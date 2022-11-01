ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Rain for some on Friday, gusty Saturday with passing showers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had a great run of weather this week and while the warmth isn’t slowing down, we’ll start seeing changes soon. But before that, we still achieved highs in the 60s and 70s again today under tons of sun. And while the wind picked up a bit, it hasn’t been overwhelming. It’s worth noting that while changes will arrive on Friday, most of the TV5 viewing area appears to remain dry until Saturday when our best rain chance of the next seven days returns to the forecast.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Some showers move in today, strong winds arrive Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve enjoyed quite a dry week so far, but changes do come into the forecast today as we’re expecting showers in parts of Mid-Michigan. These showers won’t affect everyone today though. Everyone will see mild weather again today. The bigger focus of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

FNL Forecasts: Week 11 (Playoffs)

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Week 11 features mild temperatures for football playoffs this evening, but the chance for showers farther up north. Stay dry and have fun!
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Beautiful conditions continue on Thursday, rain returns to start the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s hard to believe the calendar has flipped over to the month of November. Temperatures have gotten even warmer this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and a very pleasant southerly breeze. A few areas have even hit 70, and we’ll have another chance to do so tomorrow! While the sunshine will eventually fade later this week, our warm temperatures appear to have some staying power.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update Wednesday afternoon Nov. 2

Join us for our segment on Flint's Got Talent! Joining us to talk about it are Dachelle Mcdonald and Kameron Motley. Here are the top stories we're following today. EV owner: Investment in electric infrastructure is vital. Updated: 17 hours ago. Electric vehicles are all the rage, but is the...
FLINT, MI
thelascopress.com

New Fenton Eatery Has Grand Opening Tomorrow November 4th

We know Fenton residents love food, and we are sure they like desserts, also. Imagine a place that has over 200 recipes for cookie flavors. I have never counted, but it seems unlikely that you could find 200 different types of cookies at your local grocery store. Crumbl Cookies is...
FENTON, MI
WNEM

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Funding for the Pinconning Police Department is on the ballot in the midterm election. Police arrested 36-year-old Terry Key II for allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Couple dies in house fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A house fire...
PINCONNING, MI
WNEM

News update: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Wednesday evening forecast. Funding for the Pinconning Police Department is on the ballot in the midterm election. Police arrested 36-year-old Terry Key II for allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Couple dies in house fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A house...
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

With keen ability to take a punch, Art Dore was toughest Toughman of all

BAY CITY, MI – Art Dore got socked in the teeth a time or two. But if he couldn’t take punch, he never would have stuck his nose in the game. And while Dore never donned a pair of gloves the final 65 years of his life, he lived it with a boxer’s mentality. He was always willing to fight, always willing to sweat and toil, always willing to push his limits.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Lane and ramp closures on I-69 in Flint mark the end of two-year project

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The end is near for the two-year, $100 million rebuild of I-69 in Flint. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning lane and ramp closures on westbound I-69 from Dort Highway to Fenton Road on Wednesday and Thursday while contractors install pavement markings. Two lanes on...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Take a look inside the Red Eye’s new Old Town Saginaw home

SAGINAW, MI — Red Eye Coffee + Tea has a new home on Hamilton Street in Old Town Saginaw, just a few doors away from its former location. The coffee shop is now located at 211 N. Hamilton and has been open periodically during pop-up hours, announced in advance via social media.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Shelters face capacity crisis as ‘pandemic pets’ get abandoned

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It’s called “pandemic dog.”. It is a phenomenon not fully understood, but animal shelters are taking the brunt of the responsibility. After an increase in animal adoptions during the pandemic, there is now an overwhelming number of dogs being dumped, abandoned, and abused. Local shelters...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train

Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One of Bay City’s most well-known entrepreneurs, Art Dore, passed away on Nov. 2. He was 86. His daughter Beth Dore announced his death on social media. “This day was not going to be like any other day for me - he prepared me...
BAY CITY, MI

