SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had a great run of weather this week and while the warmth isn’t slowing down, we’ll start seeing changes soon. But before that, we still achieved highs in the 60s and 70s again today under tons of sun. And while the wind picked up a bit, it hasn’t been overwhelming. It’s worth noting that while changes will arrive on Friday, most of the TV5 viewing area appears to remain dry until Saturday when our best rain chance of the next seven days returns to the forecast.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO