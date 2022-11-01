Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Why Andy Reid-coached teams (Chiefs and Eagles) have rarely beaten the Tennessee Titans
Today we’re trying to explain Andy Reid’s lack of success against the Tennessee Titans, who own a 9-2 record over teams coached by Big Red.
Chiefs RB requested release on Twitter last week. Andy Reid addressed that topic Friday
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.
Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Round 1 of the Playoffs
The first round of the 2022 TSSAA playoffs is this Friday. Middle Tennessee high school football programs start their journey toward the championship game. Riverdale (6-4) @ Lebanon (8-2) The Warriors will travel to Wilson County after finishing third in Class 6A, Region 4. Lebanon comes into this game on...
3 Roquan Smith replacements for the Chicago Bears in 2023
While there is still half of the 2022 season remaining, there is much reason to be looking forward to the coming offseason. These Chicago Bears are developing more and more of a plan and vision as the days go by, and fans should feel hopeful. The trade deadline has passed...
Yardbarker
Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Tennessee Titans
After a week off, the Kansas City Chiefs return to action on Sunday Night Football. The Tennessee Titans come to town for one of the more compelling AFC battles on this week’s schedule. Kansas City has already lost to one AFC South team this season. More importantly, the Titans have given the Chiefs many fits during the Patrick Mahomes era, outside of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in January 2020.
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans (5-2) are in the midst of preparing for their primetime showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in Week 9. This is a crucial matchup between the current No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the conference. This is a massive test for the Titans, as it’s easily the most difficult opponent they’ve faced over their entire winning streak.
Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs-Titans matchup for Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football in a battle of 5-2 teams. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans are preparing to battle at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9 and both teams are looking for a big win over a major conference opponent with hopes of making waves in the postseason. At 5-2, it feels like a legitimate clash of contenders, but underneath the hood of that overall record, these teams look very different.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets
Now that we are officially at the halfway point of the NFL season, it’s about time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. With that in mind, I have a couple of strong contenders to wager on this week in the Bills and Chiefs. I also have a few, preten — well, I have my J-E-T-S back on the betting slate after a brief hiatus.
Andy Reid puts after-bye-week record to the test against the Titans
Chiefs HC Andy Reid is one of the best head coaches after a bye week, but on Sunday Night Football, he faces one of his biggest adversaries.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Titans-Chiefs, pick
The Tennessee Titans play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in an NFL battle of AFC division leaders with identical 5-2 records. The teams met in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2020, a 35-24 victory for the Chiefs, who went on to win Super Bowl LIV. The Titans, however, have won five of the past six games against the Chiefs, with the exception being the AFC title game.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Vs Titans: Final Headlines, X Factors
The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Tennessee Titans in a vital AFC showdown. In the regular season, this game could determine who may get a top two seed or not in the AFC playoff picture. Whoever wins this game moves to 6-2 on the 2022 season. On the flip side, the loser of the contest falls to 5-3.
Alabama Football: Weekend Watch Party
In case you haven’t heard, the Alabama football team has an incredibly important game this Saturday. The Tide takes on the Tigers in Baton Rouge @ 6 P.M. central time. Alabama could go a long way to securing a trip to Atlanta with a win against Brian Kelly’s Bayou Bengals. It’s a long time to wait for such an important game and if you’re not careful your wife could try to help you pass the time with things like apple picking, raking the yard, or getting a jump on putting up your Christmas decorations. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of games that could have an impact on the Alabama Football season and are therefore essential viewing. It’s not that you want to watch them, but you HAVE to for the sake of the team. Thank us later!
KC Chiefs: 2023 mock draft brings help to the trenches
After a 5-2 start to the regular season for the KC Chiefs, what does a 2023 NFL mock draft look like for them and what positions could they target?. The Kansas City Chiefs are amidst a two-week break between games due to their bye in Week 8. Even though they are one of the best teams in the NFL, they still have needs on the roster that should be addressed this upcoming offseason, including in the draft.
Script Flipped: KC Chiefs are in driver’s seat against Titans
Last year in Week 7, the Chiefs visited Nashville with the hope of righting the ship after a confusing 3-3 start to the season. They left with more questions than answers after a 27-3 demolition at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to...
3 former Chiefs players who could (improbably) return in 2022
After the NFL trade deadline, teams rely on the free agency pool to add players. Who are some former Chiefs who could return this season, if needed?. These might not be popular. These might not be probable. But, the Kansas City Chiefs passed the NFL trade deadline without making a significant acquisition. Sure, trading cornerback Rashad Fenton is a surprising move, but many expected a splashy move at defensive end or offensive tackle for the Chiefs. There may not have been much movement to address those positions, but trading for another team’s player is no longer an option.
FOX Sports
Titans visit Chiefs in latest showdown of AFC heavyweights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes rarely says the wrong thing when he stands at the podium. He is poised and polished, in victory or defeat, and has carried himself in that professional manner since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs. So it speaks volumes of the lasting...
atozsports.com
The Titans are playing with fire with Jeffery Simmons’ contract
Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was highlighted in a recent article published by The Athletic. Unfortunately, the piece also highlighted some concerning details about Simmons’ offseason contract negotiations with the Titans. The piece, written by Dan Pompei, focused on Simmons as “the best defensive tackle this side...
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:. Chiefs.
Ryan Tannehill continues to miss Titans practice before playing Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to sit out of practice as the team prepares to visit the Kansas City Chiefs. As they come into the midseason section of their schedule, the Tennessee Titans are dealing with some questions at the game’s most important position. One week after watching Ryan Tannehill miss his first start at quarterback in 49 starts, the team might see him miss another game as they take to the road to visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
FanSided
