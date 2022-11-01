ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lastwordonsports.com

New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans

The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Justin Fields reacts to huge Chase Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears made a significant move ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, bringing in former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, who will hope to be a big addition for second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago was desperately in need of another impact pass-catcher, and Fields seems to be very...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Wife of ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin dies at 77

Judy Coughlin, the wife of former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin , died Wednesday at the age of 77. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family released a statement with the sad news. My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away...
FanSided

Ohio State football: Three stats that are concerning

The Ohio State football team is the second-ranked team in the country and is undefeated. You would think that means that they are a pretty darn good team. They are. In fact, they are pretty close to an elite team and could end up being the best team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Head Coach Unable To Tell Us Anything New About Lonzo Ball, But His Updates Are Still Of Great Importance

The Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a 3-2 start this NBA season and are certainly suffering from not having point guard Lonzo Ball, while Zach LaVine is also out. The start, of course, is still decent. The Bulls are coming off back-to-back wins and just beat 2021/22 NBA finalists, the Boston Celtics, ahead of Friday’s clash with the San Antonio Spurs. But Billy Donovan would be a lot better off having a full squad at his disposal.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Ryan Poles Stays On Course With His Vision

After a week of wheeling and dealing, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles continues to stay on course with his vision for the roster. When the Chicago Bears hired Ryan Poles to be the new general manager they empowered him to do whatever it took to bring the team back to relevance.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Among Bears Concerns

The Bears have a new receiver for quarterback Justin Fields to target but the question now is whether he'll have time to throw it to Chase Claypool. For the first time in several games, the Bears game out of a game and have injury issues. Right tackle Larry Borom continues...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

