel, according to Tyler Police. According to police, two people had gotten into a fight at the Lone Star Inn on Gentry Parkway in Tyler when one of them pulled out a […]
Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
easttexasradio.com
One Dead In Four-Vehicle Crash
State Troopers have identified the man killed in a four-vehicle crash on Hwy 271 about four miles north of Gilmer. Reportedly, 85-year-old James R. Flanagan had stopped on the highway shoulder attempting to make an illegal U-turn when a Tyler motorist collided with Flanagan’s vehicle. Flanagan then hit a tractor trailer driven by an El Paso man legally parked. A Justice of the Peace pronounced Flanagan at the scene.
District: Tyler High students, staff safe after shelter in place due to suspicious vehicle
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD says staff and students are safe after officials placed Tyler High under a "shelter in place" due to a suspicious vehicle in the campus parking lot Friday afternoon. There was no lockdown and students were placed in a shelter in place, Jennifer Hines, Tyler...
Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
KLTV
Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was flown to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. The wreck happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant. A witness at the scene saw the wreck happen, and said that a small SUV and a heavy-duty truck collided. Drivers stopped and began checking on the drivers. The driver of the SUV was conscious and speaking to them but was injured.
KLTV
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
KLTV
Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
KLTV
Animal Care Tech Killed
