Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Rain for some on Friday, gusty Saturday with passing showers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had a great run of weather this week and while the warmth isn’t slowing down, we’ll start seeing changes soon. But before that, we still achieved highs in the 60s and 70s again today under tons of sun. And while the wind picked up a bit, it hasn’t been overwhelming. It’s worth noting that while changes will arrive on Friday, most of the TV5 viewing area appears to remain dry until Saturday when our best rain chance of the next seven days returns to the forecast.
WNEM
Some showers move in today, strong winds arrive Saturday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve enjoyed quite a dry week so far, but changes do come into the forecast today as we’re expecting showers in parts of Mid-Michigan. These showers won’t affect everyone today though. Everyone will see mild weather again today. The bigger focus of the...
WNEM
FNL Forecasts: Week 11 (Playoffs)
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Week 11 features mild temperatures for football playoffs this evening, but the chance for showers farther up north. Stay dry and have fun!
WNEM
Beautiful conditions continue on Thursday, rain returns to start the weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s hard to believe the calendar has flipped over to the month of November. Temperatures have gotten even warmer this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and a very pleasant southerly breeze. A few areas have even hit 70, and we’ll have another chance to do so tomorrow! While the sunshine will eventually fade later this week, our warm temperatures appear to have some staying power.
WNEM
TV5 News Update Wednesday afternoon Nov. 2
Join us for our segment on Flint's Got Talent! Joining us to talk about it are Dachelle Mcdonald and Kameron Motley. Here are the top stories we're following today. EV owner: Investment in electric infrastructure is vital. Updated: 17 hours ago. Electric vehicles are all the rage, but is the...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Besides Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
WNEM
Saginaw Co. Undersheriff: Daylight Saving Time will have no effect on deer car crashes
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we're following today. Whitmer and Dixon campaign at respective stops before the midterms. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Wednesday evening forecast. News update: Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
Winter Warm Up will distribute winter clothing in Flint this weekend
FLINT, MI – Catholic Charities and Carriage Town Ministries in Flint will host the annual Winter Warm Up event distributing winter essentials to the community this weekend. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, Carriage Town Ministries will be passing out winter coats, hats and gloves.
thelascopress.com
New Fenton Eatery Has Grand Opening Tomorrow November 4th
We know Fenton residents love food, and we are sure they like desserts, also. Imagine a place that has over 200 recipes for cookie flavors. I have never counted, but it seems unlikely that you could find 200 different types of cookies at your local grocery store. Crumbl Cookies is...
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
WNEM
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Funding for the Pinconning Police Department is on the ballot in the midterm election. Police arrested 36-year-old Terry Key II for allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Couple dies in house fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A house fire...
MLive.com
Game Day Bay City! Setting the stage for Week 11 on the prep football scene
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WNEM
News update: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Wednesday evening forecast. Funding for the Pinconning Police Department is on the ballot in the midterm election. Police arrested 36-year-old Terry Key II for allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Couple dies in house fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A house...
MLive.com
With keen ability to take a punch, Art Dore was toughest Toughman of all
BAY CITY, MI – Art Dore got socked in the teeth a time or two. But if he couldn’t take punch, he never would have stuck his nose in the game. And while Dore never donned a pair of gloves the final 65 years of his life, he lived it with a boxer’s mentality. He was always willing to fight, always willing to sweat and toil, always willing to push his limits.
MLive.com
A little push, a little pull and Lee T is ready for Bay City area football picks
BAY CITY, MI – Sometimes we could all use a little push across the finish line. I can feel that as I drag myself into what could be the final week of Bay City area high school football predictions for 2022.
abc12.com
Lane and ramp closures on I-69 in Flint mark the end of two-year project
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The end is near for the two-year, $100 million rebuild of I-69 in Flint. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning lane and ramp closures on westbound I-69 from Dort Highway to Fenton Road on Wednesday and Thursday while contractors install pavement markings. Two lanes on...
Take a look inside the Red Eye’s new Old Town Saginaw home
SAGINAW, MI — Red Eye Coffee + Tea has a new home on Hamilton Street in Old Town Saginaw, just a few doors away from its former location. The coffee shop is now located at 211 N. Hamilton and has been open periodically during pop-up hours, announced in advance via social media.
WNEM
Shelters face capacity crisis as ‘pandemic pets’ get abandoned
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It’s called “pandemic dog.”. It is a phenomenon not fully understood, but animal shelters are taking the brunt of the responsibility. After an increase in animal adoptions during the pandemic, there is now an overwhelming number of dogs being dumped, abandoned, and abused. Local shelters...
Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train
Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
WNEM
Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One of Bay City’s most well-known entrepreneurs, Art Dore, passed away on Nov. 2. He was 86. His daughter Beth Dore announced his death on social media. “This day was not going to be like any other day for me - he prepared me...
Comments / 0