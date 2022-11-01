ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Tennessee Titans

After a week off, the Kansas City Chiefs return to action on Sunday Night Football. The Tennessee Titans come to town for one of the more compelling AFC battles on this week’s schedule. Kansas City has already lost to one AFC South team this season. More importantly, the Titans have given the Chiefs many fits during the Patrick Mahomes era, outside of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in January 2020.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs-Titans matchup for Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football in a battle of 5-2 teams. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans are preparing to battle at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9 and both teams are looking for a big win over a major conference opponent with hopes of making waves in the postseason. At 5-2, it feels like a legitimate clash of contenders, but underneath the hood of that overall record, these teams look very different.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets

Now that we are officially at the halfway point of the NFL season, it’s about time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. With that in mind, I have a couple of strong contenders to wager on this week in the Bills and Chiefs. I also have a few, preten — well, I have my J-E-T-S back on the betting slate after a brief hiatus.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Titans-Chiefs, pick

The Tennessee Titans play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in an NFL battle of AFC division leaders with identical 5-2 records. The teams met in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2020, a 35-24 victory for the Chiefs, who went on to win Super Bowl LIV. The Titans, however, have won five of the past six games against the Chiefs, with the exception being the AFC title game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Chiefs Vs Titans: Final Headlines, X Factors

The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Tennessee Titans in a vital AFC showdown. In the regular season, this game could determine who may get a top two seed or not in the AFC playoff picture. Whoever wins this game moves to 6-2 on the 2022 season. On the flip side, the loser of the contest falls to 5-3.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Alabama Football: Weekend Watch Party

In case you haven’t heard, the Alabama football team has an incredibly important game this Saturday. The Tide takes on the Tigers in Baton Rouge @ 6 P.M. central time. Alabama could go a long way to securing a trip to Atlanta with a win against Brian Kelly’s Bayou Bengals. It’s a long time to wait for such an important game and if you’re not careful your wife could try to help you pass the time with things like apple picking, raking the yard, or getting a jump on putting up your Christmas decorations. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of games that could have an impact on the Alabama Football season and are therefore essential viewing. It’s not that you want to watch them, but you HAVE to for the sake of the team. Thank us later!
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

KC Chiefs: 2023 mock draft brings help to the trenches

After a 5-2 start to the regular season for the KC Chiefs, what does a 2023 NFL mock draft look like for them and what positions could they target?. The Kansas City Chiefs are amidst a two-week break between games due to their bye in Week 8. Even though they are one of the best teams in the NFL, they still have needs on the roster that should be addressed this upcoming offseason, including in the draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 former Chiefs players who could (improbably) return in 2022

After the NFL trade deadline, teams rely on the free agency pool to add players. Who are some former Chiefs who could return this season, if needed?. These might not be popular. These might not be probable. But, the Kansas City Chiefs passed the NFL trade deadline without making a significant acquisition. Sure, trading cornerback Rashad Fenton is a surprising move, but many expected a splashy move at defensive end or offensive tackle for the Chiefs. There may not have been much movement to address those positions, but trading for another team’s player is no longer an option.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Titans visit Chiefs in latest showdown of AFC heavyweights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes rarely says the wrong thing when he stands at the podium. He is poised and polished, in victory or defeat, and has carried himself in that professional manner since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs. So it speaks volumes of the lasting...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

The Titans are playing with fire with Jeffery Simmons’ contract

Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was highlighted in a recent article published by The Athletic. Unfortunately, the piece also highlighted some concerning details about Simmons’ offseason contract negotiations with the Titans. The piece, written by Dan Pompei, focused on Simmons as “the best defensive tackle this side...
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Ryan Tannehill continues to miss Titans practice before playing Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to sit out of practice as the team prepares to visit the Kansas City Chiefs. As they come into the midseason section of their schedule, the Tennessee Titans are dealing with some questions at the game’s most important position. One week after watching Ryan Tannehill miss his first start at quarterback in 49 starts, the team might see him miss another game as they take to the road to visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy