Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
Mike Tomlin says Steelers made the Chase Claypool trade because of the compensation
When the Pittsburgh Steelers made an in-season trade last year, coach Mike Tomlin evoked a since oft-repeated phrase: “We want volunteers, not hostages.”. Their in-season trade this year — publicly, at least — offered so such colorful explanations. “It was about draft capital and value for us,”...
lastwordonsports.com
New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans
The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms when Deshaun Watson will start, praises Jacoby Brissett
Watson is serving an 11-game suspension and was also fined $5 million (both of which were reported in August) for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He faces over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from visits with dozens of massage therapists. It was reported in October that the 27-year-old...
Chase Claypool is ready to show his playmaking ability with the Bears
New Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool talked about his hope to show more of his playmaking ability after being traded to the team from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday during his first news conference at Halas Hall on Thursday.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
thecomeback.com
Justin Fields reacts to huge Chase Claypool trade
The Chicago Bears made a significant move ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, bringing in former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, who will hope to be a big addition for second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago was desperately in need of another impact pass-catcher, and Fields seems to be very...
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Wife of ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin , died Wednesday at the age of 77. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family released a statement with the sad news. My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away...
Ohio State football: Three stats that are concerning
The Ohio State football team is the second-ranked team in the country and is undefeated. You would think that means that they are a pretty darn good team. They are. In fact, they are pretty close to an elite team and could end up being the best team in the country.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Head Coach Unable To Tell Us Anything New About Lonzo Ball, But His Updates Are Still Of Great Importance
The Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a 3-2 start this NBA season and are certainly suffering from not having point guard Lonzo Ball, while Zach LaVine is also out. The start, of course, is still decent. The Bulls are coming off back-to-back wins and just beat 2021/22 NBA finalists, the Boston Celtics, ahead of Friday’s clash with the San Antonio Spurs. But Billy Donovan would be a lot better off having a full squad at his disposal.
Cardinals: MLB Network host predicts St. Louis signs Trea Turner
Greg Amsigner predicted Trea Turner to the Cardinals on 101 ESPN. The Cardinals may be in the market for some big names this offseason as the club prepares to increase their payroll. MLB Network host Greg Amsinger is predicting the club will land Trea Turner. Talking on “The Opening Drive”...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Ryan Poles Stays On Course With His Vision
After a week of wheeling and dealing, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles continues to stay on course with his vision for the roster. When the Chicago Bears hired Ryan Poles to be the new general manager they empowered him to do whatever it took to bring the team back to relevance.
Yardbarker
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Among Bears Concerns
The Bears have a new receiver for quarterback Justin Fields to target but the question now is whether he'll have time to throw it to Chase Claypool. For the first time in several games, the Bears game out of a game and have injury issues. Right tackle Larry Borom continues...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0